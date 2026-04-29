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Sandrine Torredemer, also known as La Filature, works with thread to construct small, quiet scenes drawn from everyday life. She stitches intuitively, using press images, photography, and her own snapshots. Often seaside moments during holidays where everything feels lighter, almost suspended.

Using worn fabrics, old threads, and fragments collected over time, she builds each piece from materials that already carry a past. Introduced to embroidery by her grandmother, she has moved away from traditional precision toward something more personal and open. As she describes it, “These assemblages of ‘bits of nothing’ are, for me, traces of our fragile lives and of the possibility of rebuilding—standing in contrast to a culture of constant consumption.”

More info: sandrinetorredemer.com | Instagram