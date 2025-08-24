Review: "I married a hairy beast. And he vowed on the sacracy of our sex life to keep his back hair free for me. Fast forward 9 years and the vow went out the door. Bored on Amazon I order this stuff and forgot all about it until it showed up. I never believed this would work. I did a test patch and after 6 minutes... I was hyped when I wiped and it looked like baby skin. Probably because the hairs so thick his skin hasn’t ever seen the light of day. I slathered that stuff on the rest of his back so fast! Voila people! It’s freaking magic! I can’t belive my eyes! I’m going to have to start buying it in the gallons! Now, if you’ll excuse me.... bow chicka wow wow" - Addicted to Prime

