Add Post

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family
11points
User submission
Creepy, Funny5 hours ago

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Amy Washam
Community member

Warning: not for everyone! Our Elf on the shelf has gone crazy this year with his not-so-pal Joey.

For the past few years, my daughter (16), my husband, and I have shared the Elf on a Shelf “duties,” each trying to outdo the other with “Elfie’s” naughty behaviors. This year has brought a whole new level of naughtiness with the addition of a (very old) doll from my childhood, “Joey”. While Joey brings back good memories and nostalgia from my childhood for me, my daughter and husband have nicknamed him, the “Creepy Doll.”

Somehow, Elfie showed up this year with Joey by his side, and it has been inappropriate after inappropriate hilarity all month! My husband started the whole “Elfie and Joey adventures” the first day and, well, it has taken a very wrong turn from there…

All leading up to today’s best. one. yet. If you read the “Wanted” poster carefully, you will see that he creatively incorporated many of their naughty moments from over the month into their “wanted” status.

Elfie shows up on Day 1 with a new friend who is fresh out of the slammer!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 1 – trouble for Elfie

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 2 – Elfie ran to my daughter’s bedroom door to try to escape the “creepy doll.”

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

But there’s no escape from him…

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 3 – Elfie and Joey are starting to get along and learning new things from each other!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Like how to make shanks!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 4 – Joey shows Elfie another thing he learned in prison…

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 3, cont’d

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 3, cont’d

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 4 and they have become drinking buddies!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 5 and Joey got tired of playing nice and found the Crème Brûlée torch in the cabinet!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 6 – Elfie got fed up and took matters into his own hands!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 6, cont’d

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 7 is arts and crafts time…on the toilet

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 7 (close up)

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 8 and Elfie is trying to make Joey disappear for good!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 9, Joey finds the whiskey cabinet and….

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

welllll….

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

yep….

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 10 and Joey is again, sharing some “pastimes” he learned in prison…

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Elfie decided to try out the “sugar”

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Joey forgot to wipe the “sugar” off of his face

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 11…the bad choices have finally caught to Elfie, who witnesses a first degree murder…

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Of a firefighting nutcracker!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

He didn’t even have time to “crack” the case before he was brutally murdered!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Day 12 – Now on the run from police, law enforcement has placed Joey and Elfie on their Most Wanted List. Their list of crimes is shocking to the public!

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Joey is now running from the law, disguised in a snowman outfit and trying to blend in to this wintry scene…

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Elfie takes Joey’s lead and also decides to try to evade the law’s grasp! Tune in for more “Adventures of Joey and the Naughty Elf on the Shelf!”

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Amy Washam
Amy Washam
Author

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
