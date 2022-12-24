Elf On The Shelf Aventures Turned Sour In Our Family

Warning: not for everyone! Our Elf on the shelf has gone crazy this year with his not-so-pal Joey.

For the past few years, my daughter (16), my husband, and I have shared the Elf on a Shelf “duties,” each trying to outdo the other with “Elfie’s” naughty behaviors. This year has brought a whole new level of naughtiness with the addition of a (very old) doll from my childhood, “Joey”. While Joey brings back good memories and nostalgia from my childhood for me, my daughter and husband have nicknamed him, the “Creepy Doll.”

Somehow, Elfie showed up this year with Joey by his side, and it has been inappropriate after inappropriate hilarity all month! My husband started the whole “Elfie and Joey adventures” the first day and, well, it has taken a very wrong turn from there…

All leading up to today’s best. one. yet. If you read the “Wanted” poster carefully, you will see that he creatively incorporated many of their naughty moments from over the month into their “wanted” status.

Elfie shows up on Day 1 with a new friend who is fresh out of the slammer!

Day 1 – trouble for Elfie

Day 2 – Elfie ran to my daughter’s bedroom door to try to escape the “creepy doll.”

But there’s no escape from him…

Day 3 – Elfie and Joey are starting to get along and learning new things from each other!

Like how to make shanks!

Day 4 – Joey shows Elfie another thing he learned in prison…

Day 3, cont’d

Day 3, cont’d

Day 4 and they have become drinking buddies!

Day 5 and Joey got tired of playing nice and found the Crème Brûlée torch in the cabinet!

Day 6 – Elfie got fed up and took matters into his own hands!

Day 6, cont’d

Day 7 is arts and crafts time…on the toilet

Day 7 (close up)

Day 8 and Elfie is trying to make Joey disappear for good!

Day 9, Joey finds the whiskey cabinet and….

welllll….

yep….

Day 10 and Joey is again, sharing some “pastimes” he learned in prison…

Elfie decided to try out the “sugar”

Joey forgot to wipe the “sugar” off of his face

Day 11…the bad choices have finally caught to Elfie, who witnesses a first degree murder…

Of a firefighting nutcracker!

He didn’t even have time to “crack” the case before he was brutally murdered!

Day 12 – Now on the run from police, law enforcement has placed Joey and Elfie on their Most Wanted List. Their list of crimes is shocking to the public!

Joey is now running from the law, disguised in a snowman outfit and trying to blend in to this wintry scene…

Elfie takes Joey’s lead and also decides to try to evade the law’s grasp! Tune in for more “Adventures of Joey and the Naughty Elf on the Shelf!”