Eighties Excess: Illustrations Filled With Pop Culture References That I Made

My name is Akber Ahmed and I’m an illustrator based in Berlin, Germany. My illustrator pseudonym is AKBERLIN. I create detailed isometric vector worlds. They often contain many pop culture references. I like creating distinct moods in my artwork, playing a lot with color scheme and lighting. As a child I was inspired by Martin Handford’s “Where’s Wally?” books. However I think my artwork is a lot edgier and contains references that would appeal both to kids as well as adults.

‘Eighties Excess’ is a detailed illustration featuring people and events from the decade. Although it may look bright and colorful on the surface, if you dig deep enough you can see some pretty dark elements hidden there, both real and fictional. In total the artwork contains 350 references! You can play the game and see how many you can find as well! Just visit: https://akberl.in/1980s/.

Now without any further ado, let’s rewind back to the 1980s, where audacious fashion – bigger hair, brighter colors – mirrored the “go big or go home” attitude. Video games boomed, Wall Street roared, and Miami Vice set the style. Thriller chilled, Ghostbusters thrilled, and Transformers rolled out, while graver realities like AIDS, crack, and the Cold War simmered beneath the surface.

