Why have one dog if you can have eight? Eight dachshunds, specifically.

Yuna not only adopted these cute dachshunds but also shares on the internet what life is like with 8 dogs. Oh yes, and a cat. While it may seem like chaos to us, they are a lot of fun, and Yuna takes them everywhere.

The dogs seem to enjoy camping, dressing up for Halloween and Christmas, or sleeping all together with Yuna in one bed, but what they tend to enjoy the most is going to a car wash. This weirdly fun discovery was made when going after a casual run to wash the car. Yuna told Dodo "Once the little brushes and the water were hitting the windows, and then the lights turned on, you just see all of them wake up. All get super excited."

