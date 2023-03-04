I love to give gifts to others. In my opinion, the packaging is essential for the gift to make an even more excellent impression. But besides looking wonderful, it also should be functional and eco-friendly, so it can be used again in the future. Therefore, I have developed designs that can be used as a box. I created various models suitable for weddings, birthdays, and Christmas.

More info: designbundles.net | Instagram

#1

Eco Packaging. Tested On Glowforge Laser Cut Machine My 3D Layered Gift Box Designs

DatsenCreate
