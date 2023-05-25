Jackie Huang is a talented paper artist from Los Angeles. After Jackie completed high school, she found herself in the bustling city of LA to study at the University of Southern California's renowned School of Cinematic Arts. Having graduated, you'd think she was done with learning, right? Well, not quite. She felt this urge to explore further, leading her back to the classroom. This time, it was the Art Center College of Design, where she pursued illustration.

During her time there, Jackie took a course called Paper-Engineering, you know, just for fun. It turned out, she was a natural, and the rest was history.

