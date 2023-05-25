22 Disney-Themed Detailed Paper Artworks By Artist Jackie Huang Interview With Artist
Jackie Huang is a talented paper artist from Los Angeles. After Jackie completed high school, she found herself in the bustling city of LA to study at the University of Southern California's renowned School of Cinematic Arts. Having graduated, you'd think she was done with learning, right? Well, not quite. She felt this urge to explore further, leading her back to the classroom. This time, it was the Art Center College of Design, where she pursued illustration.
During her time there, Jackie took a course called Paper-Engineering, you know, just for fun. It turned out, she was a natural, and the rest was history.
More info: Instagram | jackiehuang.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Lilo & Stitch
Bored Panda recently caught up with the amazing Jackie Huang, who's been doing some pretty cool stuff with paper art. We threw a bunch of questions her way to get a glimpse into her creative mind.
Kicking things off, we asked Jackie how she got into paper art overall. "I first got involved with paper by taking a class at art school called Paper-Engineering. It sounded like fun and apparently, I was a natural," she told us. She reckons that her analytical side plays a huge role in her art, saying, "When I work with paper something clicks!"
Mulan
Bambi
As we got talking about how she found her unique style, Huang shared a bit of wisdom from one of her art professors. "Style isn’t something you create. Style is something you arrive at," she quoted. In her own words, she's not really sure if she's found her 'style', but she's loving her medium. She shared, "I recommend repurposing your time to develop your craft." According to her, life experiences will eventually lead you to your own style.
Cinderella And Pinocchio
Alice In Wonderland
And when we asked her about her sources of inspiration, the paper artist was glad to share that, "Ideas and inspiration can come from anywhere!" Jackie loves a good challenge, so give her some boundaries and she'll come up with something creative. "I find it easier to think outside the box, once you’re given a box!" she said. And if there aren't any rules? Well, then she suggests creating artwork with a specific person or event in mind. That's one way to get those creative juices flowing!
Rapunzel
Chip N' Dale
Adding on to the conversation, Jackie opened up more about her chosen medium of art - paper. She said, “The medium I use is something most people encounter as an everyday object – paper. I try to turn that ordinary object into something extraordinary. Something that asks the viewer to stop, to take a second look, and to think outside the box." She mentioned how she found her groove with paper art after struggling with traditional drawing and painting at school. "But when I found paper as a medium, everything clicked. I’ve always had a very good sense for 3D spatial reasoning so I found working with paper to be very natural," she explained.
Pocahontas
Chip N' Dale
Talking about her techniques, Jackie told us she’s all about mixing things up. "Now, I use a variety of techniques to create my work – layering, quilling, paper engineering, etc. I don’t limit myself to a particular technique so I can explore and experiment."
The artist clearly spends a lot of time making these. Neat!
The artist clearly spends a lot of time making these. Neat!