Dragonfly Glaze Magic Color Shifting Acrylic Pour

ADVERTISEMENT

In this acrylic pour experiment, I use Dragonfly Glaze with black and white to reveal an incredible color-shifting, iridescent surface that changes with every movement of light.

Dragonfly Glaze is a special acrylic top coat that transforms dark colors into glowing metallic hues, greens, blues, violets and golds that seem to float and swirl across the canvas.

This video shows how to use Dragonfly Glaze in acrylic pouring, so you can see how it behaves, how it reacts with black and white paint, and how it creates that shimmering, oil-slick, dragonfly-wing effect.

Every spin, every ripple reveals something new, like watching a living surface breathe.

If you love fluid art, acrylic pouring, metallic paints, color-changing effects, and experimental techniques, this one is for you.

Let me know in the comments if you’ve tried Dragonfly Glaze or if you’d like to see it used with other colors or techniques.

And if this kind of art feeds your soul, don’t forget to like, subscribe, and drift along with me into the next pour.

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

RELATED:

Image credits: Fiona Art

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fiona Art