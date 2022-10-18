Hi there! My name is Nadège, I'm a creative French girl living in Canada and the owner of the Etsy store "Les Nadises".

After 15 years of working in the field of animation in Paris, I moved to Montreal, intending to start over in my professional and creative life.
My universe is quite varied, I love nature, my cat, and heroic fantasy. I like to try new materials and different tools to renew my style. In fact, my only limit is my imagination.

I work alone in my workshop, which I also call my creative laboratory and I make everything by hand.

Recently, I discovered polymer clay and I'm exploring its possibilities by proposing grimoires and baguette pencils, but this is only the beginning.

#1

Milky Way Journal

#2

Horned Journal

#3

Frosted Green Dragon Journal

Frosted Green Dragon Journal

#4

Feather Journal

Feather Journal

#5

Earthworm Journal

Earthworm Journal

#6

Night Dragon Journal

Night Dragon Journal

#7

Golden Grey Journal

Golden Grey Journal

#8

Dragon Devil Journal

Dragon Devil Journal

#9

Terracotta Journal

Terracotta Journal

#10

Divination Journal

Divination Journal

#11

Blood Grey Dragon Journal

Blood Grey Dragon Journal

#12

Fury Dragon Journal

Fury Dragon Journal

#13

Golden Guardian

Golden Guardian

#14

Rusty Dragon Journal

Rusty Dragon Journal

#15

Copper Green Dragon Journal

Copper Green Dragon Journal

#16

Order Of The Phoenix

Order Of The Phoenix

#17

Guardian Of Iron

Guardian Of Iron

#18

Pink Horned Journal

Pink Horned Journal

#19

Atlantean

Atlantean

#20

Scorched Earth Dragon Journal

Scorched Earth Dragon Journal

#21

Lava Journal

Lava Journal

#22

Scale Journal

Scale Journal

