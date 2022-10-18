Hi there! My name is Nadège, I'm a creative French girl living in Canada and the owner of the Etsy store "Les Nadises".

After 15 years of working in the field of animation in Paris, I moved to Montreal, intending to start over in my professional and creative life.

My universe is quite varied, I love nature, my cat, and heroic fantasy. I like to try new materials and different tools to renew my style. In fact, my only limit is my imagination.

I work alone in my workshop, which I also call my creative laboratory and I make everything by hand.

Recently, I discovered polymer clay and I'm exploring its possibilities by proposing grimoires and baguette pencils, but this is only the beginning.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook