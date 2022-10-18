I Used To Work In The Field Of Animation And Now I Make Magical Journals And Wand Pencils For Wizards (23 New Pics)
Hi there! My name is Nadège, I'm a creative French girl living in Canada and the owner of the Etsy store "Les Nadises".
After 15 years of working in the field of animation in Paris, I moved to Montreal, intending to start over in my professional and creative life.
My universe is quite varied, I love nature, my cat, and heroic fantasy. I like to try new materials and different tools to renew my style. In fact, my only limit is my imagination.
I work alone in my workshop, which I also call my creative laboratory and I make everything by hand.
Recently, I discovered polymer clay and I'm exploring its possibilities by proposing grimoires and baguette pencils, but this is only the beginning.
So cool! I love these! I think I'd be afraid to write in these journals, for fear of ruining something so beautiful. What is a baguette pencil?
Thank you so so much harpling! a baguette pencil is a wand pencil, I did it by hand one by one! ^^
