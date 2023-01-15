"Drag, Kids, & Protestors": My Photographs Of Supporters & Critics At A Kid-Friendly Drag Show In Dallas (22 Pics)

After the protest at a bar in Dallas last year that was showing an all ages Drag show that made national news, my team and I made a documentary following the participants called "Reading. Writing. Drag.", interviewing people on both sides in the argument for and against kids at Drag shows, as well as covering the events.

Recently, another performance occurred that brought out the usual crew so I decided to take pics. People on both sides thought I was with the other side being, called everything from "soy boy Antifa" to "Fascist with a camera." Fun times.