Couple Starts Loudly Exercising At 2AM After Neighbor Falsely Reports Them To Property Manager

Neighbors are a very important part of the living environment. It can benefit you but it can also make your living space feel like hell.

Friendly neighbors with whom you can spend evenings, who will lend you salt if you’ve run out and will bring positive energy are priceless. I am sure you have seen this in films, or if you have experienced it in real life, you are lucky. However, there is also another side of this. If you are not that lucky and have rude neighbors, well, that’s a headache. Constant complaints and no friendly relationship may make you want to move out despite loving the place, and that’s the worst.

If your neighbors are disturbing you, go and talk to them face to face, not complain to the building manager

Woman shares her petty revenge story on a neighbor who kept making false accusations about her and her boyfriend to the building manager

The neighbor informed the manager that there had been issues with the woman’s balcony, which, as it turned out, was a vase that fell over and spilled water

A few days ago, the woman received a pet violation fine for not picking up after her dog, despite her not even having a dog

After this, she decided that she’d had enough and she and her boyfriend decided to create a workout routine at 2AM every night that would not let their neighbor sleep

A few days ago one Reddit user shared her story to one of the communities telling her petty revenge experience. For a downstairs neighbor who made a manager harass her, she decided to take up a loud workout routine every night at 2 AM. The post received a lot of attention and collected almost 17K upvotes and 1.1K comments just in 2 days.

To begin with, she shares that she has been living with her boyfriend for about 4 years and never had any issues. However, since a new downstairs neighbor moved in, she kept receiving weird complaints. Recently she received a call asking if she had been throwing something over her balcony. She decided to investigate the balcony, where she figured out that a vase had fallen over and some water spilled.

She thought that it was it, but not really. After a few days, she received a pet violation fine for not picking up after her dog. Well, there is only one issue – the couple doesn’t have a dog. She emailed the building manager about the issue, but to her surprise, she was informed that her neighbor had complained quite a few times about urine coming from the balcony and assumed that it was a dog.

To her surprise (and to ours as well), the manager explained that if OP doesn’t have a dog, that means that she and her boyfriend must be peeing on the balcony. So yeah, after this, the couple decided to not renew their contract and make their last months not so fun for their rude neighbor. Every night at 2 AM, they have decided to do a workout consisting of jumping, running and everything that is loud.

Community members loved this plan and even suggested more night activities. However, they were shocked at what kind of building manager chooses a new tenant over a long-term stable tenant. “A good tenant for 4 years versus a new tenant who goes reporting crazy over nothing and non-existent things. Enjoy your 2 am workouts,” one user wrote. “Also, who just assumes that since there isn’t a dog, it MUST be human pee??? That’s just straight up absurd,” another added.

For context, I was interested in how many people in fact have problems with their neighbors. And you know, according to Lending Tree, 23% of Americans have called the police because of their neighbors. Moreover, 73% of Americans say they don’t like at least one of their neighbors. And approximately 11% have moved because they didn’t like their neighbors.

Additionally, FindLaw notes that harassment must be frequent and purposeful conduct, if you’re wondering what constitutes neighbor harassment or if perhaps you’re already being harassed but aren’t aware of it.

A few examples may include disrespectful remarks regarding your sexual orientation, your country of origin, or other discrimination, as well as frequently contacting law enforcement for minor issues. Also, when you ask them to stop, they keep playing loud music, even during the “quiet hours” of the city. Finally, they may not listen when you urge them to refrain from entering your garden or upsetting your pet.

So, guys, appreciate your neighbors if they are nice, but if you are being harassed by your rude neighbor, don’t be afraid to seek help, contact law enforcement and don’t let your neighbor become a headache.

