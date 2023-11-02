ADVERTISEMENT

Creating a family is an important and responsible step in one’s life. And a person shouldn’t be pressured into doing it when they aren’t ready, right?

Well, in today’s story, we have a man who doesn’t feel ready to be a married father but feels a heavy pressure to become one from his girlfriend’s parents.

What do you do when you do not feel ready to create a family, but you feel pressured into it?

A man got his new girlfriend pregnant and now her parents are pressuring him to marry her, even though they aren’t even in love

The girlfriend’s father even offered to pay for the wedding, but the OP still doesn’t feel that it’s right to get married when there’s no love

A man got his girlfriend pregnant only 3 months into their relationship. They trusted her birth control, so they didn’t use a condom. They said that they were both pro-choice and that in case of accidental pregnancy, she would have an abortion.

But after the accidental pregnancy actually happened, the girlfriend changed her mind and decided to keep the baby. The OP confessed that he wasn’t happy with it, but since it’s her body, he didn’t have a say.

The girlfriend’s parents are very traditional. Additionally, her dad is quite well-known in his community and even has a Wikipedia page. And so, the parents are pressuring the couple into marriage. The father even offered to buy a ring, pay for the wedding, and give them $100K for the married life.

The problem is that the OP is not particularly interested in being married at all. That is because he didn’t have stable marriage examples throughout his life. And if he did want to get married, he’s pretty sure that it wouldn’t be to his current girlfriend. They simply have not been together long enough and he doesn’t feel in love, even though she’s a great person.

At first, the girlfriend felt the same, but now her mind has changed on the marriage matter as well. The OP thinks it’s because her parents convinced her to not have a child out of wedlock.

And so, the man turned to Reddit to ask if he was wrong for feeling icky about this whole situation.

We can almost surely say that the OP isn’t the only person in the world who has found themselves in this kind of situation. For example, almost half of the pregnancies that happened in 2022 were unplanned. It was around a total of 121 million pregnancies.

There are a variety of factors that contribute to unplanned pregnancies. The first one is kind of on the nose – lack of sexual and reproductive health care and education. The second is too – lack of usage of contraceptives or ineffective contraceptives.

Then come poor laws controlling women’s fertility, sexual violence, poverty, and even gender inequality.

So, such high rates of unplanned pregnancies just prove our point that it is more than likely that the OP isn’t the only one, who has been pressured into marrying someone due to pregnancy.

Furthermore, the comment section under the post just adds proof to our claims. There’s a person there who shared that they have been in this kind of situation and how their situation concluded. Others shared that they think he should get a prenup if he ends up marrying her. And get a DNA test, to make sure the baby is his. Overall, most of the commentators were sure that the OP is not wrong for not wanting to marry someone he doesn’t love.

“Pregnancy is not a reason to get married” was the decision of the folks online