Wife Says It’s Not Her Job To Do Her Husband’s Laundry, Sparks Online Debate

Do you buy your partner’s underwear, schedule their doctor’s appointments, or pack their lunch? In this age-old battle of domestic duties, one TikTok revelation has sparked an online frenzy. The topic? Whether wives should take up all the house chores as “acts of kindness” towards their husbands, or each partner should take care of their own household duties, and together they can take care of the kids’ needs.

Hold on to your washing machines, folks, because this debate is anything but a load of whites.

More info: TikTok

TikToker posts a candid video saying that she refuses to do chores for her husband because it’s not her job

Image credits: ShotPot (not the actual photo)

Image credits: @sheisapaigeturner

The woman shares all the things she doesn’t do for her husband: “I don’t buy him new underwear when it’s got holes in it”

It all started with a simple statement: “I don’t do my husband’s laundry”, when a collective gasp was heard all around the internet. But before you rush to judgment, let’s take a spin through the laundry list of arguments presented.

In her recent video, This TikToker challenges the age-old notion that domestic duties are equal to acts of kindness. And boy, does she have some eye-opening revelations about the seven things she refuses to do for her husband.

First up on her hit list? Laundry duty. Forget the stereotype that women are the designated laundry wizards. Nope, her husband can handle his own delicates, thank you very much. It’s a mic-drop moment that challenges gender norms with a sprinkle of sass.

Next in line? Cooking dinner. Gone are the days of slaving away in the kitchen while the “man of the house” kicks back with a cold one. Nope, her husband puts on the chef hat every single night, proving that cooking talent knows no gender.

But wait, there’s more. Lunch-packing? That’s a hard pass. In a world where women are often expected to be the ultimate caretakers, she is reclaiming her right to personal autonomy. If her hubby’s hungry, he can raid the fridge like the rest of us mortals.

And let’s talk about doctor’s appointments. Who says it’s the wife’s job to keep track of every sniffle and sneeze? Not this lady. She’s all about equal responsibility, showing that partnership means sharing the load, literally. “Would it be kind of me to do that? For sure. Is it my job? Absolutely not!” the TikToker relates.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

TikToker argues that doing chores for your partner is not an act of love, it’s domestic labor

As she delves deeper, her message goes beyond household chores. It’s about rewriting the rules of love and kindness in a world where gender expectations dominate. In her video, our TikTok protagonist laid it out plain and simple: in her world, acts of love aren’t measured in loads of laundry or gourmet meals. They’re about mutual respect, shared responsibility, and the freedom to be your authentic self. After all, who wants to spend their precious downtime separating delicates from denim?

Now, before you start tossing your socks in protest, let’s remember that every relationship is a delicate balance of compromise and communication. Maybe you’re a laundry-loving duo who finds comfort in the spin cycle. Or perhaps you’re more of a “his and hers hampers” kind of couple. Either way, the key is finding what works for you and your partner.

When it comes to dividing household duties, the importance of communication, flexibility, and equality within a partnership comes into play. While traditional gender roles may dictate certain responsibilities, modern relationships often strive for a more balanced distribution of chores. Achieving a 50-50 split in household chores remains an ideal for many couples, but in reality, it often fluctuates based on individual preferences, work schedules, and other factors.

Sharon Meers, co-author of “Getting to 50/50: How working couples can have it all by sharing it all,” argues that, while it takes a lot of discipline to make the 50/50 thing work, sharing responsibilities not only eases the burden on women but also benefits men. She concludes that such sharing fosters a greater sense of engagement among men. “Equality over a lifetime. The baton is always passed back. No one should be permanently knocked out of the world of being either a parent or worker outside the home,” Meers explains.

Nonetheless, the TikToker’s perspective highlights the need to challenge outdated notions of domestic duties and prioritize mutual respect and shared responsibility in relationships.

Image credits: Ba Tik (not the actual photo)

But not to worry, this wife isn’t leaving her hubby high and dry. Whenever she has the chance to do something nice for her husband, she does, like buying something she knows he would like to try, if she’s at the store. “Those are small acts of kindness. Doing his laundry, cooking him dinner, making him lunch, booking his doctor’s appointments, all those things, that’s domestic labor,” the TikToker explains.

Between all the controversy and the laughter, there’s a lesson to be learned – marriage isn’t about who folds the socks or who cooks the dinner. It’s about mutual respect, shared responsibility, and the freedom to be your authentic self.

Women from all around the world flooded this video’s comment section, relating to this TikToker’s point of view, saying that teamwork is key in a marriage. “He married me, he didn’t hire me,” one netizen states.

Do you agree with our TikToker and her views on marriage and equality? Do you think that cooking dinner and doing laundry for someone make up acts of kindness or domestic labor? Share your nuggets of wisdom in the comment section.

People in the comments agree with our TikToker, resonating with her perspective on redefining traditional gender roles and sharing household responsibilities

