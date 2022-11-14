129 Photos Of Dogs That Look Like Wolves
Some time ago, Bored Panda published an article about a woman who brought her rescue dog to the vet for a regular checkup. Upon entering the office and seeing the dog, the vet dropped whatever he was holding in his hands. It turned out that what the woman thought to be a really big dog was, in fact, a wolf dog. “But what is a wolfdog?” you may ask. The name itself sounds like it came from a fantasy tale. To be honest, they do look like some mystic creatures.
It is common knowledge that dogs and wolves come from the same family and are very closely related. And while big dogs and wolves generally look a lot like each other, there are some wolf-like dogs that are very difficult to distinguish from real wolves. Most dog breeds that look like wolves are hybrids, meaning they are part dog, part wolf. The closer the wolf part is on their family line (for example, one of the parents was a wolf, as opposed to a great aunt a couple of generations in the past), the more the pup will look like a wolf too. This type of crossbreeding is mostly done for scientific purposes, though sometimes it can very well occur naturally.
If you are wondering which dogs look like wolves, check out Northern Inuit dogs. Remember the dire wolves from Game of Thrones? Yep, that’s the one. Others include the Swedish Vallhund, Belgian Tervuren, and more. Even more common Alaskan malamutes and Siberian huskies are considered wolf dogs.
Wolf dogs are regarded as pets even though they come with extra responsibility for their owners due to their sheer size and also because they have more acute prey instincts. But if you are thinking of acquiring a pet wolf, this might not be the best idea. Don’t forget that wolves are wild animals and, as such, need to live in nature. If you happen to have rescued a wolf (congrats!) and, for certain reasons, it can’t return to its natural habitat, consider handing the animal over to a sanctuary or other professionals who are equipped to handle wild animals.
Check out the photos of dogs that look like wolves that we collected for this article, and if you happen to know another gorgeous creature from this family, share their pics in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Big Girl Was Accepting Treats By Hand. 80% Concentration Wolfdog. From Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary, Alberta, CA
Loki The Wolfdog - Breakin' Hearts Since 2012
My Wolfdog Boy, Faelen, Giving Cuddles To My Mom
Here’s Some More Of Yuki The Wolf Dog Hybrid
His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd. Currently at the shy wolf Sanctuary, he was taken to a high kill shelter at first when he was too much to handle, but was rescued and is now at the sanctuary and loving it.
In The Forest
Looking Into The Distance
This Is The Photo That Made Me Say “I’m Gonna Drive 800 Miles To Rescue That Special Needs Pupper”
Sasha (The Czech Wolfdog) Loves Beach Zoomies
Strike A Pose
Never Stop Outdoor Life!
A Nice Sunrise Over The Sainte Victoire
We started the hike at 4am in the night alone in the world with our dogs, paradise!
Black Wolf Hybrid
A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolf-Dog At A Kill Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle. Luckily A Sanctuary Took Him Instead And Saved His Life!
His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd.
Here's One Of Our Rescues, Yuki
My Alaskan Malamute Puppy Chinook In His Cedar House
A Wolf-Dog Hybrid
My Puppy Looks Like A Small Wolf!
Nox Enjoyed Our Halloween Leftovers. Looks Like A Pumpkin Exploded Now
The Majestic Wolfdog
Nymeria Got To Meet A New Friend Yesterday!
Sometimes Lucian Just Lies On Me And Looks At Me Like This. Fills My Heart Up Even On The (All Too Common) Bad Days
My Wife's Wolfhound Puppy Is Eating My Wolfdog
Hello Pack! Some Memories Of 2021
Through The Thick And Thicker
Friend Met This Spectacular Wolf!
Is There Anything Cuter Than A Wolfdog Wanting Belly Rubs?
I Think We Need A Bigger Bed
Crow, 8 Year Old
New Pups On The Ride Home
Rub My Damn Belly!
Thorkan And His Beautiful Mom Phoebee! He Was Only A Few Weeks Old, My Baby, I Love This Picture!
A Good Weekend To All!
Wolf Pup
From March Till October
Sharing Is Caring
Here’s To Spooky Season & Colder Weather Starting, Giving Our Babes Gorgeous Coats
5 Minutes Into "Brush Me And Chill" And She Gives You This Look
This May Be The Single Greatest Picture Of Tibbi Ever Taken
Adult Mars And... Baby Mars!
Czechoslovakian Wolfdog (Almost Made Me Jump Out Of My Skin)
This Is Eli. 6yo Male Siberian Husky. Should Be Picking Him Up From The Shelter On Saturday!
Our Super Scary Guard Dog... She's Alaskan Malamute With A Big Smile
Meet Max, 50% Husky, 50% Wolf, 85 Lbs, And As Gentle As Can Be
Zion, A Mid-Content With The Most Unique Eyes
A Couple Of Trouble Makers
Koda, The 11 Week Old Wolf-Look-Alike Breed Northern Inuit Dog
The First Photo Of My Siberian Husky Kita
My Dad And My Alaskan Malamute Gideon. He Loves When My Dad Visits The House
His Winter Coat Is Coming And He Is Getting More And More Beautiful
Posing For Pictures
Morning Hour. Those Are The Moments That Reward Getting Up Early
Sula Is In Charge. 25% Embark Content. Rest Is Husky, Malamute And GSD
Happy Tongue Out Tuesday From Nymeria!
Riley Is 10 Weeks And 17lbs!
I Made Stupid And Weird Sounds To Get This Photo. Otherwise He Wouldn't Look At Me
Them Eyes Though. Almost 5 Months Old
The Colorado Good Life
My Little Beastie
Miss Zephyr, 2.5yo HC. She Is Fully Off Leash Trained, So She And The Spitz Got To Enjoy Lots Of Hiking Along Our Road Trip Last Week
When Your Wolfdog Steals Your Man... Marzipan How Could You?
I Took A Picture Of A Wet Wolfdog
Me (Right) And My Handsome Wolf Cousin! (He's An American Alsatian)
Quiet Thorkan On Seiya
A Good Week To All And A Good Holiday For Some!
Can You Guess Why They Call Me Flake?
Pumpkin Queen!
My Parents Have This Beautiful Goober
Happy Halloween, Everyone!
She Drinks Water... Differently
Oh, does she lick the water up the wall with her tongue? My dog did that, too
So… My Siberian Husky Enjoyed His First Ever Day In The Snow
My Little Handsome
Thorkan And His Collar, He Loves It
My Baby Is Teething! The Canines Are Coming! Who Wants To Come Massage His Gums?
Ulf Is Enjoying The Autumn At The Cabin
Lady Ada Showing Off Her Long Legs
Little Red Riding Hood Has Her Work Cut Out For Her
Balto Turned One Today!
I Took These Photos Of Ruka (Low Content) When We Had Snow. It Was A Pretty Cold Day But She Refused To Come Inside Lol
My Boyfriend And Our High Content Wolfdog, Cana. We Teach Educational Programs With Her
Casper, One Of Our High Content Wolfdogs
He is going to be helping out with some educational seminars on non-lethal wolf management and wolfdog education later this year.
He was abandoned by his previous owner, but with time and work, has blossomed into a social and well mannered fella.