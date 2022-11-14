Some time ago, Bored Panda published an article about a woman who brought her rescue dog to the vet for a regular checkup. Upon entering the office and seeing the dog, the vet dropped whatever he was holding in his hands. It turned out that what the woman thought to be a really big dog was, in fact, a wolf dog. “But what is a wolfdog?” you may ask. The name itself sounds like it came from a fantasy tale. To be honest, they do look like some mystic creatures.  

It is common knowledge that dogs and wolves come from the same family and are very closely related. And while big dogs and wolves generally look a lot like each other, there are some wolf-like dogs that are very difficult to distinguish from real wolves. Most dog breeds that look like wolves are hybrids, meaning they are part dog, part wolf. The closer the wolf part is on their family line (for example, one of the parents was a wolf, as opposed to a great aunt a couple of generations in the past), the more the pup will look like a wolf too. This type of crossbreeding is mostly done for scientific purposes, though sometimes it can very well occur naturally. 

If you are wondering which dogs look like wolves, check out Northern Inuit dogs. Remember the dire wolves from Game of Thrones? Yep, that’s the one. Others include the Swedish Vallhund, Belgian Tervuren, and more. Even more common Alaskan malamutes and Siberian huskies are considered wolf dogs.  

Wolf dogs are regarded as pets even though they come with extra responsibility for their owners due to their sheer size and also because they have more acute prey instincts. But if you are thinking of acquiring a pet wolf, this might not be the best idea. Don’t forget that wolves are wild animals and, as such, need to live in nature. If you happen to have rescued a wolf (congrats!) and, for certain reasons, it can’t return to its natural habitat, consider handing the animal over to a sanctuary or other professionals who are equipped to handle wild animals.  

Check out the photos of dogs that look like wolves that we collected for this article, and if you happen to know another gorgeous creature from this family, share their pics in the comments.

#1

This Big Girl Was Accepting Treats By Hand. 80% Concentration Wolfdog. From Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary, Alberta, CA

This Big Girl Was Accepting Treats By Hand. 80% Concentration Wolfdog. From Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary, Alberta, CA

Anhart15 Report

26points
POST
#2

Loki The Wolfdog - Breakin' Hearts Since 2012

Loki The Wolfdog - Breakin' Hearts Since 2012

Kelly Lund , loki Report

25points
POST
L.V
L.V
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happy comfy boy!

0
0points
reply
#3

My Wolfdog Boy, Faelen, Giving Cuddles To My Mom

My Wolfdog Boy, Faelen, Giving Cuddles To My Mom

Runningwithwolfdogs Report

25points
POST
#4

Here's Some More Of Yuki The Wolf Dog Hybrid

Here’s Some More Of Yuki The Wolf Dog Hybrid

His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd. Currently at the shy wolf Sanctuary, he was taken to a high kill shelter at first when he was too much to handle, but was rescued and is now at the sanctuary and loving it.

sirprize Report

25points
POST
#5

In The Forest

In The Forest

wolfdoggos , wolfdoggos Report

25points
POST
#6

Looking Into The Distance

Looking Into The Distance

refugio.delobos Report

25points
POST
#7

This Is The Photo That Made Me Say "I'm Gonna Drive 800 Miles To Rescue That Special Needs Pupper"

This Is The Photo That Made Me Say “I’m Gonna Drive 800 Miles To Rescue That Special Needs Pupper”

melissakate8 Report

24points
POST
#8

Sasha (The Czech Wolfdog) Loves Beach Zoomies

Sasha (The Czech Wolfdog) Loves Beach Zoomies

Redback911 Report

24points
POST
#9

Strike A Pose

Strike A Pose

wolfdoggos Report

24points
POST
#10

Never Stop Outdoor Life!

Never Stop Outdoor Life!

wolf_instinct Report

24points
POST
#11

Enjoy The Ride!

Enjoy The Ride!

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

24points
POST
#12

A Nice Sunrise Over The Sainte Victoire

A Nice Sunrise Over The Sainte Victoire

We started the hike at 4am in the night alone in the world with our dogs, paradise!

nocturnals_animals Report

24points
POST
#13

Black Wolf Hybrid

Black Wolf Hybrid

cheesy_please_me Report

24points
POST
#14

A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolf-Dog At A Kill Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle. Luckily A Sanctuary Took Him Instead And Saved His Life!

A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolf-Dog At A Kill Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle. Luckily A Sanctuary Took Him Instead And Saved His Life!

His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd.

beaverkc Report

24points
POST
#15

Here's One Of Our Rescues, Yuki

Here's One Of Our Rescues, Yuki

britweins Report

23points
POST
#16

My Alaskan Malamute Puppy Chinook In His Cedar House

My Alaskan Malamute Puppy Chinook In His Cedar House

-EGC-SvetiKruh Report

23points
POST
#17

A Wolf-Dog Hybrid

A Wolf-Dog Hybrid

Gar1986 Report

23points
POST
#18

My Puppy Looks Like A Small Wolf!

My Puppy Looks Like A Small Wolf!

bulgariandoll Report

23points
POST
#19

Nox Enjoyed Our Halloween Leftovers. Looks Like A Pumpkin Exploded Now

Nox Enjoyed Our Halloween Leftovers. Looks Like A Pumpkin Exploded Now

falconerchick Report

23points
POST
#20

The Majestic Wolfdog

The Majestic Wolfdog

wilde_run Report

23points
POST
#21

Nymeria Got To Meet A New Friend Yesterday!

Nymeria Got To Meet A New Friend Yesterday!

melissakate8 Report

23points
POST
#22

Sometimes Lucian Just Lies On Me And Looks At Me Like This. Fills My Heart Up Even On The (All Too Common) Bad Days

Sometimes Lucian Just Lies On Me And Looks At Me Like This. Fills My Heart Up Even On The (All Too Common) Bad Days

SheridanSauvage Report

23points
POST
#23

My Wife's Wolfhound Puppy Is Eating My Wolfdog

My Wife's Wolfhound Puppy Is Eating My Wolfdog

ElysiumPotato Report

22points
POST
#24

Hello Pack! Some Memories Of 2021

Hello Pack! Some Memories Of 2021

wolf_instinct Report

22points
POST
#25

Through The Thick And Thicker

Through The Thick And Thicker

loki Report

22points
POST
#26

Friend Met This Spectacular Wolf!

Friend Met This Spectacular Wolf!

srod999 Report

22points
POST
#27

Is There Anything Cuter Than A Wolfdog Wanting Belly Rubs?

Is There Anything Cuter Than A Wolfdog Wanting Belly Rubs?

melissakate8 Report

22points
POST
#28

I Think We Need A Bigger Bed

I Think We Need A Bigger Bed

Jeneea1 Report

22points
POST
#29

Crow, 8 Year Old

Crow, 8 Year Old

melissakate8 Report

22points
POST
#30

New Pups On The Ride Home

New Pups On The Ride Home

Brufar_308 Report

22points
POST
#31

Rub My Damn Belly!

Rub My Damn Belly!

Srous226 Report

22points
POST
#32

Thorkan And His Beautiful Mom Phoebee! He Was Only A Few Weeks Old, My Baby, I Love This Picture!

Thorkan And His Beautiful Mom Phoebee! He Was Only A Few Weeks Old, My Baby, I Love This Picture!

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

21points
POST
#33

A Good Weekend To All!

A Good Weekend To All!

nocturnals_animals Report

21points
POST
#34

Wolf Pup

Wolf Pup

brl621 Report

21points
POST
#35

From March Till October

From March Till October

Brufar_308 Report

21points
POST
#36

Sharing Is Caring

Sharing Is Caring

wilde_run Report

21points
POST
#37

Here's To Spooky Season & Colder Weather Starting, Giving Our Babes Gorgeous Coats

Here’s To Spooky Season & Colder Weather Starting, Giving Our Babes Gorgeous Coats

catladyXxX Report

21points
POST
#38

5 Minutes Into "Brush Me And Chill" And She Gives You This Look

5 Minutes Into "Brush Me And Chill" And She Gives You This Look

Srous226 Report

21points
POST
#39

This May Be The Single Greatest Picture Of Tibbi Ever Taken

This May Be The Single Greatest Picture Of Tibbi Ever Taken

Ravetti Report

20points
POST
#40

Adult Mars And... Baby Mars!

Adult Mars And... Baby Mars!

PM-Me-Ur-Gore Report

20points
POST
#41

Czechoslovakian Wolfdog (Almost Made Me Jump Out Of My Skin)

Czechoslovakian Wolfdog (Almost Made Me Jump Out Of My Skin)

nagem7 Report

20points
POST
#42

This Is Eli. 6yo Male Siberian Husky. Should Be Picking Him Up From The Shelter On Saturday!

This Is Eli. 6yo Male Siberian Husky. Should Be Picking Him Up From The Shelter On Saturday!

That_802_guy Report

20points
POST
#43

Our Super Scary Guard Dog... She's Alaskan Malamute With A Big Smile

Our Super Scary Guard Dog... She's Alaskan Malamute With A Big Smile

FlagmakerUK Report

20points
POST
#44

Meet Max, 50% Husky, 50% Wolf, 85 Lbs, And As Gentle As Can Be

Meet Max, 50% Husky, 50% Wolf, 85 Lbs, And As Gentle As Can Be

shortney46 Report

20points
POST
#45

Zion, A Mid-Content With The Most Unique Eyes

Zion, A Mid-Content With The Most Unique Eyes

melissakate8 Report

20points
POST
#46

A Couple Of Trouble Makers

A Couple Of Trouble Makers

DracoMagnusRufus Report

20points
POST
#47

Koda, The 11 Week Old Wolf-Look-Alike Breed Northern Inuit Dog

Koda, The 11 Week Old Wolf-Look-Alike Breed Northern Inuit Dog

SarcasmIsStupid Report

19points
POST
#48

The First Photo Of My Siberian Husky Kita

The First Photo Of My Siberian Husky Kita

Individual-League322 Report

19points
POST
#49

My Dad And My Alaskan Malamute Gideon. He Loves When My Dad Visits The House

My Dad And My Alaskan Malamute Gideon. He Loves When My Dad Visits The House

KangarooRIOT Report

19points
POST
#50

His Winter Coat Is Coming And He Is Getting More And More Beautiful

His Winter Coat Is Coming And He Is Getting More And More Beautiful

sirius_rydstorm Report

19points
POST
#51

Posing For Pictures

Posing For Pictures

winter.clc , winter.clc Report

19points
POST
#52

Morning Hour. Those Are The Moments That Reward Getting Up Early

Morning Hour. Those Are The Moments That Reward Getting Up Early

takkiwrites , takkiwrites Report

19points
POST
#53

Sula Is In Charge. 25% Embark Content. Rest Is Husky, Malamute And GSD

Sula Is In Charge. 25% Embark Content. Rest Is Husky, Malamute And GSD

Disastrous-Art-641 Report

19points
POST
#54

Happy Tongue Out Tuesday From Nymeria!

Happy Tongue Out Tuesday From Nymeria!

melissakate8 Report

18points
POST
#55

Riley Is 10 Weeks And 17lbs!

Riley Is 10 Weeks And 17lbs!

MXKevin117 Report

18points
POST
#56

I Made Stupid And Weird Sounds To Get This Photo. Otherwise He Wouldn't Look At Me

I Made Stupid And Weird Sounds To Get This Photo. Otherwise He Wouldn't Look At Me

SheridanSauvage Report

18points
POST
#57

Them Eyes Though. Almost 5 Months Old

Them Eyes Though. Almost 5 Months Old

Icarus_Downfall Report

18points
POST
#58

The Colorado Good Life

The Colorado Good Life

loki Report

18points
POST
#59

My Little Beastie

My Little Beastie

catladyXxX Report

18points
POST
#60

Miss Zephyr, 2.5yo HC. She Is Fully Off Leash Trained, So She And The Spitz Got To Enjoy Lots Of Hiking Along Our Road Trip Last Week

Miss Zephyr, 2.5yo HC. She Is Fully Off Leash Trained, So She And The Spitz Got To Enjoy Lots Of Hiking Along Our Road Trip Last Week

wilde_run Report

18points
POST
#61

When Your Wolfdog Steals Your Man... Marzipan How Could You?

When Your Wolfdog Steals Your Man... Marzipan How Could You?

PM-Me-Ur-Gore Report

17points
POST
#62

I Took A Picture Of A Wet Wolfdog

I Took A Picture Of A Wet Wolfdog

Iggz831 Report

17points
POST
#63

Me (Right) And My Handsome Wolf Cousin! (He's An American Alsatian)

Me (Right) And My Handsome Wolf Cousin! (He's An American Alsatian)

mikaelaks Report

17points
POST
#64

Quiet Thorkan On Seiya

Quiet Thorkan On Seiya

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

17points
POST
#65

A Good Week To All And A Good Holiday For Some!

A Good Week To All And A Good Holiday For Some!

nocturnals_animals Report

17points
POST
#66

Can You Guess Why They Call Me Flake?

Can You Guess Why They Call Me Flake?

flake_wolfdog , flake_wolfdog Report

17points
POST
#67

Pumpkin Queen!

Pumpkin Queen!

wilde_run Report

16points
POST
#68

My Parents Have This Beautiful Goober

My Parents Have This Beautiful Goober

bee0bees Report

16points
POST
#69

Happy Halloween, Everyone!

Happy Halloween, Everyone!

SheridanSauvage Report

16points
POST
#70

She Drinks Water... Differently

She Drinks Water... Differently

DracoMagnusRufus Report

16points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, does she lick the water up the wall with her tongue? My dog did that, too

0
0points
reply
#71

So… My Siberian Husky Enjoyed His First Ever Day In The Snow

So… My Siberian Husky Enjoyed His First Ever Day In The Snow

Mckenzinator Report

16points
POST
#72

My Little Handsome

My Little Handsome

seiyathorkan.lb.clt , seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

16points
POST
#73

Thorkan And His Collar, He Loves It

Thorkan And His Collar, He Loves It

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

16points
POST
#74

My Baby Is Teething! The Canines Are Coming! Who Wants To Come Massage His Gums?

My Baby Is Teething! The Canines Are Coming! Who Wants To Come Massage His Gums?

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

16points
POST
#75

Ulf Is Enjoying The Autumn At The Cabin

Ulf Is Enjoying The Autumn At The Cabin

ulf.the.wolfdog Report

16points
POST
#76

Lady Ada Showing Off Her Long Legs

Lady Ada Showing Off Her Long Legs

fabbzinator Report

15points
POST
#77

Little Red Riding Hood Has Her Work Cut Out For Her

Little Red Riding Hood Has Her Work Cut Out For Her

ragequitshy Report

15points
POST
#78

Balto Turned One Today!

Balto Turned One Today!

kissiwarrior Report

15points
POST
#79

I Took These Photos Of Ruka (Low Content) When We Had Snow. It Was A Pretty Cold Day But She Refused To Come Inside Lol

I Took These Photos Of Ruka (Low Content) When We Had Snow. It Was A Pretty Cold Day But She Refused To Come Inside Lol

SheridanSauvage Report

15points
POST
#80

My Boyfriend And Our High Content Wolfdog, Cana. We Teach Educational Programs With Her

My Boyfriend And Our High Content Wolfdog, Cana. We Teach Educational Programs With Her

RachelLaurenPhoto Report

15points
POST
#81

Casper, One Of Our High Content Wolfdogs

Casper, One Of Our High Content Wolfdogs

He is going to be helping out with some educational seminars on non-lethal wolf management and wolfdog education later this year.

He was abandoned by his previous owner, but with time and work, has blossomed into a social and well mannered fella.

wilde_run Report

15points
POST
#82

Rescued Finn Last Week. Siberian Husky And Coyote Mix We Were Told!

Rescued Finn Last Week. Siberian Husky And Coyote Mix We Were Told!

reddit.com Report

15points
POST
#83

So Happy To Have My Babies Back!

So Happy To Have My Babies Back!

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

15points
POST
#84

Who Want A Kiss?

Who Want A Kiss?

seiyathorkan.lb.clt Report

15points