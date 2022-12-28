23 Dogs Were Allowed To Pick Their Own Christmas Gifts At Animal Shelter, And Here’s What Happened

Dogs Trust Ireland made the dogs believe in the magic of Christmas this year yet again (see the 2019 version of the post by clicking here). In collaboration with its supporters, the Irish animal charity surprised its furry friends with a room full of toys. But that’s not all! The dogs were also allowed to choose their gifts on their own! And their reaction to this was too pure to put into words.

On its Facebook page, the charity shared some more details about the video and the pups who were in it.

“The best day of the year is here! Santa Paws has visited our rehoming center and all the dogs got to choose their very own toy for Christmas!” they wrote. With that being said, if you’d love to support the dogs and help them find their forever homes, or just help them with their daily necessities, then feel free to donate by clicking here.

Meet the pups! The first one to go is Archie

The caption under the video continued, “There was too much joy to fit it all in one video, but we hope you enjoy watching some of our residents celebrate #SantaPawsDay!

Thank you so much to all our supporters who helped Santa Paws out by sending in a toy. A very Merry Christmas to everyone watching, from all of the humans and dogs of Dogs Trust Ireland!”

Buck

Felicity

The largest dog welfare organization in Ireland, Dogs Trust, arrived in the country back in 2005.

On their website, they wrote, “We started out by introducing our wildly popular national education program. Our six-person education and community team now works with area elementary, middle, and high schools and the general public to present free seminars. People who attend these programs learn about responsible dog ownership and safe dog handling. Over 18,500 sessions have been delivered by the team, reaching 558,000 people to date.”

Cash

Greg

“Dogs Trust believe that by educating the public we can make a positive impact on the lives of dogs across the country, by teaching people how to better understand their dog’s needs and how to behave safely and responsibly around dogs. The programme also offers free resources covering a variety of topics on our website www.LearnWithDogsTrust.ie.”

Ida

Janice

“We have hundreds of puppies and dogs of all shapes, sizes, colors, and breeds in our care, looking for their special someone. All puppies and dogs in our rehoming center are neutered (or if not already neutered at the time of adoption, they will go home with a €90 voucher to be redeemed against the cost of neutering at a local veterinary practice), microchipped, fully vaccinated and have their temperament assessed before going to their Forever Home.

Dogs Trust also offers a lifetime of training and behavioral support for all dogs and puppies rehomed from our center. Dogs Trust does not receive any Government funding for our life-saving work, so none of this would be possible without the continued commitment and generosity of our donors and supporters. We simply could not continue our efforts without them.”

Jasper

Jessie

“We won’t rest until we make Ireland a safe and happy place for dogs, so we never have to let any dog down. Through our national responsible dog ownership campaigns and education programs, we’re here for all dogs and the people who love them.”

Kal

Nala

Shady

Smokey

Pamela

Rocco

Sasha

Nelson

Toby

Nero

Ruairi

Rex

Queenie

Riley

Now that you’ve seen all the pups, make sure to check out the full video as well!

