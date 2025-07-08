This Photographer Took 78 Incredible Shots Of Dogs Flying Through The Air Like Superheroes
Think frisbee is just a casual game for dogs? Think again.
Italian photographer Claudio Piccoli captures dogs in mid-air as they chase down frisbees. Each image freezes a perfect moment: paws stretched, eyes locked, pure energy and joy on display.
But it’s not just about action. Claudio’s photos highlight the deep connection between dogs and their humans, showing emotion, trust, and a shared love of play.
Scroll down to see some of the most amazing canine athletes in action!
More info: Instagram | claudiopiccoli.com
This post may include affiliate links.
This is what my dog looks like when he's coming in for a treat!
Man, these photos really depict the incredible athleticism of dogs so beautifully. Loved them all!
Man, these photos really depict the incredible athleticism of dogs so beautifully. Loved them all!