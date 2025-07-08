ADVERTISEMENT

Think frisbee is just a casual game for dogs? Think again.

Italian photographer Claudio Piccoli captures dogs in mid-air as they chase down frisbees. Each image freezes a perfect moment: paws stretched, eyes locked, pure energy and joy on display.

But it’s not just about action. Claudio’s photos highlight the deep connection between dogs and their humans, showing emotion, trust, and a shared love of play.

Scroll down to see some of the most amazing canine athletes in action!

More info: Instagram | claudiopiccoli.com