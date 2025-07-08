ADVERTISEMENT

Think frisbee is just a casual game for dogs? Think again.

Italian photographer Claudio Piccoli captures dogs in mid-air as they chase down frisbees. Each image freezes a perfect moment: paws stretched, eyes locked, pure energy and joy on display.

But it’s not just about action. Claudio’s photos highlight the deep connection between dogs and their humans, showing emotion, trust, and a shared love of play.

Scroll down to see some of the most amazing canine athletes in action!

More info: Instagram | claudiopiccoli.com

#1

Dog flying through the air like a superhero catching a purple frisbee during an action-packed photoshoot on water.

claudiopiccoli Report

    #2

    Fluffy dog captured flying through the air over a log in an incredible photographer’s series of dogs like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #3

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero catching a colorful frisbee during an incredible action shot by a photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #4

    Dog flying through the air catching a frisbee in mid-jump in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #5

    Curly dog captured mid-air jumping over a log, showcasing incredible shots of dogs flying like superheroes in action.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #6

    Two dogs flying through the air, captured mid-jump in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #7

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero captured in an incredible action shot by a talented photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #8

    Dog flying through the air catching a frisbee mid-jump in an action shot showcasing dogs flying like superheroes

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #9

    Dalmatian dog flying through the air catching a frisbee, showcasing incredible shots of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #10

    Dog flying through the air catching a frisbee, captured in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #11

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero while catching a purple frisbee in an outdoor setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #12

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, leaping to catch a frisbee in an incredible action shot by a photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #13

    Small dog flying through the air catching an orange frisbee, captured in an incredible dog flying through the air photo.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #14

    Black dog flying through the air catching a pink frisbee in action shot of dogs flying like superheroes

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #15

    Border collie flying through the air like a superhero with two people lying on the ground in a forest setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #16

    Dog flying through the air catching a frisbee, captured in an incredible action shot by a photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #17

    Two dogs flying through the air over a log, captured in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #18

    Australian Shepherd dog flying through the air, captured in an incredible superhero-style action shot by photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #19

    Border collie captured flying through the air mid-jump, one of the incredible shots of dogs in action like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #20

    Small dog flying through the air like a superhero above a log in a forest setting, captured in an incredible action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #21

    Border collie flying through the air like a superhero in a field of purple flowers, captured in an incredible dog photography shot

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #22

    Dalmatian puppy captured flying through the air in an incredible dog photography shot like a superhero in motion.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #23

    Black and white dog flying through the air above snow, captured in action by photographer specializing in dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #24

    Dog flying through the air to catch an orange frisbee, captured in an incredible shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #25

    Dog flying through the air catching a red frisbee in mid-jump, showcasing incredible action photography of dogs in flight.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #26

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, catching a purple frisbee in a dynamic action shot by a skilled photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #27

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, captured mid-jump with water splashing around during an action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #28

    Dog flying through the air catching a frisbee at sunset, showcasing incredible action photography of dogs in motion.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #29

    Dog flying through the air in a forest captured by a photographer known for incredible shots of dogs in motion.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #30

    Border collie captured mid-air flying through the air like a superhero over a leafy forest floor in an incredible dog photograph.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #31

    Border collie dog flying through the air catching a red frisbee in an incredible action shot by a photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #32

    Black and white dog captured flying through the air like a superhero in an incredible action photography shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #33

    Black dog flying through the air like a superhero catching a frisbee over a person in shallow water at sunset.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #34

    Happy dog flying through the air over autumn leaves captured in incredible action shot by talented photographer

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #35

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero chasing a frisbee with sand flying off the ground on a blurred background.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #36

    Black dog flying through the air over a log in a forest, captured in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #37

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero catching a frisbee, captured by a photographer in an outdoor setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #38

    Black and white dog flying through the air catching a frisbee in mid-jump like a superhero in an action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #39

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, captured mid-jump over a log in a natural outdoor setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #40

    Two dogs flying through the air like superheroes, captured in an incredible action shot by a skilled photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #41

    Black and white dog flying through the air catching a pink frisbee, showcasing incredible shots of dogs in mid-air action.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #42

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero captured in an incredible action shot by a talented photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #43

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, captured mid-jump catching a frisbee in an incredible action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #44

    A dog flying through the air mid-jump with ears flapping, captured by a photographer specializing in dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #45

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero while catching a frisbee in mid-jump during snowy weather.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #46

    Border collie captured mid-air flying over a log, showcasing incredible dog action photography with a blurred natural background.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what my dog looks like when he's coming in for a treat!

    #47

    Black dog captured mid-air jumping over a log, showcasing incredible action photography of dogs flying through the air like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #48

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, captured mid-jump over a log in an incredible action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #49

    Energetic dog flying through the air with water splashing, captured in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #50

    Border collie captured mid-air flying like a superhero over a fallen branch in an outdoor setting, showcasing incredible dog photography.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #51

    A white dog captured mid-air flying through water, showcasing incredible action shots of dogs like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #52

    Dog flying through the air catching a red frisbee, captured in an incredible superhero-style action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #53

    White dog captured flying through the air in an incredible action shot by a photographer specializing in dogs flying like superheroes

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #54

    Australian Shepherd dog flying through the air, captured mid-jump in an incredible shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #55

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero over a wooden log with a blurred natural background.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #56

    A dog captured mid-air, flying through the air like a superhero in an incredible action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #57

    Border collie with heterochromia captured flying through the air in an incredible dog photography shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #58

    Border collie captured mid-air flying like a superhero while chasing a red frisbee in an incredible dog photography shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #59

    Black dog flying through the air like a superhero between purple lavender flowers in an open field.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #60

    Black and white dog flying through the air catching a frisbee in an action-packed flying dog photograph.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #61

    Black dog flying through the air like a superhero while a person crouches in a forest path on a cloudy day.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #62

    White dog flying through the air catching a green frisbee in an incredible action shot of dogs flying like superheroes

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #63

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero captured in an incredible action shot by a photographer outdoors.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #64

    Border Collie captured flying through the air in an incredible dog photography shot, resembling a superhero in motion.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #65

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero over a log in a forest, captured by an incredible photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #66

    Black and white dog flying through the air with snow, captured in an incredible shot of dogs flying like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #67

    Border collie flying through the air above a log in an incredible shot of dogs captured mid-jump like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #68

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, captured mid-jump over a log in an outdoor setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #69

    Border collie captured flying through the air over a mossy log in an incredible dog superhero style photograph.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #70

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, leaping to catch a frisbee mid-jump in an outdoor snowy setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #71

    White dog captured mid-air while flying through the air in an incredible action shot of dogs like superheroes.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #72

    Australian Shepherd dog flying through the air like a superhero over a fallen tree in an outdoor setting.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #73

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, mid-jump catching a yellow frisbee in an action-packed photograph.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #74

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, mid-jump, about to catch a colorful frisbee during outdoor play.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #75

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero, captured in an incredible action shot by a skilled photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #76

    Fluffy dog flying through the air like a superhero captured in an incredible action shot by a photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #77

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero while jumping over a log in an incredible action shot by a photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #78

    Dog flying through the air like a superhero captured in an incredible action shot by a skilled photographer.

    claudiopiccoli Report

    #79

    A joyful dog captured flying through the air like a superhero in an incredible action shot.

    claudiopiccoli Report

