If Hollywood ever did go to the dogs, it would probably look a lot like this. Equal parts glam, chaos, and “Who Let the Dogs Out,” these art pieces capture the essence of celebrities in hyperrealistic doggy detail.

German artist Sebastian Krüger is best known for his bold, larger-than-life celebrity caricatures (the kind where one eyebrow can have its own postcode). He’s spent years pushing famous faces to the edge of distortion while still making them instantly recognizable, and in this series, he applies that same “lovingly brutal” approach to an even better cast: dogs cosplaying as pop culture icons.

Scroll down for the dog-celebrity mashups, and let us know in the comments which icon Krüger should turn into a dog next!

More info: Instagram | sebastian-krueger-art.com | Facebook

#1

Caricature painting of pop culture icons as a laughing dog in Rasta hat and denim jacket

Sebastian Krüger

"I bit the sheriff, but I did not bite the deputy" Dog Marley.

What makes these portraits so satisfying is the contrast. Krüger paints fur, whiskers, wet noses, and glossy eyes with hyper-real precision… then turns around and cranks the expressions up to 11. The result is a lineup of pups that feel hilariously ridiculous and oddly dignified, like they know they’re being roasted and still want you to get their good side.
    #2

    Pop culture icons into dogs caricature painting of fluffy white dog wearing brown suit, tongue out

    Sebastian Krüger

    #3

    Pop culture icons into dogs: caricature painting of bearded dog in suit with paint on tongue, swirling Van Gogh style

    Sebastian Krüger

    #4

    Caricature painting of pop culture icons into dogs: dog in pink hat and coat looking up

    Sebastian Krüger

    A few of the references are especially fun. One dog delivers a dead-on parody of Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” complete with the headscarf, the soft lighting, and the over-the-shoulder glance, except now it’s a suspiciously relatable “did I leave the stove on?” expression on a very serious canine face.
    #5

    Caricature painting of a German Shepherd styled as pop culture icons parody, tongue out, wearing a striped tracksuit jacket

    Sebastian Krüger

    #6

    Pug caricature in beret and jacket, pop culture icons as dogs painted in humorous style

    Sebastian Krüger

    Another portrait leans heavily into revolutionary iconography, presenting a moody pug in a black beret with a star, a clear nod to the classic Che Guevara image, but with added sadness in the eyes and significantly more wrinkles.
    #7

    Pop culture icons into dogs caricature: punk mohawk dog wearing suit, earring, and blue striped tie

    Sebastian Krüger

    #8

    Dog caricature styled as pop culture icons, wearing a pearl earring and headscarf

    Sebastian Krüger

    Krüger’s trademark isn’t just exaggeration; the point is to capture the essence of the characters in question. Every painting feels like a character study from an alternate universe where dogs secretly run the art world, the music industry, and probably your local dive bar.
    #9

    Caricature painting of a pop culture icon turned dog: bull terrier in leather jacket, crooked grin, bandage on nose.

    Sebastian Krüger

    #10

    Pop culture icons into dogs caricature of a painted dog wearing a cowboy hat and red bandana.

    Sebastian Krüger

    #11

    Pop culture icons as dogs caricature: scruffy dog in bowler hat and coat holding a rose

    Sebastian Krüger

    #12

    Pop culture icons dog caricature painting of a brown dog in tank top with lion shoulder tattoo

    Sebastian Krüger

    #13

    Pop culture icons into dogs caricature: smiling dog with curly hair, backward cap, mirrored sunglasses and hoop earrings.

    Sebastian Krüger

    #14

    Pop culture icons into dogs: caricature painting of a long-haired dog in green hat with daisy and blue round sunglasses.

    Sebastian Krüger

    #15

    Pop culture icons into dogs: basset hound caricature wearing red trucker hat and denim vest in painted portrait

    Sebastian Krüger

    #16

    Caricature painting of pop culture icons as dogs; one dog in a hat with big bulging eyes looking over its shoulder.

    Sebastian Krüger

    #17

    Pop culture icons depicted as a dog caricature painting, side-profile humanized dog with blond hair and orange background

    Sebastian Krüger

    You can also check out Krüger’s other, non-canine, caricatures and paintings on his Instagram account and website.

