Man Keeps Getting Calls Meant For Doctor Who Won’t Change His Number, So He Starts Booking Appointments

A few years ago, we wrote about a quirky internet trend where people were texting their “number neighbors” — those whose phone numbers differ from theirs by just one digit. It was a fun way to connect with strangers and see what kind of unexpected replies might pop up.

But sometimes, having a number neighbor isn’t that nice. Reddit user Zerothreeonethree shared a story on r/MaliciousCompliance about how a small local business got stuck with answering a never-ending barrage of calls that were actually meant for the new doctor’s office.

What started as a minor annoyance quickly turned into something completely unbearable.

When you have your own business, there’s never enough time for everything that needs your attention

And when your phone won’t stop ringing, there’s even less

People still talk to businesses over the phone, but only when they know who is on the other line

The fact that the doctor eventually gave in and agreed to change his number was definitely a net positive for both parties.

To this day, nearly eight out of ten consumers believe phone calls are important for communicating with businesses, according to a survey from TransUnion.

“A wide range of customer needs can be addressed through digital channels; however, calls to consumers remain essential, especially for complex or urgent issues,” said James Garvert, senior vice president of TruContact™ Communications Solutions at TransUnion.

But there’s a new issue: rampant fraud—increasingly aided by AI and deepfakes—has compromised the integrity of the phone channel and is leaving some consumers reluctant to engage on one.

Overall, 70% of respondents indicated they had received at least one call in the past three months in which the caller pretended to be someone else. As a result, 74% say they do not answer calls from unknown numbers out of fear they might be scams.

The solution that consumers responded to most was branded calling that verifies the company calling and shows its name and logo.

Three-quarters of consumers said branded calls would improve the situation. Nearly the same number (73%) said they would be more likely to answer calls—and view the company more favorably—if a business displayed its name and logo on calls.

“Authenticated branded calling is a win-win. Consumers are telling us they’re more likely to trust and engage with companies that identify themselves by adding context to the mobile display, including name, number, logo, and reason for the call,” said Garvert.

“And our business customers who implement branded calling report increased customer engagement, improved customer satisfaction, and increased revenues as a result.”

As the story went viral, it’s author joined the discussion in the comments

People were impressed by the dad’s response

Some said they also went through similar things

