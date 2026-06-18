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Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can’t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can’t Believe How Bad They Are
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can’t Believe How Bad They Are

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Medical misogyny is nothing new. Women’s health concerns get dismissed all the time, and most of us have stopped being surprised by it. But every now and then, something comes along that hits a new low.

A doctor recently went viral on TikTok after calling out two endometriosis studies that proved the bar is still underground. Rather than researching what the condition does to women, one looked at how it affected the men in their lives. The other rated how attractive women with endometriosis are.

When people saw them, they were rightfully furious. Scroll down to read more.

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    Endometriosis is a health condition that can cause women severe pain and often takes years to diagnose

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But instead of helping those living with it, a study somehow found a way to make the whole thing about men

    A doctor points to a study on a computer screen about the impact of endometriosis, focusing on infuriating studies.

    Image credits: peachy.poler

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    One doctor went online to call it out, and the video went viral

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    Dr. Peachy shares infuriating studies on endometriosis, revealing concerning research.

    Image credits: peachy.poler

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    @peachy.poler Came across this today and it just got me riled up !! Should I make this a series?? Exposing misogyn1st1c medical studies?? 1 like = 1 prayer for the marginalised male partners of endometriosis care 💔 🏷️ : #endometriosis#endometriosisawareness#hospital#doctor#medicine♬ original sound – PeachyPoler 🍑

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    A hand holding a pen pointing at a highlighted paragraph about men's difficulty articulating endometriosis impact in studies.

    Image credits: peachy.poler

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    @peachy.poler Did you expect the twist??? I certainly didn’t 😩 🏷️ : #endometriosis#endometriosisawareness#hospital#doctor#medicine♬ original sound – PeachyPoler 🍑
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    Many people in the comments were furious and had plenty to say about it

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    But some felt like the research could still be useful if it got more people paying attention to endometriosis

    The doctor later shared another study that measured how attractive women with the condition were

    A retracted endometriosis study on a laptop screen, highlighting infuriating research practices and a doctor's disbelief.

    Image credits: peachy.poler/

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    @peachy.poler Episode 3: I didn’t think it could get worse 😩 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fertnstert.2012.08.039 Turns out doctors rating patients on attractiveness can be used for science?? 🤢 🏷️ : #endometriosis#endometriosisawareness#hospital#doctor#medicine♬ original sound – PeachyPoler 🍑
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    It has since been retracted, but people still couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that it was ever published

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    What do you think ?
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even. 😡 Not that it surprises me. I'm literally riddled with endo. Currently it has glued my uterus and my bowels together. I spent over 10 years trying to convince several different doctors (all WOMEN btw) that the amount of pain and I bleeding I was experiencing is NOT NORMAL. I was told "some women just have rough periods" and "you're a bit of a wimp" and "there's really nothing wrong with you". By the time I finally found someone who listened to me (a MALE doc btw) my tubes were destroyed by the endo. Removing it helps, but it always grows back. And there is no medicine strong enough to make the pain tolerable. Luckily I found a new (as in only on the market for the last 3 years) prescription that works for me and I'm doing great at the moment. At the time my current doc gave me a sample of the new med I was already scheduled for a hysterectomy, thinking it was my only option. However I'm already 51 so I'm just trying to hang in there until I finish menopause. 😕

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't even. 😡 Not that it surprises me. I'm literally riddled with endo. Currently it has glued my uterus and my bowels together. I spent over 10 years trying to convince several different doctors (all WOMEN btw) that the amount of pain and I bleeding I was experiencing is NOT NORMAL. I was told "some women just have rough periods" and "you're a bit of a wimp" and "there's really nothing wrong with you". By the time I finally found someone who listened to me (a MALE doc btw) my tubes were destroyed by the endo. Removing it helps, but it always grows back. And there is no medicine strong enough to make the pain tolerable. Luckily I found a new (as in only on the market for the last 3 years) prescription that works for me and I'm doing great at the moment. At the time my current doc gave me a sample of the new med I was already scheduled for a hysterectomy, thinking it was my only option. However I'm already 51 so I'm just trying to hang in there until I finish menopause. 😕

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