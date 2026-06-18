Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can’t Believe How Bad They Are

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Medical misogyny is nothing new. Women’s health concerns get dismissed all the time, and most of us have stopped being surprised by it. But every now and then, something comes along that hits a new low.

A doctor recently went viral on TikTok after calling out two endometriosis studies that proved the bar is still underground. Rather than researching what the condition does to women, one looked at how it affected the men in their lives. The other rated how attractive women with endometriosis are.

When people saw them, they were rightfully furious. Scroll down to read more.

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Endometriosis is a health condition that can cause women severe pain and often takes years to diagnose

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But instead of helping those living with it, a study somehow found a way to make the whole thing about men

Image credits: peachy.poler

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One doctor went online to call it out, and the video went viral

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Many people in the comments were furious and had plenty to say about it

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But some felt like the research could still be useful if it got more people paying attention to endometriosis

The doctor later shared another study that measured how attractive women with the condition were

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It has since been retracted, but people still couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that it was ever published

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