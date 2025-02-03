ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Ashton is a self-taught disruptive figurative painter from the United Kingdom. The artist is known for putting a unique twist on classical art by purposefully adding a glitch or a distortion of sorts. As he shared, the artwork tries to convey a false sense of nostalgia by giving the viewer a feeling that they have seen this type of painting somewhere before.

Ben’s artwork heavily relies on distorting the face, making it look like it is melting or losing its details. The artist commented that hopefully, the distorted element in the painting will appear all the more jarring after that initial feeling of nostalgia. “That being said, I'm quite excited for the audience to find whatever they wish to find in my works, I am often pleasantly surprised with the variety of different ways in which my paintings have been interpreted.”

More info: Instagram | benashtonart.com