Ben Ashton is a self-taught disruptive figurative painter from the United Kingdom. The artist is known for putting a unique twist on classical art by purposefully adding a glitch or a distortion of sorts. As he shared, the artwork tries to convey a false sense of nostalgia by giving the viewer a feeling that they have seen this type of painting somewhere before.

Ben’s artwork heavily relies on distorting the face, making it look like it is melting or losing its details. The artist commented that hopefully, the distorted element in the painting will appear all the more jarring after that initial feeling of nostalgia. “That being said, I'm quite excited for the audience to find whatever they wish to find in my works, I am often pleasantly surprised with the variety of different ways in which my paintings have been interpreted.”

More info: Instagram | benashtonart.com

#1

Classical portrait with a distorted twist, showing fragmented facial and body features in an artistic style.

In a further interview with Bored Panda, Ben shared more about his background.

“I taught myself how to paint whilst at university from various books and old scriptures written in the 1500s. Once I had learned the basic rules of painting, like an apprentice might, I then went about incrementally breaking those rules and subverting the things that I had learned.”
    #2

    Classical portrait with distorted twist, featuring a woman in elegant attire, painted with unique artistic style.

    #3

    Distorted classical portrait painting with blurred facial features in a golden frame.

    Regarding the inspiration behind mixing classic portrait painting with modern distortion, Ben shared: “I think initially, I wanted to show the cyclical nature of history, how humanity is able to make the same mistakes over and over again. Historical portraiture gave me the ideal vehicle to express this as the history of portraiture spans the history of humanity itself. The protagonists in my paintings are often antiheroes who would like to convey notions of wealth and status but due to the interruptions have been made to look ridiculous. In using these modern methods of distortion I wish to subvert the original message historical portraiture wishes to convey.”

    #4

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist featuring a woman in historical attire with warped facial features.

    #5

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a woman in historical attire with a skewed visual effect.

    We were wondering which of the Old Masters Ben would be interested in collaborating with and why.

    He replied: “I'm not sure whether I would necessarily like to collaborate with any of the masters but I would certainly love to meet a few of them just to observe. I would like to watch Hans Holbein and Albrecht Durer’s drawing process, both have very different styles of working and I tend to rate their drawings more than their finished paintings. I would love to watch Da Vinci’s workshop in progress, to observe the way in which he used his notebooks, and to sit in on the various conversations he would have with mathematicians and engineers. Finally, I would love to go out drinking with Caravaggio after finishing one of his commissions, that would be a wild night.”

    #6

    Distorted twist on a classical portrait, featuring a warped face with intricate detail on an oval canvas.

    #7

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a figure in historical attire and a surreal facial alteration.

    Lastly, Ben added: “I’ve got my next solo show coming up, titled ‘Or You Could Panic’, in LA at the Corey Helford gallery. The show opens March 15 and will run for a month, I would love to see you there.”
    #8

    Classical portrait with distorted twist in an artist's studio, blending traditional style with surreal elements.

    #9

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a historical figure in regalia with warped facial features.

    #10

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a man in a red coat against a brick wall background.

    #11

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a figure in a red historical outfit and tricorn hat.

    #12

    A distorted twist on a classical portrait with a stormy background and a geometric split running through a young figure.

    #13

    Classical portrait with distorted twist; a woman in historical attire with surreal, warped features and cherubs in the background.

    #14

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a woman in a dynamic, warped design against a dramatic background.

    #15

    A classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a naval officer against a stormy backdrop.

    #16

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, showing a figure with a blurred face and dripping paint effect.

    #17

    Classical portrait painting with a distorted twist, featuring a child in vintage attire and a dog, eyes exaggerated.

    #18

    Classical portrait painting with a distorted twist, featuring a woman in a dynamic, swirling background.

    #19

    A distorted classical portrait of a person against a colorful sky and clouds backdrop.

    #20

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a figure in ornate attire with a surreal sliced effect.

    #21

    Classical portrait of a young person with distorted features, wearing a ruffled collar and red garment.

    #22

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a figure in naval attire with melting facial features.

    #23

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a man in a red coat holding a feathered hat.

    #24

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a woman in an oval frame.

    #25

    Classical portrait with distorted twist, featuring a figure in historical attire and a large hat, uniquely warped.

    #26

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a woman in a ruffled dress and a shifted face on a landscape background.

    #27

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a young person's face unusually altered, set in a traditional background.

    #28

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a unique swirling effect on the subject's hair and clothing.

    #29

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a young person wearing period clothing in an artistic style.

    #30

    Classical portrait with a distorted twist, featuring a child in historical attire with a blurred face.

