If You Can Identify Each Of These 16 Characters By Their Eyes, You’re A True Disney Adult

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You’ve watched the movies. You know the songs. You can probably quote a few of the classics. But what happens when all you get is a tiny glimpse of a character’s eyes? 👀

This Disney challenge strips away the costumes, hairstyles, and famous smiles. All that’s left is one clue: the eyes, and all you have to do is type in the iconic name.

Ready to find out if you’re a casual viewer or a true Disney superfan? Take a close look and see how many characters you can identify! 👑

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Walt Disney Studios