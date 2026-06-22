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Nobody’s perfect. Everyone has annoying quirks that you are often better off simply ignoring. Not just for your peace of mind, but also for the relationship. However, when you spend years together with a person, some of their habits might become unavoidable.

So when a Reddit post asked men to share the grossest things they’ve discovered about their long-term partners, many were able to contribute. From strange sandwich “recipes” to more unsettling personality traits, the answers covered a wide spectrum, too.

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#1

She likes peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches.

burner46 Report

9points
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    #2

    That her boundaries are concrete solid and never to be questioned and my boundaries is just me being an unreasonable vindictive a*****e.

    FormerStuff Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Divorce, maybe? At least separation?

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    #3

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky My ex wife her new shiny toy personality.

    Nothing was ever enough for her.

    TikTok and insta made it so much worse. She always had to have the new it purse or hobby. After a month and thousands of dollars. Never touch it again.

    She was that way with our pets.

    In the end of our marriage she was that way with me.

    isekaidcake , Getty Images Report

    6points
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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Full sentences would have made this so much easier to follow.

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    #4

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky I love my fiance so very very much. But the used balled up tissues are everywhere. I swear our apartment has added flammability from the amount of wadded up tissues just being present.

    ImSteady413 , Kelly Sikkema Report

    6points
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    #5

    Stuffed soiled baby diapers under my couch because her fat a*s was too lazy to get up and walk 8 feet to the garbage can. I found them a month after she moved out and my house still stank.

    False_Ad_555 Report

    6points
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    #6

    I dated a girl that would 100% pee the bed when intoxicated. Waking up to pissed on sheets when we were both hungover was not cool. That was many years ago, and she has been sober for nearly 20 years.

    zeroshock30 Report

    6points
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    #7

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky Her AO3 fanfic’s reads are often weirder than any p**n I’ve ever seen on the internet.

    rustedforwhat , Francisco De Legarreta C. Report

    5points
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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I judge people who like my pervy p0rn so hard!!

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    #8

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She's an ex. But she was eating boogers. Yeah I know, we were licking each other's privates, but seeing her out of the corner of my eye, while watching a movie, picking her nose and eating that booger was a real showstopper for me.

    reedshut , Getty Images Report

    5points
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    #9

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky When we have leftover pasta my wife carefully, meticulously washes her hands, then *grabs* the leftover noodles from the pot and places them into a ziplock bag, instead of using the tongs.


    She says that it's because "evolution made the human hand the most efficient grasping tool."


    I once asked her to use the tongs and she informed me that, "not even God could stop her from grabbing spaghetti".

    Crappler319 , Bored Panda Report

    5points
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    #10

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky My ex would order a side salad at a restaurant and when pouring the dressing on and when the small cup was empty, instead of using a fork or spoon to scrape the sides of the dressing cup onto the salad, would LICK the cup and proceed to SPIT the dressing on her salad. IN PUBLIC. At home too obviously, still disgusting, but in public!?!?! I refused to take her to any restaurant nicer than a Waffle House. 🤢.

    pinky728 , Ivana Cajina Report

    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dafuq?!? I thought it would be fine to do this in the privacy of your home, but then came the spit part. I know it goes all in the same stomach, but no!

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    #11

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky Prob minor, but she s***s with the door open and one time even asked me to wipe her a*s when she painted her nails and didnt want to mess them up.

    Perkis_Goodman , Part of woman on toilet Report

    5points
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    #12

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She defrauded her grandparents out of a degree’s worth of tuition to fund our lifestyle and lied about obtaining a degree and still benefits from it to this day in her career that doesn’t validate education. I actually only figured that out after the break up and years after the fact of us both “graduating”.

    flubberguard29 , Christian Bowen Report

    5points
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    #13

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky My girlfriend and I wash our towels once a week. Not great not horrible I don’t mind as long as I feel clean after I shower.

    Found out my girlfriend uses her towel to dry the floor including around the toilet of any water that drips past the mat after she steps out. She then hangs it back up again to use tomorrow.

    danieldontcare , Michiel van Kaam Report

    5points
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    #14

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She keeps her toothbrush and toothpaste in a cup, pointed down. Said cup collects run off water and gets DISGUSTING. Like, just keep them pointed *up* in a holder that doesn't collect water.

    gagreel , Peng Liu Report

    5points
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    #15

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She puts ketchup on her chicken noodle soup.

    Colonel_Gipper , Nik Report

    5points
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    #16

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky Her car is a mess all the time. Disgusting.

    1Mouse7579 Report

    5points
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    #17

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky The state of her desktop or the 10k+ unopened emails in her inbox.

    seech1050 , Michael Lowell Report

    5points
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    #18

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky After I broke up with my gf we had to move out and she refused to come clean the apt so I had to do the whole thing myself. Found her booger wall.

    hipposaver , killerlovebugg Report

    5points
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    #19

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky Her side of the bathroom looks like when the sirens go off in Silent Hill.

    AnameAmos , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    5points
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    #20

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky My wife is a 10. Now I don't mean she's a 10 to me, and I love her so she's a 10. No, she's insanely f*****g hot.

    I only say that to say this. This girl takes the meanest s***s you've ever seen in your life. Like I'm talking a few times a week she leaves skidmarks in the toilet that would make a long haul trucker blush. I don't even know how it's possible. She's tiny. But I never know what I'm going to see after I lift the lid. It's like Roger Clemens took a s**t in his pitching hand and threw it full force into the toilet.

    Can anyone else relate? There aren't support groups for guys in my situation.

    BaronVonTitties , Daniel Martinez Report

    4points
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    #21

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She s***s with the door open and stinks up the entire house. I’ve even complained about it but it’s so the cat can come in and watch her s**t. Seriously. We aren’t together anymore but wanted to mention.

    Silver_Objective7144 , katemangostar Report

    4points
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    #22

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky I love her dearly so I'm not really moved to disclose her lack of toothpaste tube hygiene with a bunch of strangers.

    geodebug , Karolina Grabowska Report

    4points
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    #23

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She peels her chicken nuggets and eats the skin and then the naked nugget.

    RBWaves , Tyson Report

    4points
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    #24

    She had a blanket that she loved. She would only sleep with that blanket wherever she went. Brought it on trips and everything.

    I was not a fan of it, so I had my own blanket.

    One day I was being helpful and thought to wash the blanket. She scolded me about not using a regular washer due to its fragile nature. Since it’s silk or a silk like substance. It made me think of the entire time we had been together until that moment and I asked when it was last cleaned. She couldn’t give me a date and we had been together over 15 years by this point. I nearly threw up instantly.

    jetenginemechanic Report

    4points
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    #25

    Mine throws her toilet paper in the trash after using it. The kids do the same now. im trying to break the habit, because why??? also, so much hair everywhere all the time….

    M4DSK1LLZ Report

    4points
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    #26

    At the end of the day she takes out her single use contacts and flicks them anywhere she pleases.

    30thCenturyMan Report

    4points
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    #27

    Telling me she prefers the drunk me over the sober me.

    Theres_No_Light Report

    4points
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    #28

    It wasn’t his fault, but what came out when he got food poisoning 🤢 poor guy.. I’ve never seen stuff projectile from both ends of the body. Got on ceilings, walls.. the dog. It was bad.

    Hungry-Storm-9878 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Popped the staph abscess on my b**t.

    Doc wasn't able to lance it, but she went in and got it immediately with no further complications. Thing kept me from sitting down properly for a week.

    It was a nasty job and I am still so grateful to her. She is a saint. We're getting married :).

    starmadeshadows Report

    4points
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    #30

    Gave me an insane amount of c**p about cancelling a scheduled date because I had to drive my grandma back to her hometown (she was hospitalized in the city I lived and discharged for hospice). Grandma practically wanted to d*e in her home as a last request. I really liked my gf but I couldn't handle the disrespect and resentment after she told me her feelings were valid and I should have apologized for cancelling. I broke up with her the week after.

    Foxtratte Report

    4points
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    #31

    Had me help her raise her young son, and had me pay for pretty much everything for 5 years.

    She inherited a lot of money from her grandmother and bounced out of her relationship. Within weeks, she bought a new car, a home, and a trip to Europe.

    The worst thing is that she said unforgivable things to break off our relationship--that I never did anything for her and for her son. It was terrible. I was a dad to her son when he needed one. And, yes, I still have a relationship with him.

    M-Test24 Report

    4points
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    #32

    My ex-girlfriend removed a bloody tampon to have s*x with me, wrapped in a tissue and dropped it under the bed. I found it still laying there about a week later. Asked her why she did not put it away. She told me that I should have since I was the one who wanted to have s*x with her.

    Matern_Feuerbacher Report

    4points
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    #33

    This ex revealed he was diagnosed sociopath so he did a bunch of disgusting things but if we’re talking sanitary disgusting… I found a pile of dirty panties in his closet. None were mine. All different sizes. A PILE. USED AND DIRTY.

    Canaan889 Report

    4points
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    #34

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky Mostly her personality.

    altSHIFTT , Getty Images Report

    3points
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    #35

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky Turns out adorable sweet ladies fart too. Farts that are so putrid and noxious that they can cause you to awaken from a d**d sleep in a state of panic.

    That-Web5867 , Toa Heftiba Report

    3points
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    #36

    She’s a mess. What she calls organized makes me cringe. She is bossy. She sheds like a cat. Gives me dirty looks when I eat. Farts like a buffalo. She’s a great mom. Hard worker. Supports me and all my weirdness. She covers every flaw I have and I cover hers. Together we make one hell of a human.

    RogerSack Report

    3points
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    #37

    Sock, shoe, sock, shoe like a maniac.

    Dumper Report

    3points
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    #38

    How f*****g mean she is.

    TimeTomorrow Report

    3points
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    #39

    She wanted to declaw our new kitten, and then I realized she's always been a p.o.s. and we split.

    pollywog Report

    3points
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    #40

    I tried to look past a lot of things. Her messy clothes, messy car, messy room. She rarely had to wash a dish, vacuum a floor, or do a load of laundry while we were together. I had it covered, at least for a while.

    Though the straw that broke the camel's back was her hygiene. Never showered or brushed her teeth. It was physically repulsive. I can't make love to someone like that. The subtle hints didn't work. She'd just get b******t.

    I really tried to make it work but I can't live my life perpetually exhausted and disgusted by someone.

    Kythorne Report

    3points
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    #41

    The hair ends up EVERYWHERE.

    rdteets Report

    3points
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    #42

    She never deletes the old alarms set on her phone, just makes a new one. There's so many now it's too big a job to correct.

    LuckyTurtle89 Report

    3points
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    #43

    We'd been together for 3 years, but I'd never actually seen her naked. Every time we were intimate, she'd insist on turning off the lights. Finally one day, I got a little impatient and asked what was it going to take for me to actually see her without her clothes on, and she told me "I need about tree fiddy." It was about that time I noticed my "girlfriend" was actually about 8 stories tall and was a crustacean from the Plethazoic Era! Absolutely disgusting.

    rathemighty Report

    3points
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    #44

    My ex is leaving in less than 10 days. Went through the process to evict her, and her man-child. Personally, I believe a home should be clean and presentable, organized, and things put away. Yes I give room for “lived in,” because that’s normal. After I sold my home and bought the one we just moved in to, I realized more and more it was just a constant stream of boundary violations from her, and her man-child:

     

    1) Cleanliness. Great example of that, is I asked for things not to be thrown, dropped, and left on stairwells. It’s a safety hazard. It’s also very demoralizing because it shows that, “this is what I think of you, you are to clean up after me.” After I explained to her why it’s rude to expect someone else to clean up after you with this regard, she burst out laughing. Wherever she went in the house, a trail of trash, dishes, empty Amazon packages, medication bottles, insulin pens and much more would follow. And remain. And grow.

    2) Responsibility. Her man-child has no job, no license, no desire to improve or contribute. It’s hard to get him to lend help to actually “do” anything in regards to upkeep of the home, or projects. When she told me, “if he doesn’t want to drive, he doesn’t have to. We will figure it out.” The phrase “we” turns out she was dumping responsibility on me 90% of the time, if not more. In this regard, it was to mean I would have to chauffeur him to and from a job, if he ever got one. After two months of “job searching,” I offered to check his indeed profile (and subsequently his email account), to see how I could help him. Quickly discovered he was in fact, not looking. Zero applications or saves on Indeed. No email receipts of applied for jobs. But boy, could he tell me what the latest patch notes were in WoW Classic at the drop of a hat.

    3) Finances. She told me upfront in saying she made $100-150k. Great! I was mid range of those two numbers. She was in fact, not making that much and had $40k in credit card debt alone. She was expecting me to pay off her pre-relationship debts with the sale of my home that I had owned well before I ever met her.

     

    More and more things registered for me this year after the move when she couldn’t disguise her lies anymore and I’d be doing 90-95% of the cleaning, the driving, paying for 100% of the groceries…

    I’m sure when they vacate, I’ll find a pile of moldy wash cloths in the shower, as she just drops them on the floor.

    Freedom is coming soon, and I’m excited for the next chapter in my life.

    zaku_of_zen Report

    3points
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    #45

    For years i refused to enter my gfs car. On the outside it was horrible abd what little inside I could see was aweful. Finally, I had to get her to drive me somewhere and I entered something far worse then I expected. It was a science experiment of rotting Starbucks coffees, makeup residue, and makeup fingerprints on everything she touched.

    I was shocked since she would complain if I left a single hair in the shower/sink. Yet m, she enters this rotting coprse of a vehicle.

    Bestoftherest222 Report

    3points
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    #46

    She’ll take out condiments to use and then either leave them out in random places in the house or put them on the deeper shelf in the back of the fridge.

    Put them in the door like a gentleman! She’s an animal! Where is my ranch woman! Where’s my mustard! I’m disgusted.

    Buying ranch dressing and then not knowing where the hell it is is the 7th level of hell.

    WskyRcks Report

    3points
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    #47

    One of my exes would use the packet ranch dressing mix to make an entire huge bowl of ranch dressing, then sit down with a bag of carrots and eat the entire bowl. Thinking about it still makes me gag.

    Kryptotrek Report

    3points
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    #48

    She has 3 cats and they're not super house trained. One was a barn cat first, and that one and the youngest aren't spayed, so when the third older cat got introduced it became a free for all of territory p**s wars.

    We never spent much time at her house for years and I found out she had been airing out the house before I came over every time. I lost power at my house and she offered to let me stay at her house for a few days to have hot showers and such.

    I found a half inch of standing urine under the elements of her stove. A pile of clothes that was virtually drenched. I had always given her shkt for not cleaning the litter box which was what I assumed smelled. Nope it was the whole house. We live together now and I clean all the cat messes, because that's the only way we can live together.

    TheresNoAmosOnlyZuul Report

    3points
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    #49

    My ex used to wipe his personal emissions on his side of the bare mattress and box spring. I never noticed. We used to make our bed together and he would always take care of his side and put the clean fitted sheet over the layers of crust... I didn't notice until I was making the bed alone one day and I was horrified.

    pancake_duchess Report

    3points
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    #50

    (Now ex) never washed his hands even after using the toilet... took a few trips to the dr before realising he was the problem.

    fried_egg_titties Report

    3points
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    #51

    Picked something out of his teeth and wiped it on my blanket.

    anon Report

    3points
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    #52

    Ghosted while I was undergoing treatment for the cervical cancer he gave me after lying about his STI status. He was cheating, a lot. We'd been together for three years.

    ETA: The ghosting during cancer treatment was the "most disgusting" part, not the STI status thing. That part is horrible etiquette for anybody s******y active, you should always be safe, get tested regularly and be completely honest with partners, but it is not inherently "disgusting" to get an STI. Stigma around that is dangerous for everyone, so I wanted to be explicitly clear and not add to any shame around it.

    SonaMain420 Report

    3points
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    #53

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky After seven years, I found out she actually loves me? The f**k?

    ProfessorSmooth7135 , Jonathan Borba Report

    2points
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    #54

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky That she farts and poops I guess? But my farts and poops are way worse. Go figure.

    I honestly love my wife so much, that nothing disgusts me about her. I wish I was just being cheesy, but that’s just how I feel.

    Dezmanispassionfruit , Gabe Pierce Report

    2points
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    #55

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky She takes off her underwear WITH her jeans / leggings. I do all of the laundry (and she cooks), but having to pull her underwear out from her jeans every time she takes off a pair adds 2-3 minutes every load! ANNOYING .

    Sealky , Nik Report

    2points
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    #56

    64 People Share The Most Disgusting Habits Their Partners Have And It Gets Pretty Icky That her hair would destroy our vacuum without regular disassembly and clean out.

    We now have 3 hair monsters so it ends up to be a basketball size hairball each time.

    At least she is a good sport about the "Trophy" photos I send her.

    Best-Company2665 , Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #57

    She never uses the shift key when she types. She turns the caps lock off and on with each capital letter.

    ImBigRthenU Report

    2points
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    #58

    I always new that she had dozens upon dozens of tabs open at once. But one time I saw her minimize down to the desktop. Good god. The had thousands of things saved to her desktop. Did you know that once you fill up the desktop, things start stacking on top of each other? Her whole desktop was huge stacks of icons, none of it in any sort of order whatsoever. She has a folder called "To sort" and in that folder is hundreds of random files, including another nested "to sort" file with more s**t in it. Presumably there are more "to sort" files as you go deeper. I don't know how deep it goes, and frankly, I don't want to know.

    Devourerofworlds_69 Report

    2points
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    #59

    I have been with my wife since 2001. I recently learned that she doesn't use the gmail app. She just ... goes to gmail.com and manually logs on using her phone's internet browser.

    needs_more_zoidberg Report

    2points
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    #60

    She put the toilet paper under the roll. Had to go.

    Plus-King5266 Report

    2points
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    #61

    The little hairballs all over my shower walls.

    kdropk Report

    2points
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    #62

    My wife would probably say the time we were messing about and I licked her eyeball. The honest to god ball.

    It was indescribably smooth. Like, it made glass feel like 36 grit sandpaper.

    Edit: No it wasn't painful at all. The taste was just a mild salty flavour.

    Least_Bet4662 Report

    2points
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    #63

    Milk before cereal.

    Waxxxmeoff Report

    1point
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    #64

    She genuinely loves me, which means she has bad taste...idiot!

    Frosting-Sensitive Report

    1point
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