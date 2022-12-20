Woman Buys $3,500 Dior Advent Calendar, Finds Sample-Size Perfumes, Soaps And A Candle Lid

Content creator Jackie Aina has unboxed Dior’s $3,500 La Collection Privée Trunk of Dreams calendar on TikTok, giving her followers a glimpse of what’s behind the doors.

The advent calendar features 24 drawers, designed to look just like the iconic Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

While the astronomical price makes you think they’d be in for something luxurious, people have been underwhelmed with the results, calling the contents “weak” and “an insult” to the customers.

After Aina opened the first 11 drawers, she told her audience that, “It is what it is, but it ain’t that great.”

And it didn’t get any better as the days went on.

This year, Dior is selling a $3,500 advent calendar

Image credits: dior

So content creator Jackie Aina took to TikTok to see if it’s really worth it

Image credits: dior

And it became obvious pretty soon that the numbers don’t add up

Image credits: jackieaina

Image credits: jackieaina

The ‘Trunk of Dreams,’ as Dior called it does have a nice exterior, which is designed to look like its boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris

Image credits: jackieaina

But all the glamour faded once Jackie started opening it

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 1: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 2: A bar of soap

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 3: A mini perfume

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 4: A candle

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 5: Mini perfume

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 6: The lid to the previously opened candle

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 7: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 8: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 9: Bar of soap

Image credits: jackieaina

DAY 10: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 11: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 12: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 13: A coaster

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 14: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 15: Perfume

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 16: A bar of soap

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 17: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 18: A mini candle

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 19: A mini fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 20: A candle extinguisher

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 21: A mini soap bar

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 22: Fragrance

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 23: A candle

Image credits: jackieaina

Day 24: A Christmas ornament

Image credits: jackieaina

Since the whole set is $3500, each item is worth $145 on average

Image credits: jackieaina

Despite her disappointment, Jackie said the coaster “isn’t terrible” but she would have preferred to see more homeware items like napkin rings

Image credits: jackieaina

Her videos have received millions of views

“Would I re-purchase this?” Jackie wondered. “I don’t know if I [would]”

Her viewers have been furious, saying that Dior is robbing its customers blind