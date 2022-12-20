Woman Buys $3,500 Dior Advent Calendar, Finds Sample-Size Perfumes, Soaps And A Candle Lid
Content creator Jackie Aina has unboxed Dior’s $3,500 La Collection Privée Trunk of Dreams calendar on TikTok, giving her followers a glimpse of what’s behind the doors.
The advent calendar features 24 drawers, designed to look just like the iconic Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.
While the astronomical price makes you think they’d be in for something luxurious, people have been underwhelmed with the results, calling the contents “weak” and “an insult” to the customers.
After Aina opened the first 11 drawers, she told her audience that, “It is what it is, but it ain’t that great.”
And it didn’t get any better as the days went on.
This year, Dior is selling a $3,500 advent calendar
So content creator Jackie Aina took to TikTok to see if it’s really worth it
And it became obvious pretty soon that the numbers don’t add up
The ‘Trunk of Dreams,’ as Dior called it does have a nice exterior, which is designed to look like its boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris
But all the glamour faded once Jackie started opening it
DAY 1: Fragrance
DAY 2: A bar of soap
DAY 3: A mini perfume
DAY 4: A candle
DAY 5: Mini perfume
DAY 6: The lid to the previously opened candle
DAY 7: Fragrance
DAY 8: Fragrance
DAY 9: Bar of soap
DAY 10: Fragrance
Day 11: Fragrance
Day 12: Fragrance
Day 13: A coaster
Day 14: Fragrance
Day 15: Perfume
Day 16: A bar of soap
Day 17: Fragrance
Day 18: A mini candle
Day 19: A mini fragrance
Day 20: A candle extinguisher
Day 21: A mini soap bar
Day 22: Fragrance
Day 23: A candle
Day 24: A Christmas ornament
Since the whole set is $3500, each item is worth $145 on average
Despite her disappointment, Jackie said the coaster “isn’t terrible” but she would have preferred to see more homeware items like napkin rings
Her videos have received millions of views
“Would I re-purchase this?” Jackie wondered. “I don’t know if I [would]”
Literally states all the contents on the website prior to purchase. The only surprise is that she read it and proceeded with the purchase.
Each item is only $145 if we assume the crafted calendar itself is free. I can't tell if it's wooden or cardboard - if it's wooden, that could be worth a couple hundred dollars alone, bringing the individual item price down. Not saying it's not still a bit of a rip-off, just that the maths needs reviewing
That's A LOT of soap.
