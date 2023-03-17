Turns Out, There’s A New Trend On TikTok Where People Post About Their DINK Lifestyle, Which Translates To Dual Income, No Kids

Humanity has evolved to the point of its existence when people strive for more than just growing up to have children, raise them and then question the purpose of their lives for the rest of the time.

People now have options to choose from and it’s easier than ever to pursue them as there are less restrictions and less judgment than ever before. Which is why a family with no kids and a double income is becoming more popular, as it is evident from a viral TikTok video by Kate, who is a DINK.

Woman went viral for sharing a snippet of her day as a DINK and people were interested to know more

“The DINK vlog that I dropped yesterday. That thing really popped off”

“Let’s talk through some of the most common questions and comments that I got on it.

‘What does DINK mean?’ So DINK means ‘double income, no kids.’ We are newlyweds, we don’t have any children and we both have a job.

‘Are we planning to stay DINKs forever?’ Maybe. I made a video a couple of weeks ago talking more about this. I will put it in the comments for more context. But essentially, it’s always been an ongoing discussion for us if we’re going to have kids or not. I would personally love to help normalize this in relationships, so if you have any questions about how that process looked for us, leave them in the comments.

‘Do you hate kids?’ Nope. We have friends with kids and we also have nephews and we love spending time with them and of course spoiling them.

‘That’s sad.’ Okay.

‘You need a dog and then you can become a DINKWAD–’double income, no kids, with a dog.” I actually got my husband a puppy for our wedding last August, so we will be bringing home a little bundle of joy this spring or summer. Don’t worry, the puppy content is on its way too.

‘I go get pizza and grocery shop with my kids all the time. You don’t need to be a DINK to do this.’ That sounds like a lovely family outing. But bestie, I don’t think I said anything in that video that said otherwise. I am not here to chastise people with children. I am just sharing a pocket of my life that right now happens to be this. You having children has no bearing on me being a DINK and me being a DINK has no bearing on you having children. I know the discourse around this topic can get a little fiery but I always try to be respectful to everyone on here, regardless of if they have kids or not.”

Kate is a content creator on TikTok and not too long ago, most of her videos were all about wedding planning as she was preparing for her own wedding. After that, she started sharing her life as a married woman.

The couple doesn’t have children at the moment, so they are what they consider DINKs, as explained in the video. The woman made the video as a response to people’s interest in another video in which she simply went with her husband to Costco and ate pizza, but presented it as a vlog of a DINK couple.

That video now has 10.5 million views and people had a lot of questions and comments about it, mostly positive, regardless of whether their situation was similar or different. They mentioned that having no kids and spending money only on themselves is freeing and the vacations are amazing.

Investopedia confirms that the benefit of being in a DINK relationship is that they “frequently have more disposable income because they do not have the added expenses that come with children. They also often spend less per person on housing than singles because of their ability to share kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms.”

Also, DINKs aren’t necessarily couples that have decided that they will be childfree. Those are different definitions. Because a new couple who doesn’t have children yet but is planning to in the future is still considered a DINK household.

Empty-nesters, who are couples that already raised their children and let them out into the world to live their own lives, are DINKs, as well as gay married couples, who are more likely to remain DINKs forever.

Aside from having more money, David Carlson, the founder of Young Adult Money, says that being a DINK provides you with more mobility because when you have kids, it’s kind of difficult to move because of school and friends, which may prevent you from moving to another place for a better job.

Having no children but both partners contributing to the family budget also allows them to focus on their careers, education and their own personal development. And not having to spend time with kids gives more time for partners to spend more time with each other.

What could be the possible downsides of such a lifestyle considering that you actually want to have it? Medium points out that there is a possibility of overspending if you’re not disciplined. You also have tax benefits that come with having children and they mention that “DINK couples will never experience the gratification of having grateful children returning the care they were given during their childhood,” which might be a controversial statement.

Certainly one lifestyle is not superior to the other as long as it makes the person living it happy, but you can’t deny how popular it is becoming to not have children. Pamela Aronson, a professor of sociology and an affiliate of women’s and gender studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, explained to Insider that social media has a big role in why the lifestyle is becoming more popular and talking about it more openly increases the “acceptability of not having children.” And in turn, “there’s a decreasing stigma around not having children.”

Whether it’s a necessity or a conscious decision, it seems that DINK couples are having the time of their lives. What would be your ideal day of living in such a household? Would you consider becoming a DINKWAD? Are you more of a traditional family person and love the livelihood of a home with kids? Let us know in the comments.

