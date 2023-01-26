I've been doodling about current events for a while and thought I'd share a few.

#1

I Instructed My Attorneys To Search My Home For Files. They Also Found Stray Socks And Tupperware Lids

Larry Crittenden
#2

We Need Better Access To Mental Health Care

Larry Crittenden
#3

No Sacrifice Is Too Great To Protect A Fundamental Right

Larry Crittenden
#4

I'm Still Getting Accustomed To Meeting In Person Again

Larry Crittenden
#5

Just Working Out A Logistics Problem For The Airline Industry

Larry Crittenden
#6

My New Default Response To Any Difficult Question

Larry Crittenden
#7

Conflict In The Halls And Stalls Of Congress

Larry Crittenden
#8

This Was After The Third Vote That Kevin Lost

Larry Crittenden
#9

And Finally, Kevin Got The Job He Had Coveted For So Long

Larry Crittenden
#10

Degrees Of Sin, Orders Of Magnitude, Etc. But Joe Also Has A Pile Of Papers

Larry Crittenden
