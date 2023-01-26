My Deep Doodles From A Shallow Mind (10 Pics)
I've been doodling about current events for a while and thought I'd share a few.
This post may include affiliate links.
I've been doodling about current events for a while and thought I'd share a few.
This post may include affiliate links.
Don’t get why these were downvoted, they were cool! Good job
Some people downvote things they disagree with, or don’t understand. I liked these.
Don’t get why these were downvoted, they were cool! Good job
Some people downvote things they disagree with, or don’t understand. I liked these.