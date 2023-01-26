I've been doodling about current events for a while and thought I'd share a few.

#1 I Instructed My Attorneys To Search My Home For Files. They Also Found Stray Socks And Tupperware Lids

#2 We Need Better Access To Mental Health Care

#3 No Sacrifice Is Too Great To Protect A Fundamental Right

#4 I'm Still Getting Accustomed To Meeting In Person Again

#5 Just Working Out A Logistics Problem For The Airline Industry

#6 My New Default Response To Any Difficult Question

#7 Conflict In The Halls And Stalls Of Congress

#8 This Was After The Third Vote That Kevin Lost

#9 And Finally, Kevin Got The Job He Had Coveted For So Long