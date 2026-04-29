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Every parent wants to protect their children from the dangers of the world, which is why they might go overboard in trying to control their lives. This is especially true for disabled children, who are often stopped from doing things due to their parents’ fear.

This is exactly what happened to one hearing-impaired kid whose mother tried to restrict his friendships as she felt it would put him at a disadvantage. Unfortunately, this meant he would lose out on a good companion, which is why another parent intervened.

More info: Reddit

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When parents are too over-involved in their children’s lives, they might negatively impact their little one’s independence and self-esteem

Image credits: stanisluva / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her son, Jack, is autistic and doesn’t like much noise, which is why he connected very easily with a boy named James at the playground, who is deaf

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Since Jack enjoyed the company of James, he decided to learn simple sign language to communicate with him, and also asked if he could hang out with him someday at the aquarium

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster asked James’ mother about the aquarium plan, the other woman refused as she felt that her son wouldn’t be able to manage having a hearing friend

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Image credits: AITAPLAYGROUND

The poster confronted the kid’s mom for holding him back, and later managed to get the playdate set up with the help of James’ dad

The OP was quite glad that her autistic son, Jack, had made a close friend at the playground they frequented. She explained that his new bestie, James, was hearing-impaired and therefore made little noise, which fit right into Jack’s comfort zone and helped them both get along smoothly.

It is definitely possible for deaf children to make friends and play or interact with other little kids very easily. Studies also show that they can usually pick up most games fast and manage leisure time with their buddies smoothly, but there can sometimes be certain social issues. That’s why parents should be there for support, but not intervene unless needed.

This is exactly why the poster was just letting Jack and James figure things out on their own and develop their friendship. They were actually trying their best to bridge the communication gap, with Jack learning sign and James sometimes writing down what he wanted to say.

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Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle they faced out of the blue was James’ mom, who didn’t want their bond to deepen in order to protect her son. According to research, the reason why the parents of disabled children often restrict their freedom like this is due to fear for their safety, lowered expectations, and worry they’ll be disappointed.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the poster realized that the other mother wanted to keep Jack and James apart, she decided to intervene. She told the woman that when her hearing-impaired child eventually entered public school, he would have to get used to all sorts of people, and that’s why he shouldn’t be stopped from making friends now.

This is exactly what experts state as well because research shows that when disabled children are shielded from the regular things that their peers experience, it can stunt their emotional and social growth. That’s why parents need to dial back their hyper-vigilance and let their little ones explore the world on their own.

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Unfortunately, James’ mother wasn’t willing to understand the poster’s point of view, and she got mad about being confronted like that. What happened instead was that the little boy’s dad reached out to the OP later on and agreed to the aquarium playdate as long as his new wife joined for supervision.

This ended up causing a major rift between James’ mother and the poster, who felt the decision had been made without her approval. Luckily, the OP didn’t back down, and she told the lady that there was a reason that James had to go behind her back to get his dad’s approval for the playdate.

Do you think the woman was right to stand up to the hearing-impaired child’s mother like this? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that she had done the right thing by not limiting Jack and James’ friendship

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