Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jealous BF Thought GF Was “In Love” With Deceased Twin, Secretly Blocked Twin’s IG From Her Account
Entitled People, Social Issues

Jealous BF Thought GF Was “In Love” With Deceased Twin, Secretly Blocked Twin’s IG From Her Account

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing someone is always hard. So, it’s human nature to find ways to cope with the grief that comes with the loss.

This young woman lost her twin years ago. To this day, she soothes herself by watching his Instagram videos and pretending he’s talking to her. She acknowledges that it isn’t the healthiest thing, but it helps her to stay grounded. Unfortunately, her boyfriend didn’t like this habit of hers and decided to end it, but instead ended their relationship.

More info: Reddit

Grief is a complicated process and it shouldn’t be rushed by anyone in any way

Image credits: Darya Sannikova  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman lost her twin brother a few years ago, and ever since she has watched videos from his Instagram account to deal with her grief

Image credits: Arina Krasnikova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her boyfriend didn’t like this habit and always urged her to end it, but when she didn’t do it fast enough he blocked the twin’s account on her phone without asking

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jealous BF Thought GF Was "In Love" With Deceased Twin, Secretly Blocked Twin's IG From Her Account

Image credits: Throwrainstabro1

When confronted about it, he said that he thought that the woman was in love with her brother, which really hurt her, since it wasn’t the truth, so she started to consider ending the relationship

6 years ago, the OP lost her twin brother due to a terrible accident on the freeway. 

Many know that usually, twins are uniquely close, as they spend most of their time together from when they’re conceived. So, it’s no surprise a strong bond develops. 

Imagine then how hard it is to lose someone so close to you. It might feel like a part of you is missing. After all, it’s basically a double loss – both of a person and part of yourself. 

The author’s twin was an avid Instagram and Snapchat user, even though the sister only followed him on the former. On there he posted content about his life and his singing. After his passing, the account was left untouched. Well, that’s what we assume, since it wasn’t deleted and the author doesn’t mention memorialization

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the woman liked going to this untouched account and watching her brother’s videos. She acknowledges that it wasn’t healthy, but it became a habit for her. 

Bored Panda’s interviewee, certified EMDR therapist Khalida Himes, said that when a person loses their life in a tragic accident, like the OP’s brother, it can make the grief even harder: “When the loss of a loved one is sudden, it can disrupt their lives for months and even years, and they may find it difficult to regain a sense of ‘normalcy’ and report a sense of meaningless, hopelessness, and uncontrollable despair.” 

There are many ways to deal with grief. As we saw, the OP has a coping mechanism of watching videos. Others join support groups or go to therapy – for example, EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) therapy. 

Our interviewee described it as “A form of psychotherapy that helps people deal with trauma, stress, and anxiety, and reprocess memories and make new connections, which ultimately reduces the distress associated with trauma and stressful events.” 

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She added: “Unlike traditional talk therapy, EMDR is thought to work at the physical level by using eye movements to stimulate and reorganize the emotional systems in the brain, such as the limbic system. This reorganization can change how your brain responds to distressing memories. The goal is reprocessing the traumatic event so it no longer controls your life.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, we aren’t sure whether the OP took any therapeutic measures to deal with her grief. We only know about her coping mechanism, which annoyed her boyfriend. He was urging the woman to quit it and she started doing it gradually, but it wasn’t enough for him. 

One evening, she noticed that her brother’s account was blocked on her phone. It wasn’t possible to get it back since no one could log on to it and accept her re-follow. 

Apparently, the boyfriend did it because it seemed to him that the woman was in love with her brother and he wanted to nip it in the bud. This was very far from the truth – they were simply siblings who were close because they were twins, nothing more. 

This made the woman question whether she should continue this relationship – accusing your significant other of incest and minimizing their grief isn’t a part of a healthy relationship. Netizens agreed with such a sentiment and advised her to get out.

So, she listened to them and her gut and kicked the man out. He breached her trust and then proceeded to tell her she was overreacting. Plus, some Reddit users helped her to get into her brother’s account and now she’s the owner of it, which means that the videos weren’t lost forever. 

It’s good that she has a piece of her brother she misses so much to deal with her grief. Living grief is tough and it’s good that she has something to help her. Maybe one day she’ll be able to live without these videos, but no one should rush this decision. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out Khalida Himes’s Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channel!

People online agreed that she do that, and in the update, she informed them that she had kicked him out and gotten back her brother’s Instagram account

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
Monika Pašukonytė

Monika Pašukonytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 197.8M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 451.8M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 63.9M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda