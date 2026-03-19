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Dropping your dog off at daycare might feel like a normal, responsible adult thing to do, but what happens after you leave is a whole different story. Somewhere between the zoomies, the group naps, and the occasional dramatic stare-offs, dogs seem to unlock an entirely different personality.

Thankfully, cameras, and very entertained staff, are there to capture it all. From suspicious side-eyes to full-on canine parties, these moments prove that doggy daycare is never boring, and your pup might just be living a much more exciting life than you are.

More info: Reddit