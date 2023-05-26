“That Wasn’t A Battle I Was Interested In Picking”: Mom Cuts Daughter’s Hair Because She No Longer Wants To Brush It
By the age of 2, toddlers are talking, walking, climbing, running, and jumping. Both parents and pediatricians often speak of the “terrible twos,” as this developmental phase is often marked by tantrums, defiant behavior, and lots of frustration.
This period requires a lot of patience, but Gwenna Laithland, the creator of the parenting website Momma Cusses, recently released a TikTok video where she explained that giving her her 2-year-old daughter a bob haircut was a really good decision and made things easier.
The “terrible twos” can be hard to handle, but mom Gwenna Laithland said there’s a simple solution that can remedy some of the issues
She got her daughter a short haircut, and said it made their everyday life easier
Gwenna explained the changes in a TikTok video
And it has since gone viral
“I cut my daughter’s hair off because I didn’t want to brush it. And I know some of you are already in the comment section writing a whole paragraph of how that’s horrible parenting, it’s traumatizing, and how could I even? Listen, listen, my daughter was two and hated having her hair brushed.”
“I’m talking screaming, wailing, gnashing of teeth, WWE-worthy wrestling matches just to untangle her hair. You’ve heard the advice ‘pick your battles.’ Well, that wasn’t a battle I was interested in picking.”
“So I took her to the salon and we gave her a bob, right up to the chin, [which] greatly reduced the amount of hair we had to brush. Two-year-olds, well, they’re a lot. They’re just getting used to their own bodies. Their world is expanding. They’re beginning to form opinions of their own, and it didn’t feel like to me that was the right time to begin the great hygiene battle.”
“Fast forward two years and my now four-year-old loves having her hair done. Brushes, braids, bows. She’s game. That’s partly because she got older and her tolerance for stuff increased. And that’s partly because we didn’t make an issue. We minimized the conflict by minimizing the amount of hair we had to brush. Some might say that’s capitulating to a two-year-old. I say work smarter, not harder. As parents we have to teach our kids a lot of things but not all at the same time.”
My mom did the same thing to me. First she braided my hair in side braids that I HATED and her reason was that that was the only way she knew to do hair. Then after I was too old, she kept making me get it cut short. When she told me to go get a hair cut when I was 14, I finally told her no, that I wanted to grow my hair out, and we argued, and that was the first time I stood up to her, and actually got to wear my hair the way I wanted to. I hope you're burning in hell, mom, you made my life hell
A few things. 1: The kid is 2 years old, it's fine if she get her hair cut even if she doesn't want to, she's 2 it's not really gonna leave a lasting impression it's a completely different story if she would have been 5 or older. 2. You choose to have a kid, it's not about "picking battles" it's a toddler, they're gonna complain, and she's still gonna have to brush her short hair, it could be that the mom doesn't know how to properly brush hair and is pulling it too much. So sure making a 2 year old get a haircut isn't the end of the universe, but if you can't be patient enough to deal with a 2 year old and brushing their hair, then maybe you shouldn't have had a kid, because this is going to be one of the easier things.
I did the same with my daughter. She was just as beautiful, and we were both happier.
I did the same with my daughter. She was just as beautiful, and we were both happier.