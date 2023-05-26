“That Wasn’t A Battle I Was Interested In Picking”: Mom Cuts Daughter’s Hair Because She No Longer Wants To Brush It

By the age of 2, toddlers are talking, walking, climbing, running, and jumping. Both parents and pediatricians often speak of the “terrible twos,” as this developmental phase is often marked by tantrums, defiant behavior, and lots of frustration.

This period requires a lot of patience, but Gwenna Laithland, the creator of the parenting website Momma Cusses, recently released a TikTok video where she explained that giving her her 2-year-old daughter a bob haircut was a really good decision and made things easier.

She got her daughter a short haircut, and said it made their everyday life easier

Gwenna explained the changes in a TikTok video

And it has since gone viral

“I cut my daughter’s hair off because I didn’t want to brush it. And I know some of you are already in the comment section writing a whole paragraph of how that’s horrible parenting, it’s traumatizing, and how could I even? Listen, listen, my daughter was two and hated having her hair brushed.”

“I’m talking screaming, wailing, gnashing of teeth, WWE-worthy wrestling matches just to untangle her hair. You’ve heard the advice ‘pick your battles.’ Well, that wasn’t a battle I was interested in picking.”

“So I took her to the salon and we gave her a bob, right up to the chin, [which] greatly reduced the amount of hair we had to brush. Two-year-olds, well, they’re a lot. They’re just getting used to their own bodies. Their world is expanding. They’re beginning to form opinions of their own, and it didn’t feel like to me that was the right time to begin the great hygiene battle.”

“Fast forward two years and my now four-year-old loves having her hair done. Brushes, braids, bows. She’s game. That’s partly because she got older and her tolerance for stuff increased. And that’s partly because we didn’t make an issue. We minimized the conflict by minimizing the amount of hair we had to brush. Some might say that’s capitulating to a two-year-old. I say work smarter, not harder. As parents we have to teach our kids a lot of things but not all at the same time.”

