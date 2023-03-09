“Am I The Jerk For Grounding My Daughter For Leaving Her Sister With The Neighbor?”
A single mother of three is seeking support on Reddit’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ community after an argument with her eldest daughter, Polly. The woman had to take her son, Trevor, to the ER and asked Polly to watch her younger sister, Cassie.
However, the teenager ultimately decided to place the burden on someone else and go out to blow off steam instead. The mother was furious upon discovering what has happened and the two of them quickly got into a fight.
This single mom is trying to raise three kids
And she wants her oldest daughter to commit more to the family, but the teen is having none of it
Mom you are NTA in one aspect and a little a**h*** in an other aspect. Your daughter is definitely being an a**h***. You feed, house, buy clothes, and educate your 16 year old. Why the ef are you paying her to look after her siblings. Looking after her brother and sister is part of being a big sister. She is part of the immediate family, she is not a stranger. My cousin didn't get paid to look after my brother and me when we were children, when we lived with them, for years. My brother doesn't pay his daughter to look after her brother. Looking after your brothers and sisters is part of being in a family. It is not and never has been a paying position.
