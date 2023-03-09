“Am I The Jerk For Grounding My Daughter For Leaving Her Sister With The Neighbor?”

A single mother of three is seeking support on Reddit’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ community after an argument with her eldest daughter, Polly. The woman had to take her son, Trevor, to the ER and asked Polly to watch her younger sister, Cassie.

However, the teenager ultimately decided to place the burden on someone else and go out to blow off steam instead. The mother was furious upon discovering what has happened and the two of them quickly got into a fight.

This single mom is trying to raise three kids

Image credits: Elina Fairytale (not the actual photo)

And she wants her oldest daughter to commit more to the family, but the teen is having none of it

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dratonallthings

As the story went viral, its author provided more details on the conflict

People have been having strong reactions to the family drama