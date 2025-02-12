Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets Petty Revenge On A Woman Who Couldn't Say She's Hating The Date To His Face
Man Gets Petty Revenge On A Woman Who Couldn't Say She's Hating The Date To His Face

First dates, especially blind ones, can take a million different turns. However, the situation Reddit user Affectionate_Base827 found himself in with one woman he matched with online is one for the books. Only it’s not entirely clear which ones—perhaps techno thrillers.

You see, even though it seemed like the two hit it off on the internet, the restaurant dinner they went to was a bit awkward from the very get-go. And after the lady got drunk and went to the bathroom, the guy learned why—she accidentally sent him a text that was clearly intended for one of her friends!

    Going on a blind date, you never really know how it will play out

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Luckily for this guy, he didn’t lose his head, even in the most unfortunate of circumstances

    Image credits: Miquel Parera / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Affectionate_Base827

    Experts say people should be clear about what they’re feeling on dates to avoid such situations

    According to a new survey from YouGov, most Americans don’t go on dates as often as they would like to — among people who aren’t in a relationship, 69% say they rarely or never date, but when asked about their desires, just 30% of singles say they actually prefer to stay out of the “market.”

    Regarding the specific dating experiences folks have had, more Americans say they’ve gone on a wonderful date (80%) than say they’ve had a horrible one (50%), while 47% have experienced both.

    If we were to take the Redditor’s word for this particular case, it sounds like the woman made the night way more complicated than it could have been.

    If someone’s not feeling the date, they should just be honest about it, says Kendra Knight, PhD, assistant professor of communication at DePaul University, who studies communication and relationships.

    “People don’t communicate clearly enough when they aren’t attracted to a person,” Dr. Knight explains. It can feel easier and kinder to ask your friend to help you stage an emergency, but that often leads to more uncertainty, she says.

    “Sometimes to avoid hurt feelings, people [also] use euphemisms like, I’m not feeling the spark, or I’m not looking for a relationship. That may make for a smoother exit, but it can leave the other party’s head spinning.”

    “Ambiguity and uncertainty come up again and again as major challenges in contemporary dating, therefore I’d advise against euphemism or subtlety,” Dr. Knight adds.

    That said, being honest doesn’t mean acting like a jerk. “Rather, it’s a choice to be fair and transparent,” Dr. Knight says.

    As his story went viral, the man provided more context in the comments section

    People have had many things to say about what happened that night

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Brutally ugly, wow. Doesn't that site have profiles with pictures?

    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
