Dad Lets His Son Get Drunk In Preparation For A High School Party, Sparks A Debate Online

Do you remember your first experience with alcohol? It could have been at church while taking a sip of wine during communion then swearing you would never touch that “disgusting grape juice” again. Perhaps it was at a party when you were 16, sneaking whatever you could find from your best friend’s parents’ liquor cabinet. Maybe your mom started giving you a beer with dinner on holidays when you were 14. Depending on where you grew up and what culture you were raised in, you may have been introduced to alcohol in a wide variety of ways.

But when it comes to whether or not parents should be providing their teens with alcohol, it’s a controversial issue. One Canadian father found this out the hard way, after allowing a safe environment for his teenage son to get drunk in caused family drama and sparked a discussion online.

Below, you’ll find the full story that the father shared on Reddit asking if he had done something wrong, as well as some of the replies his post has received. We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic in the comments as well. Do you think this dad was looking out for his son or being irresponsible? Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing gray area when it comes to teens experimenting with alcohol, we recommend you check out this story next.

After allowing his teenage son to get drunk with him, this father is wondering if he went too far

Image credits: Kevin Malik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: John Arano (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SonBeer

Knowing when and how to expose teenagers to alcohol is a sensitive topic. On one hand, it can be much safer to introduce drinking in a controlled environment where your children won’t be making irresponsible decisions or surrounded by peers who might pressure them to drink more than they can handle. That was this father’s reasoning, and he was pleased with his decision, as he felt confident that his son would not overindulge at the party he was planning on going to.

On the other hand, however, teenage drinking is illegal in many places. He noted that where they live in Canada, the legal drinking age is 19. While they are in the comfort of their own home, some people have an issue with allowing their kids to break the law. Not to mention the obvious issue of how damaging alcohol can be to our brains and bodies.

Anyone who starts drinking has to be mindful of the risk of addiction, and according to The Recovery Village, “Adolescent alcohol use is associated with alcohol-related problems later in life. Teens who drink more between the ages of 15 and 19 tend to continue drinking as they become adults and are more likely to become dependent upon alcohol.”

Many readers assured the father that his intentions were pure, and he did nothing wrong

Views on alcohol do differ widely around the world, though, depending on the culture and religion present. In many countries, the legal drinking age is 18. But if you’re ordering a pint at a pub in England, you’re not likely to be carded if you look 18-ish. In the United States, however, you could be carded going into bars or buying alcoholic beverages until you look 35, to ensure that minors aren’t able to purchase any drinks. In some countries, including Burkina Faso and Togo, there is no legal drinking minimum. Meanwhile, in several parts of India, the drinking age is as high as 25.

While everyone has their own beliefs about whether or not alcohol should be accessible to teens, there is no question about whether or not it is. By the age of 18, 60% of American teens have had alcohol before, and about 60% of underage drinkers admit to binge drinking during the past month. No matter what you think the best course of action is in terms of providing, or limiting, access to alcohol among your teens, sweeping the topic under the rug is not the solution. They know alcohol exists, and they’re likely to experiment with it. At least having an open conversation about it is better than doing nothing.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments down below. Do you think this father did the right thing while looking out for his son, or do you think teens should have no access to alcohol until they are of the legal drinking age? Feel free to share your own experiences with your fellow pandas, and if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article on a similar topic, look no further than right here.

However, some readers thought the father should have gone about teaching his son differently