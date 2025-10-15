Dad Upset About Daughter’s Home Says Something That Makes Her Worry: “Sorry! It’s Just Too Weird!”

ADVERTISEMENT

When you know a person for a long time, you get a sense of how they communicate. You understand why they chose one word instead of another and what emotion that subtle shift in tone is giving away. Our parents often fall into this category. However, Reddit user SlenderSelkie recently ended up in a situation with her father that she just couldn’t wrap her head around. While visiting her home, he not only started criticizing its renovations for being “too weird,” but also tried to see if he could tear them down. And when he was confronted about it, he dropped a dubious line about his grandsons—the woman’s nephews.

This woman invited her dad for a visit, but his comments and actions made little sense

Worried woman holding her head, reacting to dad upset about daughter’s home and saying something weird.

Image credits: rawpixel / freepik (not the actual photo)

She wasn’t sure if it was manipulation or a sign of cognitive decline

Text excerpt about a dad upset about his daughter’s home and her reaction to his concerns about the house being too weird.

Text excerpt about managing a condition and home accommodations made by husband and wife with disabilities.

Text on a white background describing satisfaction with accommodating renovations that improve energy and functionality after changes.

Man installing tiles on floor in daughter’s home renovation with dad upset about the unusual changes and worries expressed

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text showing a dad upset about daughter’s home, worried it’s too weird and concerned about resale value.

Text excerpt describing a dad upset about his daughter’s home, causing worry due to his unusual reaction.

Excerpt from a story about a dad upset about daughter's home and his strange behavior in the kitchen.

Text discussing damage to a home, highlighting dad upset about daughter’s home causing worry over aesthetic issues.

Text excerpt showing a dad upset about daughter’s home, saying it’s too weird and causing her to worry.

Elderly man looking upset and worried at home, illustrating a dad upset about daughter’s home and concern.

Image credits: gpointstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a family discussion where a dad expresses being upset about daughter’s home and moving in.

Dad upset about daughter’s home expresses frustration and worry over unexpected situation involving Billy and Bobby moving in.

Text showing a dad upset about his daughter's home saying it’s a massive house with room for two boys, which worries her.

Text excerpt showing a dad upset about daughter’s home, saying something that makes her worry about the situation.

Text showing an apology for damaging a home, transferring money via Zelle, and taking someone out to lunch as planned.

Elderly dad upset about daughter’s home, leaning forward with hands clasped, showing worry and stress indoors.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a worried daughter reflecting on her dad being upset about her home and feeling annoyed days later.

Text showing frustration about dad being aggressive only towards daughter's home decoration and feeling disrespected for being a woman.

Text excerpt showing confusion and worry about a dad upset and daughter’s home situation involving family and nephews.

Text excerpt discussing a dad upset about his daughter’s home and the resulting worry over unusual family expectations.

Text saying a daughter feels stuck deciding whether to talk to her upset dad or brother about a weird home situation.

Image credits: SlenderSelkie

As people reacted to the woman’s story, she provided them with more information on her dad and their argument

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a dad upset about daughter’s home, raising concerns about his mental state.

Forum discussion about dad upset over daughter’s home and concerns about unusual family expectations and boundaries.

Reddit conversation about dad upset and daughter’s home concerns, discussing safety and family worries.

Reddit discussion about dad upset and worried daughter’s home with concerns about dad’s mental state and behavior.

Dad upset about daughter’s home shares concerning views causing her to worry about his denial and attitude toward her disability.

Text conversation showing a daughter discussing her dad’s covert narcissistic traits and family cluster B behaviors.

Dad upset about daughter’s home discussing jealousy and concerns over house and yard size in family conflict conversation.

Discussion about dad upset and daughter’s home, with concerns about dementia and family reactions shared in comments.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a dad upset about daughter’s home and concerns over renovation and family obligations.

Text post discussing a dad upset about daughter’s home, expressing concern over his strange behavior and boundaries.

Comment discussing a dad upset about daughter’s home and his behavior causing worry about their relationship.

Comment discussing a dad upset about daughter’s home and concerns about his unusual behavior possibly linked to dementia.

Text conversation discussing concerns about dad’s mental well-being and unusual behavior suggesting possible cognitive decline.

Dad upset about daughter’s home talks with her, causing worry over the unusual situation and family concerns.

Forum conversation about a dad upset about daughter’s home causing worry and concerns over his mental health.

Comment discussion about dad upset over daughter’s home and concerns about kids being left behind or abandoned.

Forum conversation about dad upset with daughter’s home and its impact on family dynamics and worries

Reddit user discussing dad upset about daughter’s home and concerns over his unusual, worrying behavior.

Screenshot of a text conversation discussing a dad upset about his daughter’s home causing worry due to something weird said.

Dad upset about daughter’s home discusses unusual concerns causing her to worry and feel uneasy about the situation.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation showing a user concerned about updating a post with a dad upset about daughter’s home.

Eventually, the woman got in touch with her brother—the dad of the boys her own father had mentioned

Dad upset about daughter’s home, holding phone and covering face with hand, showing worry and frustration indoors.

Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a dad upset about daughter’s home situation, causing confusion and worry about his true intentions.

Text discussing a dad upset about his daughter’s home, raising concerns that make her worry about his intentions.

Text discussing dad upset about daughter’s home situation causing worry and feeling it’s just too weird.

Two boys focused on building a wooden train set at home, capturing a dad upset about daughter’s home scene.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text discussing a dad upset about his daughter’s home with concerns over strange behavior and earliest signs of decline.

Text message about brother talking to dad regarding daughter’s home causing dad to feel upset and worried.

Text excerpt describing a dad upset about daughter’s home, showing signs of manipulation and OCD fixation.

Text excerpt showing a dad upset about his daughter’s home with strange agendas causing worry.

Older dad looking upset while talking to his adult son about daughter’s home, expressing worry about it being too weird.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Text message discussing confronting dad about honesty and manipulation, reflecting daughter’s home worries and dad upset situation.

Text thanking everyone for feedback and addressing a dad upset about daughter’s home and calling it weird.

Text image with a message about updating plans, relating to dad upset about daughter’s home causing worry with unusual comments.

Image credits: SlenderSelkie

