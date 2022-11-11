Da Nang And Hoi An Are The Most Beautiful Cities In Vietnam Worth Visiting In 2022

No other city represents Vietnam’s boom better than Da Nang. It’s become a gleaming, modern tourist magnet with apartments, theme parks, and brand-new resorts. However, the city’s natural charm is still present. You can feel the lightness of the atmosphere, friendly locals and incredible street food when visiting.

We want to share our experience in Da Nang and Hoi An, the two most beautiful cities in Vietnam.

In this video we’ll walk through Danang’s airport, the city, we’ll visit Lady Buddha and experience Hai An.

More info: youtu.be

Lady buddha, Da Nang, Vietnam

