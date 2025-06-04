ADVERTISEMENT

What if animals could talk, feel like us, and share their quirky little thoughts? Taiwanese artist Kesanitw (Pin-Tsung Lin) brings that idea to life with a delightful series of comics where animals aren’t just cute — they’re full of charm, wisdom, and personality.

With over 132K followers on Instagram, Kesanitw has built a loyal fanbase drawn to their soft art style and heartwarming storytelling. These new comics continue to melt hearts, showing adorable animals navigating life, friendship, and everyday emotions in the sweetest ways.

If you're in need of a mood boost or just love wholesome animal content, you're in the right place. Scroll down to meet these lovable characters and enjoy a dose of pure feel-good energy.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook