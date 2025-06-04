ADVERTISEMENT

What if animals could talk, feel like us, and share their quirky little thoughts? Taiwanese artist Kesanitw (Pin-Tsung Lin) brings that idea to life with a delightful series of comics where animals aren’t just cute — they’re full of charm, wisdom, and personality.

With over 132K followers on Instagram, Kesanitw has built a loyal fanbase drawn to their soft art style and heartwarming storytelling. These new comics continue to melt hearts, showing adorable animals navigating life, friendship, and everyday emotions in the sweetest ways.

If you're in need of a mood boost or just love wholesome animal content, you're in the right place. Scroll down to meet these lovable characters and enjoy a dose of pure feel-good energy.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cute human-like dog and cat characters in fun comics experiencing a thunderstorm and finding comfort in a cardboard box.

kesanitw Report

    #2

    Cute human-like dog and cat characters sharing cookies in a fun comic strip with playful and sweet expressions.

    kesanitw Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing cute human-like animals, a dog and cat, interacting and using a phone with animal stickers.

    kesanitw Report

    #4

    Cute human-like animals interact with a rhino police officer near a dog warning sign in fun comics by Kesanitw.

    kesanitw Report

    #5

    Cute human-like animals in a fun comic strip sharing an umbrella and showing kindness on a rainy day.

    kesanitw Report

    #6

    Cute human-like animals enjoy drinks together in a fun comic featuring a dog and cat sharing bubble tea.

    kesanitw Report

    #7

    Cute human-like dog and rabbit in a fun comic strip sharing a meal with expressive emotions at a table.

    kesanitw Report

    #8

    Cute human-like animals including a dog, cat, and husky interact playfully in a colorful outdoor comics scene.

    kesanitw Report

    #9

    Cute human-like animals in fun comics by Kesanitw, featuring a dog and cat in playful and cozy scenes.

    kesanitw Report

    #10

    Cute human-like animals in fun comics showing a cat and dog in everyday humorous situations.

    kesanitw Report

    #11

    Cute human-like animals in a fun comic strip with a dog washing a bunny and hanging it on a clothesline to dry.

    kesanitw Report

    #12

    Cute human-like animals relaxing and interacting in a hot spring in a fun comic strip style illustration.

    kesanitw Report

    #13

    Cute human-like dog holding a pen, updating a 2024 to-do list to 2025 in a fun comics style.

    kesanitw Report

    #14

    Cute human-like dog waking up, removing slippers, and reacting to a bug in this fun comic strip illustration.

    kesanitw Report

    #15

    Cute human-like dog and cat characters in a fun comic strip featuring playful and relatable animal moments.

    kesanitw Report

    #16

    Cute human-like dog interacts with colorful rubber ducks in a fun comic featuring playful animal moments.

    kesanitw Report

    #17

    Cute human-like animal comics showing a cat and dog using a phone and interacting in playful scenes.

    kesanitw Report

    #18

    Cute human-like animal comics by Kesanitw showing a dog and otter in a funny soap dispenser mishap scene.

    kesanitw Report

    #19

    Cute human-like dog waking up, eating, meditating, stretching, and sleeping with a cat in a fun comic style.

    kesanitw Report

    #20

    Cute human-like animal comics showing a dog and a corgi interacting around a popsicle shop on a sunny day.

    kesanitw Report

