Andrés J. Colmenares, a Colombian artist and creator of "Wawawiwa Comics," has captivated millions with his heartwarming and humorous illustrations. Known for his "visual hugs," Andrés brings to life adorable animals and everyday objects in simple, relatable scenes that spread just pure kindness and joy on social media.

Drawing inspiration from the world around him—people, places, family, and experiences—he tries to make comics that transcend language barriers, often relying on expressive visuals rather than dialogue. With a dedication to creating a lighthearted escape from negativity, Andrés has turned his passion into a career.

More info: Instagram | wawawiwacomics.com | x.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com | youtube.com

#1

A Wawawiwa Comics scene of a bat sweeping leaves with a rake, creating humor.

#2

Wawawiwa Comics: A pasta character adjusting the shower temperature from not hot enough to perfect, creating little laughs.

#3

Wawawiwa Comics: Bananas expressing gratitude and a smiling pumpkin saying Happy Thanksgiving.

#4

Two cartoon bees in a Wawawiwa Comics strip discussing their ability to fly despite doubts.

#5

Cartoon dinosaur in Wawawiwa Comics talking to a butterfly, with butterflies humorously forming its stegosaurus plates.

#6

Cartoon dog in Santa hat excitedly discovering a decorated Christmas tree. Wawawiwa Comics humor.

#7

A Wawawiwa Comics scene with a shark and octopus finding the perfect chair arrangement for comfort.

#8

Wawawiwa comics: a cute bird family, with one chick saying "I'm lost" behind the group on a light blue background.

#9

A unicorn in a suit holding a suitcase and cup, with text "I need a break from reality" from Wawawiwa Comics.

#10

Cute clouds and rainbows illustrate the phrase "smiles are contagious" in a Wawawiwa Comics style.

#11

Leaf enjoying a fun ride in Wawawiwa Comics, encouraging others to join in.

#12

Comic strip by Wawawiwa showing a character enjoying nature, playing in leaves, and interacting with funny elements.

#13

Comic of a cockroach and a bee on a bench, discussing people scared of flying roaches with humor from Wawawiwa Comics.

#14

Wawawiwa Comics: Fluffy dog visualizes goal, walks path at sunset, focuses on process with a smile.

#15

Pumpkin family in Wawawiwa Comics, big pumpkin taking a photo of two small, smiling pumpkins.

#16

Cute Wawawiwa Comics: a cat and dog at a table drinking, showing humorous interactions with glasses of water.

#17

Cute seal in Wawawiwa Comics; panels showing it uncovered, snuggled in water, and lounging on the beach.

#18

Wawawiwa Comics: A panda asks a sloth about its costume, then surprises it by transforming into a cute grim reaper.

#19

A Wawawiwa comic featuring a pumpkin trying makeup, humorously transforming its face.

#20

Cartoon bees from Wawawiwa Comics having a funny interaction, with one bee asleep on a flower.

#21

Wawawiwa Comics: Coffee cup pouring coffee on a pink blob, which turns into a smiling brain, saying "Thank you!"

#22

Comic showing Earth being saved by kids in a heartwarming scene from Wawawiwa Comics, promoting environmental awareness.

#23

Wawawiwa Comics: A watermelon and lime sharing a cheeky kiss, resulting in a humorous reaction.

#24

Dog and cat comic from Wawawiwa Comics: Dog reincarnates, discovers new ability to fly, surprising a cat.

#25

Cartoon test tube and watch character holding hands, growing a baby. Wawawiwa Comics illustration on a blue background.

