Andrés J. Colmenares, a Colombian artist and creator of "Wawawiwa Comics," has captivated millions with his heartwarming and humorous illustrations. Known for his "visual hugs," Andrés brings to life adorable animals and everyday objects in simple, relatable scenes that spread just pure kindness and joy on social media.

Drawing inspiration from the world around him—people, places, family, and experiences—he tries to make comics that transcend language barriers, often relying on expressive visuals rather than dialogue. With a dedication to creating a lighthearted escape from negativity, Andrés has turned his passion into a career.

More info: Instagram | wawawiwacomics.com | x.com | tiktok.com | patreon.com | youtube.com