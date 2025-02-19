ADVERTISEMENT

Puns can be polarizing—some people love them, while others cringe. But regardless of the reaction, they always manage to make an impact. And when combined with clever illustrations, they become simply irresistible!

John Larigakis, a gifted illustrator from Vancouver, Canada, is not just an artist; he’s also a writer, director, and art director. With his effortlessly sharp and delightful style, John has worked with renowned brands like Instagram, Netflix, and Snapchat, bringing smiles to faces one pun at a time.

Besides that, yesterday John released a long-awaited teaser for his first animated short film about a hidden world above the clouds, where Sun and Rain go head-to-head to determine who will become the forecast of the day.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | larigakis.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Sun and cloud playing chess in John Larigakis illustration.

John Larigakis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked about how he began creating illustrations and animated content, John shared in an interview with Bored Panda that he has always had a passion for sketching and brainstorming creative ideas.

"Whether I’m storyboarding a commercial or sketching in my notebook with black Micron pens, I always find myself drawn to conceptual visuals. All of this has shaped my illustration style," John said.
RELATED:
    #2

    Illustration by John Larigakis of a lemon-headed figure in a style similar to the Mona Lisa, labeled "Lemona Lisa."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Illustration by John Larigakis of a baby surfing on a wave with text "Baby on Board" underneath.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to choosing topics, John usually doesn't set out with a specific theme.

    "What drives me is an ongoing exercise of finding strange and satisfying connections. Things that seem to just click," he explained.

    "I also love coming up with character ideas. My ultimate goal is to develop an animated feature film and an original series one day," the artist said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    John also shared with us some exciting news. He just launched a trailer and Kickstarter campaign for his first animated short film called "Above," which people can check out here.

    "It has all of the elements I like to explore in my work: non-human characters, clever visual gags, and moments of dry, awkward comedy," John said, noting that the short movie was inspired by classic Disney and Pixar films and the always unpredictable weather in Vancouver, Canada.
    #4

    Illustration by John Larigakis depicting two people tossing a clock labeled "Passing Time."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    John Larigakis illustration of a mouth with legs running, titled "Running Your Mouth," on a plain background.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some of the artworks are based on John's personal experiences, and one such example could be the Plastic Wave illustration, which was inspired by his trip to Bali.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "A number of years ago, I visited Bali and saw a lot of pristine beaches and beautiful bays. When I went back a few years later, I saw some of the same areas completely covered in plastic bottles and containers," the artist recalled.

    "It looked like a completely different place. Around that time I created my Plastic Wave illustration as a way to try to raise awareness about plastic," he said.

    As it turned out later, this artwork became one of John's most shared illustrations, and people from around the globe have used it in environmental campaigns, school programs, beach cleanup efforts, and other initiatives.

    "Seeing how people connected with it in different ways was a very rewarding experience," John added.
    #6

    Cartoon tongues playing a board game, created by John Larigakis; labeled "Tongue Twister".

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Illustration by John Larigakis shows a cartoon water gun and smaller version labeled "son of a gun" in a playful scene.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While probably the majority of artists love to create at night, John is an early bird.

    "My ideal time for creating is early in the morning—it’s when I feel the least filtered, and it’s a great moment for writing and illustrating without overthinking things," he shared, noting that he likes brainstorming for a while and then moving on and doing something else.

    "After your brain has had time to work through things subconsciously, the ideas often pop up later when you least expect it—like in the shower, while driving, or in the middle of a conversation about something else," the artist explained.
    #8

    Illustration by John Larigakis: a relaxed bull sleeping in a hammock, titled "Bull Dozer."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration of a fish with a halo and wings, titled "Holy Mackerel" by John Larigakis.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    John also revealed that he always keeps his notes app or a small notebook handy so he can jot down any ideas before they slip away.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "There’s a book by John Cleese called 'Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide' that really resonated with me. It’s the best explanation I’ve heard about how creativity works," he said.

    John noted that this is a great read for anyone who does brainstorming and wonders why ideas tend to show up at random times.

    "It’s about trusting your subconscious to do its work and giving it time to make some of those connections for you."
    #10

    Cartoon by John Larigakis with a thumb character overlooking a group under "Rule of Thumb" text.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Illustration by John Larigakis of a seal stamping "Approved" on a document titled "Seal of Approval."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A playful illustration of a dancing tap with legs and a drop, designed by John Larigakis.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Man wearing a suit made of legal documents, holding a briefcase, with papers scattered on the ground. Illustration by John Larigakis.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Illustration by John Larigakis of a moon walking a star near a fire hydrant, titled "Moon Walk".

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Illustration by John Larigakis of a hybrid bus figure with legs and a cap labeled "Bus Boy."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration of a snail by John Larigakis, featuring a whimsical design with minimalistic lines.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Illustration by John Larigakis showing swings with different facial expressions labeled "mood swings."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Illustration of a person in a blue shirt with a tea cup design, humorously labeled as "tea shirt."

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Illustration by John Larigakis depicting the word "Lost" with unique letter design.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Illustration by John Larigakis of legs entering a smartphone screen in a playful, surreal style.

    John Larigakis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish