Puns can be polarizing—some people love them, while others cringe. But regardless of the reaction, they always manage to make an impact. And when combined with clever illustrations, they become simply irresistible!

John Larigakis, a gifted illustrator from Vancouver, Canada, is not just an artist; he’s also a writer, director, and art director. With his effortlessly sharp and delightful style, John has worked with renowned brands like Instagram, Netflix, and Snapchat, bringing smiles to faces one pun at a time.

Besides that, yesterday John released a long-awaited teaser for his first animated short film about a hidden world above the clouds, where Sun and Rain go head-to-head to determine who will become the forecast of the day.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | larigakis.com