Hey! I'm Vicky and I love a good challenge. So, I thought I would work on a photography project that involved taking pictures of kids with their dogs! Yep... kids can be difficult to take photos of by themselves, so are dogs by themselves. Together is another story, but hey, it worked!

As if this wasn't a challenge enough, I did this photography project in frigid Canadian January weather! Some of these photos were taken in -20 degrees Celsius. But it was a blast! The kids actually loved the experience and were all troopers! They really just loved being able to share this moment with their dogs and tell me all about them! I hope you enjoy these photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.

More info: champagne.photo