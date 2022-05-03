30Kviews
I Challenged Myself To Photograph Children With Their Dogs (21 Pics)
Hey! I'm Vicky and I love a good challenge. So, I thought I would work on a photography project that involved taking pictures of kids with their dogs! Yep... kids can be difficult to take photos of by themselves, so are dogs by themselves. Together is another story, but hey, it worked!
As if this wasn't a challenge enough, I did this photography project in frigid Canadian January weather! Some of these photos were taken in -20 degrees Celsius. But it was a blast! The kids actually loved the experience and were all troopers! They really just loved being able to share this moment with their dogs and tell me all about them! I hope you enjoy these photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.
More info: champagne.photo
Move Over Ladies!
Smooch
Snuggles
Ice Time
I ♥️ It who is ver took this if plays his/her card right could be FAMOUS
Forever
Besties
Hot Coco
Secrets
Piano Lessons
I love everything about this one, especially the dogs tongue!
Guardian
I cannot get over how adorably old that pug is!! 🥰🥰 I love him.
Best Buds
See, this is how you put it together. It's easy! You wanna try it?
Thank you for posting these lovely photos, they brought back so many memories . The bond between a child and dog is a precious thing. Max the Weimaraner was more like a sibling than a pet to my daughter. His unconditional love and loyalty saw us through many rough spots in life. Still miss him 30 years later.
Awe...
Cute
Thanks! :)
Happy pups, happy kids, this was exactly what I needed to see today (05/07/22), sometimes I need some time out and something positive in these hard and sad times, I can´t listen to the news and updates from the #UkraineWar 24/7 without being dragged down every time, thanks a lot for these beautiful photos, some almost look like paintings.
I'm going to be 100% honest, respectfully in only my opinion and say maybe they're a liiiiiiiiiittle over edited; HOWEVER, your work is beautiful and it's a very sweet idea. No offense meant. I would be delighted to receive any one of these.
Yahnno I thought the same thing too too much of the same editing in my opinion but I wasn't sure if this was on purpose or not they are great but I feel if the editing was toned down these would be even better at least not blurry the backgrounds as much make it look like they aren't photoshopped in.
Thanks for your input ! This is the tone of this collection 😊 the collection is meant to look like a storybook.
Zero diversity.
