Hey! I'm Vicky and I love a good challenge. So, I thought I would work on a photography project that involved taking pictures of kids with their dogs! Yep... kids can be difficult to take photos of by themselves, so are dogs by themselves. Together is another story, but hey, it worked!

As if this wasn't a challenge enough, I did this photography project in frigid Canadian January weather! Some of these photos were taken in -20 degrees Celsius. But it was a blast! The kids actually loved the experience and were all troopers! They really just loved being able to share this moment with their dogs and tell me all about them! I hope you enjoy these photos as much as I enjoyed taking them.

More info: champagne.photo

#1

Move Over Ladies!

Vicky Champagne
Kookamunga
Shove over, girls, I'm coming through!

#2

Smooch

Vicky Champagne
#3

Vicky Champagne
#4

Snuggles

Vicky Champagne
Is Be
Would make a great holiday card.

#5

Vicky Champagne
#6

Ice Time

Vicky Champagne
PAIGE WASSINK
I ♥️ It who is ver took this if plays his/her card right could be FAMOUS

#7

Forever

Vicky Champagne
#8

Besties

Vicky Champagne
#9

Hot Coco

Vicky Champagne
#10

Secrets

Vicky Champagne
#11

Vicky Champagne
#12

Vicky Champagne
Kookamunga
I've got the gas. You steal the keys. We are outta here.

#13

Piano Lessons

Vicky Champagne
Hagen Radcliffe
I love everything about this one, especially the dogs tongue!

#14

Guardian

Vicky Champagne
#15

Vicky Champagne
Wow, That's a Long Name
I cannot get over how adorably old that pug is!! 🥰🥰 I love him.

#16

Best Buds

Vicky Champagne
S. Elizabeth Bobo
Let's keep this just between us.....

#17

Vicky Champagne
#18

Vicky Champagne
#19

Vicky Champagne
Thorn Post
You forgot to share little Jimmy, you promised!

#20

Vicky Champagne
S. Elizabeth Bobo
See, this is how you put it together. It's easy! You wanna try it?

#21

Vicky Champagne
