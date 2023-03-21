If you take a closer look at some of Disney's animal characters, like Bambi, Simba, or the adorable 101 Dalmatians, you’ll notice they share one prominent feature.

It’s the eyes bigger than the world itself. No wonder that Snapchat filter that gave people exaggerated facial features with prominent eyes was such a hit on social media not so long ago.

This Reddit community named “Disney Eyes” is dedicated to pets that look like real-life Disney characters with impawsibly cute features. Below we wrapped up some of the most wholesome pictures shared on the community, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!