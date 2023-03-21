If you take a closer look at some of Disney's animal characters, like Bambi, Simba, or the adorable 101 Dalmatians, you’ll notice they share one prominent feature.

It’s the eyes bigger than the world itself. No wonder that Snapchat filter that gave people exaggerated facial features with prominent eyes was such a hit on social media not so long ago.

This Reddit community named “Disney Eyes” is dedicated to pets that look like real-life Disney characters with impawsibly cute features. Below we wrapped up some of the most wholesome pictures shared on the community, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shall We All Agree That What Ever She Wants She Can Have It?

Shall We All Agree That What Ever She Wants She Can Have It?

Proud_Idiot Report

37points
POST
View more comments
#2

He Is Not A Cat Or Dog, But I Think He Belongs Here, Too! (Not Mine Btw, But So Cute!)

He Is Not A Cat Or Dog, But I Think He Belongs Here, Too! (Not Mine Btw, But So Cute!)

micindra Report

36points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😁 of course it can belong here

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Those Are Some Eyes

Those Are Some Eyes

cxxxlv Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#4

Just Found Out About Japanese Flying Squirrels

Just Found Out About Japanese Flying Squirrels

Fawneh1359 Report

33points
POST
View more comments
#5

I Haven't Seen A Dog On This Subreddit In A While

I Haven't Seen A Dog On This Subreddit In A While

perdsoq_uwu Report

32points
POST
View more comments
#6

She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo

She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo

TifCiiD Report

32points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Paint me like one of your French kitties

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Ying Yang

Ying Yang

icant-chooseone Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#8

Everyone Says He Looks Like A Disney Character, So Here’s Snoot!

Everyone Says He Looks Like A Disney Character, So Here’s Snoot!

jamiej27 Report

30points
POST
View more comments
#9

He Is Only Here To Spread Joy. This Is Yohji, My Special Boi

He Is Only Here To Spread Joy. This Is Yohji, My Special Boi

spicykimchisoup Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#10

Just Aww

Just Aww

AmazingStarDust Report

28points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cuteness overload already 🥹

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Ohh... ...oh My! Aren’t You The Most Adorable Thing That’s Just About To Eviscerate That Tree?!?

Ohh... ...oh My! Aren’t You The Most Adorable Thing That’s Just About To Eviscerate That Tree?!?

atridir Report

28points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's so shiny, I must murder it. But first... here's a blep

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Pearl

Pearl

marcushelbling Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#13

Ferocious!

Ferocious!

KaleBrecht Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#14

Little Boba Looks Like She Came Straight Out Of A Disney Movie

Little Boba Looks Like She Came Straight Out Of A Disney Movie

nicolebun Report

25points
POST
#15

*stares At You In Cute*

*stares At You In Cute*

jjky665678 Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#16

My Baby Got His First Jewelry Today. Never Seen A Better Mix Of Posh And Derpiness

My Baby Got His First Jewelry Today. Never Seen A Better Mix Of Posh And Derpiness

wet-robot Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#17

I Hope One Eye Will Do

I Hope One Eye Will Do

caspian126 Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#18

Sectoral Heterochromia

Sectoral Heterochromia

icant-chooseone Report

24points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH MY GOODNESS!! I'M HYPNOTIZED!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

I Thought You All Would Appreciate This Little Guy~

I Thought You All Would Appreciate This Little Guy~

MightyAccelguard Report

23points
POST
village idiot
village idiot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If ever W***y Wonka's television chocolate invention was real I would grab this guy rn through my screen!

0
0points
reply
#20

My Baby Domino Looks Like The Little Vampire!

My Baby Domino Looks Like The Little Vampire!

cthulhuassassin Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#21

She Has The Disney Eyes Down Pat

She Has The Disney Eyes Down Pat

nothisissadie Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#22

He Only Has The One Disney Eye, Still Counts Right?

He Only Has The One Disney Eye, Still Counts Right?

weeliz Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#23

Oh Lawd

Oh Lawd

mistyballs Report

20points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here, take my wallet, my keys, just.... just whatever you want! Take it!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Too Precious Omg

Too Precious Omg

playboybunny420 Report

20points
POST
Kindlovinghumble
Kindlovinghumble
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he got booped with tiny white paint

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Apparently, This Little Guy Also Belongs Here

Apparently, This Little Guy Also Belongs Here

Pardonmyfuckinfrench Report

20points
POST
Kindlovinghumble
Kindlovinghumble
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's one nosey passenger I'd be ok with.

1
1point
reply
#26

Onyx Eyes

Onyx Eyes

SakoDaemon Report

19points
POST
#27

My, What Big Eyes

My, What Big Eyes

magiciacat Report

19points
POST
#28

My Princess, Caterpillar

My Princess, Caterpillar

grosstrashhag Report

18points
POST
#29

Say Hi To Our New Kitten, Lieutenant Dan!

Say Hi To Our New Kitten, Lieutenant Dan!

hotcheeto22 Report

18points
POST
#30

Practicing Her Perfect Princess Pose

Practicing Her Perfect Princess Pose

sleepykitten12 Report

18points
POST
#31

Ovo

Ovo

jjky665678 Report

18points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When a cat has better eyeliner game than you ever will...

0
0points
reply
#32

Shower Time For Lil Fella

Shower Time For Lil Fella

JagannathHyam Report

18points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What??? A kitty that seems to be "enjoying" a bath?!?! This must be an alternate universe!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

It's This Little Princess's Birthday Today

It's This Little Princess's Birthday Today

Kaboose-4-2-0- Report

18points
POST
#34

I Posted And Then Deleted Cause I Thought This Was A Cat-Only Subreddit But I Think Everyone Deserves To See This Beauty

I Posted And Then Deleted Cause I Thought This Was A Cat-Only Subreddit But I Think Everyone Deserves To See This Beauty

DinosAreCool2 Report

18points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thank you for posting it again :) we did need to see that

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

The Face She Makes When My Husband Holds Her

The Face She Makes When My Husband Holds Her

darbydiddle Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#36

It Was A Rough Start For Nimbus, But She Grew Into Her Disney Eyes

It Was A Rough Start For Nimbus, But She Grew Into Her Disney Eyes

211av8r Report

17points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an amazing recovery....she must have a wonderful human

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

Penny Is A Gift

Penny Is A Gift

extraneous_details Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#38

There Once Was A Princess

There Once Was A Princess

Wensjong Report

17points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There once was a princess, the prettiest in the land. She had all the people on the earth mesmerised by her beauty!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

She Was Just Rescued From The Streets. Finding Her A New Home Shouldn't Be Too Hard With That Sweet Face

She Was Just Rescued From The Streets. Finding Her A New Home Shouldn't Be Too Hard With That Sweet Face

JephriB Report

17points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks a little like a raccoon in colouring?? Gorgeous, and yes @vinita, that cage is way too small!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

This Is Zelda. Unfortunately, I Couldn’t Keep Him. He Was Born On A Farm And I Lived In An Apartment In The City, And He Was Not Happy There. He Now Loves With A New Family In A Big House With His Human Little Brother

This Is Zelda. Unfortunately, I Couldn’t Keep Him. He Was Born On A Farm And I Lived In An Apartment In The City, And He Was Not Happy There. He Now Loves With A New Family In A Big House With His Human Little Brother

swejbfan Report

16points
POST
#41

Boba Pokes Her Head Out And Stares At Me When It Gets Too Hot Under The Blanket

Boba Pokes Her Head Out And Stares At Me When It Gets Too Hot Under The Blanket

nicolebun Report

16points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

round little button....

0
0points
reply
#42

My Little Luna

My Little Luna

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
#43

Ella’s Disney Eyes

Ella’s Disney Eyes

tenmaruun Report

16points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I now feel a void in my life because I can´t cuddle Ella

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

My Silver Bengal Kitty, Mr. Meow

My Silver Bengal Kitty, Mr. Meow

liz_103 Report

16points
POST
Elizabeth Walker
Elizabeth Walker
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's also very rare. Don't see gray Bengals very much! A beauty 😍

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Big Blues

Big Blues

icant-chooseone Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Posted To R/Cats And Someone Said To Post Here. This Is Four Month Old Jelly Bean. She's Queen Of The House Now

Posted To R/Cats And Someone Said To Post Here. This Is Four Month Old Jelly Bean. She's Queen Of The House Now

Tasha-143 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#47

Cross Posting My Sweet Girl

Cross Posting My Sweet Girl

hitthebrownnote Report

16points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The love in those eyes ❤️

0
0points
reply
#48

Wife Took This, Sent It To Me At Work, And I Knew Exactly Where It Belongs. Our Sweet Boy Meeko In His Obnoxiously Photogenic Glory

Wife Took This, Sent It To Me At Work, And I Knew Exactly Where It Belongs. Our Sweet Boy Meeko In His Obnoxiously Photogenic Glory

1_Am_Providence Report

16points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meeko?!?!?! Such a lovely pup and named after the cutest racoon :)

0
0points
reply
#49

This Is The Only Picture I Got Of Him That Isn't A Blur, He's So Sweet!

This Is The Only Picture I Got Of Him That Isn't A Blur, He's So Sweet!

hawkiee552 Report

15points
POST
#50

Stare Into The Soul

Stare Into The Soul

c14panther Report

15points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

reminds me of my puppy when he wants my food.... and yes, yes to all the pet eyes, have all the food

0
0points
reply
#51

Mike When You Shake The Treat Box Lol

Mike When You Shake The Treat Box Lol

wailingwhales Report

14points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love his stripe. Shoe polish?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Princess Cake Must Wear A Onesie Instead Of A Cone (She Keeps Taking It Off) To Let A Cut Heal

Princess Cake Must Wear A Onesie Instead Of A Cone (She Keeps Taking It Off) To Let A Cut Heal

omorii Report

14points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a little old lady's nightie! So sweet, hope she healed well

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Adorable Meow

Adorable Meow

John-Wick-0 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#54

Kitten Disney Eyes

Kitten Disney Eyes

ProudnotLoud Report

13points
POST
#55

Someone Enjoys The Fact That Everyone Has To Be Home

Someone Enjoys The Fact That Everyone Has To Be Home

Pandawee42 Report

13points
POST
#56

My Friend Caught Her Cats Cuddling In The Closet. So Wholesome

My Friend Caught Her Cats Cuddling In The Closet. So Wholesome

Sculliphy Report

13points
POST
#57

Not To Be Dramatic But I'd Die For Her

Not To Be Dramatic But I'd Die For Her

BogFrog87 Report

13points
POST
Elizabeth Walker
Elizabeth Walker
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Purrfectly normal. Not dramatic!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Someone Suggested Z’s Ocean Eyes Belong Here 🌊

Someone Suggested Z’s Ocean Eyes Belong Here 🌊

siamese-momma13 Report

13points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

❤️❤️❤️❤️

0
0points
reply
#59

My Friends Cat Has The Most Adorable Disney Eyes!

My Friends Cat Has The Most Adorable Disney Eyes!

reddit.com Report

12points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she absolutely does!

0
0points
reply
#60

My Boba Is Dabbling In Anime Eyes Territory

My Boba Is Dabbling In Anime Eyes Territory