102 Times Animals Had The Most Amazing And Hugest Eyes
If you take a closer look at some of Disney's animal characters, like Bambi, Simba, or the adorable 101 Dalmatians, you’ll notice they share one prominent feature.
It’s the eyes bigger than the world itself. No wonder that Snapchat filter that gave people exaggerated facial features with prominent eyes was such a hit on social media not so long ago.
This Reddit community named “Disney Eyes” is dedicated to pets that look like real-life Disney characters with impawsibly cute features. Below we wrapped up some of the most wholesome pictures shared on the community, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!
Shall We All Agree That What Ever She Wants She Can Have It?
He Is Not A Cat Or Dog, But I Think He Belongs Here, Too! (Not Mine Btw, But So Cute!)
Those Are Some Eyes
Just Found Out About Japanese Flying Squirrels
I Haven't Seen A Dog On This Subreddit In A While
She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo
Ying Yang
Everyone Says He Looks Like A Disney Character, So Here’s Snoot!
He Is Only Here To Spread Joy. This Is Yohji, My Special Boi
Just Aww
Ohh... ...oh My! Aren’t You The Most Adorable Thing That’s Just About To Eviscerate That Tree?!?
Pearl
Ferocious!
Little Boba Looks Like She Came Straight Out Of A Disney Movie
*stares At You In Cute*
My Baby Got His First Jewelry Today. Never Seen A Better Mix Of Posh And Derpiness
I Hope One Eye Will Do
Sectoral Heterochromia
I Thought You All Would Appreciate This Little Guy~
If ever W***y Wonka's television chocolate invention was real I would grab this guy rn through my screen!
My Baby Domino Looks Like The Little Vampire!
She Has The Disney Eyes Down Pat
He Only Has The One Disney Eye, Still Counts Right?
Oh Lawd
Too Precious Omg
Apparently, This Little Guy Also Belongs Here
Onyx Eyes
My, What Big Eyes
My Princess, Caterpillar
Say Hi To Our New Kitten, Lieutenant Dan!
Practicing Her Perfect Princess Pose
Ovo
When a cat has better eyeliner game than you ever will...
Shower Time For Lil Fella
It's This Little Princess's Birthday Today
I Posted And Then Deleted Cause I Thought This Was A Cat-Only Subreddit But I Think Everyone Deserves To See This Beauty
The Face She Makes When My Husband Holds Her
It Was A Rough Start For Nimbus, But She Grew Into Her Disney Eyes
Penny Is A Gift
There Once Was A Princess
She Was Just Rescued From The Streets. Finding Her A New Home Shouldn't Be Too Hard With That Sweet Face
This Is Zelda. Unfortunately, I Couldn’t Keep Him. He Was Born On A Farm And I Lived In An Apartment In The City, And He Was Not Happy There. He Now Loves With A New Family In A Big House With His Human Little Brother
Boba Pokes Her Head Out And Stares At Me When It Gets Too Hot Under The Blanket
My Little Luna
Ella’s Disney Eyes
My Silver Bengal Kitty, Mr. Meow
He's also very rare. Don't see gray Bengals very much! A beauty 😍