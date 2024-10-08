ADVERTISEMENT

Boring keyboards? Not on this artist's watch!

Elena amazes the world with her cute custom designs of keycaps, which are perfect accessories. From animals to anime characters, Elena crafts these keycaps with care and intricate detail. Besides keycaps, the artist also created keychains and other cute charms, so make sure to visit her social media for more! We are sure you will be mesmerized by the cuteness of it all!

More info: Instagram