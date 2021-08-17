7Kviews
I Turn Wool Into Various Animal And Fantasy Character Sculptures (30 New Pics)
My name is Tyorka. I live in a small town called Komsomolsk-on-Amur, which is in the east of Russia.
I love needle felting. I can do it just about anywhere and at any time - in a truck, on a subway train, or even hanging upside-down. Whales are my favorite to make - the bigger, the better! One of them was 180 centimeters long.
I believe that you can make anything of wool - a portrait, a tree or a concept, like inspiration.
If there were 124 hours in a day, I’d make an entire wooly planet. Well, probably.
Why so sad? You're going to a HAPPY place! *Inside mah belly! Yum! ≧◠‿◠≦
They all are beautiful and cute, also they give good vibes! thank you.
These are so funny and cute. Thank you for making my day better.
Do you sell these?
