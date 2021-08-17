My name is Tyorka. I live in a small town called Komsomolsk-on-Amur, which is in the east of Russia.

I love needle felting. I can do it just about anywhere and at any time - in a truck, on a subway train, or even hanging upside-down. Whales are my favorite to make - the bigger, the better! One of them was 180 centimeters long.

I believe that you can make anything of wool - a portrait, a tree or a concept, like inspiration.

If there were 124 hours in a day, I’d make an entire wooly planet. Well, probably.

#1

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Nona Wolf
Nona Wolf
1 year ago

You could sell these- I bet people will snap them up!

#2

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#3

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#4

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Me Oh My
Me Oh My
1 year ago

Owl House vibes, anyone?

#5

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#6

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#7

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Barbara Miller
Barbara Miller
1 year ago

every one of these is perfectly awesome

#8

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#9

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#10

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Jozi
Jozi
1 year ago

AMAZING !!! OOOFFFF This is so amazing 0.0

#11

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#12

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Jihana
Jihana
1 year ago

Oh no! Not a sad pizza!

#13

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#14

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#15

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
K Tigress
K Tigress
1 year ago

A dumpling you should not eat.

#16

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#17

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Jozi
Jozi
1 year ago

God dang !!! This is beautiful

#18

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#19

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
PixxelDust
PixxelDust
1 year ago

wow, so intricate! good vibes to you :)

#20

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Stephanie IV
Stephanie IV
1 year ago

Oooooooooooooooohhhhhh howwwwwww sweeeeeeeeeet!

#21

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#22

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Nixxy
Nixxy
1 year ago

Cheer up, bread. Your life is great

#23

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#24

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Purple Panda RaeN
Purple Panda RaeN
1 year ago

Why so sad? You're going to a HAPPY place! *Inside mah belly! Yum! ≧◠‿◠≦

#25

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#26

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
54
54
1 year ago

this is the best one

#27

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#28

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
Stephanie IV
Stephanie IV
1 year ago

Strange but nice. Am intrigued.

#29

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
#30

Laughing Loaf, Breaking Bread And Other Banging Bakery

Tyorka
PixxelDust
PixxelDust
1 year ago

I love all the cute bread c:

