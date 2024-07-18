“The customer is always right” is a very quick way for a business to run itself into the ground fairly quickly. Sometimes they might have outrageous demands but there is also a class of customer who is simply planning to rob you blind. Someone asked “Workers of Reddit, what is a scam that a customer tried to do?” and netizens detailed the attempts at fraud and deceit they’ve encountered. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote the most peculiar examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1 Ex-bank advisor here. Biggest thing we saw were “empty envelopes”. Basically that’s when someone goes to the ATM, puts in an empty envelope and claims there’s $$$ in it when there’s not. It almost immediately freezes the account for fraud. Don’t do it lol.

#2 I installed a piece of glass on a meat case for them. Everything went off without a hitch and I got it done in less than 30 minutes because I disassembled the case and reassembled it in that time. The manager who is supposed to sign me out walks over and, without even looking at the glass, claims it's chipped and that she won't sign for it.



I ask her where she sees a chip, and she points to a point on the glass. I look at it, take a picture of it and save it on my tablet, and then proceed to tell her that the glass is not chipped. She says I need to write in my work order that the glass was chipped during install. I tell her no. She says she won't sign for it unless I write it, so I tell her ok and I call my supervisor. I document everything that happened.



My supervisor contacts the managers higher ups and submits all the info we have. No one, literally no one, not even the manager claiming it, can find any damage to the glass. She keeps emailing us and her higher ups that she wants a new piece of glass, and she wants it for free, but keeps forgetting to ask us to remove the old piece of glass, because she wants a freebie.



And oh yeah, the best part of all this is that it's tempered glass. If it chips, it shatters. It's been fun watching all of this unfold.

#3 Worked as a cleaner at a mall. A customer claimed she slipped on a damp area of floor, and there was no warning sign to let anyone know that the area had recently been cleaned.



Upon watching the CCTV footage, it showed her moving a yellow warning sign away, and then laying down on the floor and suddenly acting as if she had just slipped.

#4 Go to store, buy item, have receipt



Go home



Go back to store day or two later, browse around, take SAME ITEM off shelf and go to counter to 'return' it with the valid receipt from previous.



She got away with it for a long time till she got too greedy.

#5 Theft, attempted theft, and scams were a daily problem at my last job. We had all the usual problems: incorrect receipts, trying to return one product and claiming it was a different one, trying to get a refund for something obviously stolen, all that. One time, a guy came in 10 minutes before close and started looking around - usually a bad sign. He totally had all the signs he was going to grab and run. My manager was done with that c**p for the night, and basically guarded the front door all subtle. The guy caught on, grabbed the stuff he was going to steal, and walked to me at the front register. He asked if we had Apple pay. I said we did while ringing him up. Then as he was about to check out, manager and I both *saw* him subtly hold down the power button on his phone. Then he turned it around to show me the screen go black and said he was super sorry, but his phone just died and that was his only means of paying. So he just left. Bro thought he was slick.

#6 I worked a Christmas season at Target. On my very last day of work, we had one lone straggler shopper. We had made numerous closing announcements, turned off every light except by the registers and shut down every register except mine. Finally almost 20 minutes after we closed, she finally came up to the register, oblivious to keeping us late.



She had *one* thing in her cart: a huge Rubbermaid storage container. You know, one of those big green ones. It had its lid on, closed tight. She tilts it a little so I can scan it. “Just this!” she says.



I ask innocently, “Do you mind opening the lid please? We just need to check inside.”



Her face turned to a frown but she lifted the lid.



The storage container was **packed:** boots, a leather jacket, jeans, jewelry, a purse, makeup, etc.



100% truth she said: “How did *that* stuff get in there?! I didn’t put anything in there!”



“No problem,” I said. “We’ll just take it and put it all back.”



“Wait! I *do* want some of that.” She picked out a couple of makeup items from the huge haul.



The manager unlocked the door and let her leave without another word. But security kept an eye out for her from then on.



Amazing she thought that would work.

#7 I was at a sushi dinner for a friend's birthday party and one of the attendees pulled some skin/rind off an orange slice and tried to claim it was a soft fingernail. Already knew where they were trying to go with this....



They told the table "i'm going to get my meal for free over this," and demanded to see the manager. The restaurant owner came to our table to discuss the problem.. and to my surprise, I knew them! We went to the same culinary school and often teamed up for different classes and lessons. I kinda overshadowed the woman trying to get a free meal, telling the owner it was a mistake by the woman, and just quietly dismissed her b******t claim while I caught up with my former classmate.



First time I ever had the joy of dealing with a scammer inside a restaurant while NOT actually working. Was very satisfying.

#8 Worked at Dominos. Had a guy call in and say he ordered three chicken pizzas and got three pepperoni pizzas instead. (first red flag - no employee makes three identical pizzas wrong without someone noticing when they are one topping pizzas)



Asked when this was and it was weeks ago. (Second red flag - if this really happened they would have come in and gotten them replaced right away)



Asked for his number, no record. (Potential red flag but removed by the follow up) Claims he ordered them in the store for carryout and wasn’t asked for his number. (Not a red flag - we didn’t ask for numbers if someone just walked in and ordered for carryout) Ask for his name and put him on hold.



Go to the office computer to search order history. Looked up information for for a total of six weeks. Not one single order was placed for three chicken pizzas during that entire time. Inform him I have no records of anyone ordering so it was impossible that this happened and I wouldn’t be giving him any free food. He hangs up.



This happened twice more over the next year. Not sure if it was the same guy or not but they didn’t get free food any of the rest of the time.



That’s my favorite one but had plenty of people try to scam us for free food while I was there. I always helped the legitimate customers but so many people tried to pull things like this but couldn’t give us legitimate history.

#9 Delivery driver here, he gave me 2 rolls of loonies (1$ coins) to cover a 45$ pizza. He skimmed 3$ off each of them so I had to pay out of pocket for part of it. I don't take cash at that house anymore.

#10 A lady used to damage goods and then ask for discounts. Another would go into the back storage and look for things and steal. I caught her and told her to leave, she said that she had permission from customer service. It was nice to explain to her that no she didn’t have permission from them because I was customer service.

#11 Used to work for a major ISP that had a '30 day money back guarantee'. The policy was pretty straight forward; You can cancel your service for any reason within 30 days get your full money back.



Some dude who thought he was pretty smart came up with the idea of cancelling and restarting his services every 29 days to get his money back. He did this about eight times.



There is one caveat to this policy that I should mentioned: You're only allowed to do take advantage of the money back guarantee ONCE within a twelve month period.



Eventually, the company caught on and sent him a letter (which he apparently never read) that told him they were going to back charge him all but five of those months- which still left him with a few hundred dollars to pay off.



When he called and demanded to know why we had this rule to which I said "Because we're not stupid, sir.".

#12 I worked in a small village where all the local businesses were really friendly.



It was lashing rain and a kid no more than 8 or 9 came in crying, saying he slipped on the wet footpath and hurt his knee. He grabbed milk and was all snotty and sobbing. I asked if he was ok, would he like a plaster or a tissue, really concerned for this poor wee lad, but he said no, his mammy was waiting for him outside. He gave me €20, I gave him his change and he ran out of the shop.



Two minutes later the lady from the pharmacy came running in saying a small crying child came in and spun a yarn about falling in the rain, and then tried to pay with a counterfeit €20 note.



I opened my till and sure enough there was a fake note in my till. Wasn’t even the right blue colour and felt like Monopoly money. I didn’t notice because I was more concerned about the little boy being hurt.



Apparently after reviewing the CCTV a van pulled up, a load of children ran out of it into the various businesses. 4 or 5 of them fell for the fake notes.

#13 Any time there's a sale in one department. Its an absolute guarantee that a few people each day will rip the sale stickers of discounted clothes and stick them to full priced ones.

Then they get upset and angry when we call them out on their b******t



"This coat isn't £80, it's £20, says it right there on the sale label"

"Mam this is scanning as a pair of jeans"

"ARE YOU CALLING ME A LIAR, WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU'RE PLAYING!?!"



"Yes you are a liar, would you like to speak to my manager, she'll say the same".

#14 Working in IT. You have no idea how many times people will bring in their personal laptops and try to pass it off as work equipment and claim "It just stopped working".



Yes... Okay, your 8 year old laptop running Vista with literally hundreds of pirated videos and music with pictures of cats as the desktop, and taped up charger... Yes just how the company gave it to you considering you only started a year ago.

#15 Tried to mail a very large 14 pound box as a small 9 ounce envelope. We immediately sent it back with a hefty postage due.

#16 Most of the customers I deal with are other businesses. It's not uncommon for them to order something, then put it on a shelf and forget about it for 10 years. Then, when they clean out that shelf they'll try to return the part as if they bought it yesterday.

#17 I work at a medical clinic sometimes whose owner is an oncologist. He has a history of being litigious and uncooperative. I was about to start working there early on in my career and my coworker pulled me aside and told me to never leave my stuff around the doctor.



He told me he was there a month before and the equipment needed another outside contractor to come in for a repair. The repairman showed the oncologist the part that was faulty and that he had the part he needed. The only thing the repairman needed was for the oncologist to sign a purchase order so they could authorize the billing.



So the repair guy has a clipboard with the quote and asks the doctor to sign the paper and he can get it fixed right away. The doctor freaked out saying he needs to get the thing fixed and he won't sign anything until its repaired.



This is obviously awkward and the doctor was just trying to bully the guy into working for free which he didn't budge on. After an awkwardly long tantrum about the quote, the doctor knew the repairman wasn't going to budge so he signed the quote.



The repairman got to work and had to climb on the roof. When he finished the doctor locked the roof door. The problem was the repairman couldn't find the quote when he came down. It was on his clipboard in his bag when went to the roof and it was gone when he came back.



The repairman figured he lost it and just printed a new one and asked the doctor to sign it again. The doctor accused him of trying to double charge and called the cops on the guy for trespassing. He chased the repair guy out of the parking lot.



No one had any reason to throw away the quote aside from the doctor if he planned on not paying the bill. The paper trail was the only thing that could prove it and he waited for the repairman to turn his back and he destroyed the quote.



This is a well-respected doctor held up as a pillar of the community. I have seen similar things happen at other clinics. I think they assume its shrewd business in their minds but its often just bullying and deception.

#18 I'm a mortgage broker and deal with a lot of people trying to swindle me so they can borrow more. You get a good sense for when people are BS'ing you and it's quite enjoyable cross examining them



Some examples:

- foreign national just moved to the UK works in a computer repair shop in Bradford for 85k basic salary

- people working for their family business (and not telling me which is easily checked on companies House) suddenly getting a 50k pay rise in the most recent month

- gross income on payslips significantly higher but the rest of the payslip shows tax paid, YTD figures all lower

- people lying about having good credit then finding out they have 8 defaults, CCJ's, bankrupcies, etc.

#19 Rent a storage unit for zero down, then not pay anything for 4 months. Like, they literally never paid a dime. Then come in demanding access to empty their stuff, screaming they wanted my boss's number, and my boss's boss's number and they were going to call corporate and have me fired because "we had no legal rights to keep them locked out" and "they were going to take their stuff and never do business with us again."



I had the immense pleasure of telling her to her face "No. Also, to be a customer you have to have PAID ME. Right now you're just trespassing."



She really thought a national chain didn't have their legal ducks in a row for non paying customers. I guess she had maybe done it at a mom and pop place cause I heard her whispering to the guy that she brought in with her that 'last time they just let me take everything'.

#20 I used to sell Steak on a stick. People would come in and be like "I'd like 6 steaks on a stick".



We also sold cheese on a stick, which was deep fried cheese, on a stick. It was delicious. A common scam was people would quickly scoop out the gooey, hot cheese, then accuse me of selling them hollow cheese on a stick, and demanding a refill. The thing is if the cheese did fall out of the breading, there would be hot cheese floating around the fryer, and the coating would deflate. You could tell with their hot pink hand, visible cheese in their pocket, or hot mouth.



Once someone got pissed and wanted to fight me. Hot soup was thrown in the scrum, and someone spent the rest of the evening looking like they got a facial in the portojohn.

#21 One of my cashiers called me over to deal with a customer who "Needed to speak with the manager".



Customer smoothly and with complete confidence tried to return a *lot* of obviously used dinnerware and cutlery. Said the party plans fell through and even though ours is an exchange only policy (no cash refunds) an exception had been cleared with the manager on the phone before coming in.



This lying sack of s**t had no idea that they were *speaking to the manager* the whole time lol. I pulled out my phone, asked the customer to please stand still and took their picture. Customer actually smiled for me! I then directed this person to pick up their stuff and get out of my store with no refund or exchange. Started to bluster and argue until I told them I was the top manager in the store and the only manager on duty all day so use your lying hands and pick up your lying stuff, put it in your lying car and get your lying face out of here.



As soon as they left I sent the picture to our other locations in the area to be on watch for this f*****g b******t artist.

#22 When I worked pizza hut, guy called nearly every weekend to say he had a credit from corporate for a large meat lovers and cinnabons. Same name, order, address, and story every time. Usually on Friday at 9pm. And each time Id pull up his profile and see no credit on it. His profile had a note of who gave free stuff and when and at the bottom of the list management had enough and put "NO FREE FOOD ANYMORE" signed and dated by our gm.



So he'd give up and he whouldnt get free food. A few times he whould actually call corporate and probably make up some story to them and they whould apply a real credit. Then he'd call back and order it. Either he didn't always beg from corporate or they barred him too because that only happened a couple times.



So when our store refused his order and corporate didn't give him something l, he'd call again. Sometimes on the same night sometimes the next night Same order, same story, 2 doors down from the "other guy" but the way these apartments were numbered I knew the address was fake, and different name. I asked if this was mr person (don't remember his name and cant remember if he called from the same phone number) this dumb a*s actually said "no its not". I have actually had to deliver to his plan B before and naturally when there was no unit with the number Id call and he'd say he's at his friends over in this unit. Told him for faster delivery to put the actual address of where he is instead of the home address. On my last night shift, he was using his personna again and the store had enough and a manager in training took over the call from me so I could get on a delivery. Manager Lite told him we know he's lying, he does it every week, and he needs to f**k off we ain't got time for his nonsense. Im too meek for that but good on manager lite for getting him. Its been a few years, I wonder what kinda games he played after that.



Edit: Wanted to add someone in my town just got busted for buying tens of thousands of dollars in stuff with stolen credit cards. The name looks familiar and I think it's him so theres my answer: hes now a felon in custody 👍.

#23 There was a lady coming into a coffeehouse in NoVA to score a free latte. Bent over strategically to show the girls off to the male cashier, using a receipt from two towns over. It was always a busy day.

It unfortunately worked.

#24 Quickly ate his fries and came back and said we gave him food without the fries. Had to give him a free meal so it worked.

#25 There was a scam where someone would come in and hand me a receipt and say something like I had to get dry cleaning done on my uniform because someone spilled on it last time I was here. Your boss said you would pay for it. The same people tried it multiple times.



Another fake credit card scam is young people would always come in with janky looking credit cards and always wanted to buy $400 in gift cards. They got us a couple of times. Then it became easy to spot and every time they came in I would ask for ID they would hand it to me and I would just walk to the back of the restaurant and they would run.



Last one I remember, a lady would always come in with her kids and say my husband ordered last night, it was all wrong can I get it free. The problem was that we had a lot of busboys that worked at a lot of different restaurants in the area and they knew her. So they informed me she does this at every restaurant and she was promptly told to kick rocks.

#26 Long time ago when EB Games was a thing in my area, I had a scamy a*s "friend" (more of a distant associate), so dude would buy a new game the day it released and request a gift receipt. One time I happened to be in the store with him when he requested a gift receipt, so I ask him what the deal was, was it someone's birthday or something... Nope, he told me it was a back up plan incase the game sucked. He said if he liked the game and planned to keep it the gift receipt was tossed in the trash, if he hated the game he would take it back and tell the store it didn't work, he would then request a new copy, and the store would give him a new, unopened copy, which he would take to the store in the other town with the gift receipt, that store would give him the option of getting store credit or cash back... So about a month after this conversation our local EB Games and surrounding locations started removing the plastic from replacement games when they got returns of "broken" copies... S**thead was pissed and to this day I can not imagine how they found out, I mean *someone* must have told the store.

#27 I worked at a pet store where we sold some very expensive fish filter media. There was this one guy who would always come in to return packages from this one particular brand but never had the receipts. He'd take the cash and walk away, inevitably coming back within the next few weeks to do the same song and dance.



Because the owner of our chain had pissed off someone with Petco by building one of our stores across from theirs, they had just put another location across the street. One day, someone from Petco comes into the store and slips into the manager's office with the GM of the store. I didn't think much of it and then a couple days later she tells me that if I ever see that guy again not to sell him anything and not to do any returns. Turns out that he was stealing the filter media from Petco and returning it here and stealing our filter media and trying to return it at Petco.



I later ended up working at a PetSmart in the area and saw the same guy come in and start hovering around near the filter media. My manager looked at me like I was crazy when I told the guy he has to leave, but he got when I sat him down after.

#28 I used to work at a big blue hardware store. We once had a guy steal some expensive equipment by walking right out into the garden center during the middle of the day, push the items underneath a weak part of the fence, go back through the store and drive away. There was nothing we could do about it besides calling the police.



Then like 2 days later, the same guy comes in and tries to get a refund for his stolen stuff. Even after this he still wasn't caught cause the police took too long to show up and we had to let him leave.

#29 I was managing a restaurant on the open shift, and a guy called to complain about his treatment the night before. His story made no sense, then he said, “and the manager was a racist who would not help me because I am (race x.)”



I said, “that is weird because the manager last night is (race x) too!”



They hung up.

#30 Some time ago - working in a large liquor shop - I had a customer present a bottle of Penfolds Bin 798 Shiraz - that scanned for $3.99...and showed up as a 185ml cleanskin chardonnay on the screen.



Now I rarely even looked at what people purchased but $3.99 for a 750ml Penfolds red is crazy low...and scanning as a 185ml Chardy when it was clearly a 750 ml red?



She had printed another barcode and stuck it over the top of the real one - “self discounting” a $185 bottle of wine.



When challenged she just bolted out of the store...



The crazy thing is - if she had simply used a barcode from a Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz ($15 low end Penfolds 750ml red) I doubt that I would have actually noticed!



Made me much more careful moving forward...

#31 When I worked at 7-11 we had this thing called the Green Dot scam where people would call and pretend to be a Green Dot representative. You were supposed to read them card information over the phone, which would allow them to basically hack the register. I got a call one evening and told him he would need to come into the store, which is exactly what I was supposed to do. Not exciting, I know, but it did feel really good to thwart his attempt.

#32 First job at Harris teeter grocery.



They make roasted chickens that you can buy hot, but they have to sell by the end of the day or they get tossed :(. So at a certain time they put a discount sticker on it to help sell (like a dollar off). Dude would come in often late at night rigght before we tossed them, and take as many stickers off the other chicken containers as he could and put it on one roasted chicken. He would always approach the register with this sly look on his face, seriously the worst poker face ever.



First time it happened to me I knew what he had done and got a manager just because I didn't want to get fired. I could have cared less honestly just covering my own a*s. Managers told me that "ya he does that, we don't really bother with him anymore, just ring it up". So I'd scan all his tags and he'd get the chicken for like a dollar and be all happy and leave. I think he got to pull that little chicken scam for quite a while. HOnestly he probably needed it so good for him i guess lol.

#33 Way back in the age of dinosaurs, I worked in a gas station. This was back befor EBT cards and we had paper food stamps. People would come in and buy like a .03 cent piece of gum and use the change back to buy cigarettes!

#34 I cooked at a hotel restaurant and on weekends I would be the buffet chef. The brunch buffet opened at 10am and closed at 2pm. Two older gentleman came in right at 10, got a bunch of food and ate it, and then sat at their table for around 3 hours, just talking. When it was near closing time, they got some more food, sat down, and ate some more while chatting. 2 meals for the price of 1. Genius.



Unfortunately we had to kick them out because they stayed way after closing and we had to close down the buffet but weren’t allowed to until all customers left 🙃.

#35 Working as an internet installer you'll often have people call in claiming that you stole something of high value (iPhone, jewelry, ect) even if they don't have that item in their possession currently just so they can scam the company into "reimbursing" them for the stolen item.v.

#36 Pulled a big greasy bolt out of a caesar salad i had plated. (there was a car convention across the street that day).

#37 Had a customer order a couple hundred dollars worth of Kcups from one of our vendors to get the free Keurig machine. They sent the Kcups back as a return for a refund AFTER USING THEM. Yes, they carefully replaced each Kcup back into the box, and glued the boxes shut, then returned them for a full refund. Thinking that we'd refund them and they'd keep the free machine.



Their refund was denied, and we put a fraud hold on their account. Nothing they ever order again can be returned for a refund and they will have to wait three full days before we ship future orders, for charges to clear. Oh, and they can't participate in those flash sale giveaways either. The system will say they're ineligible. For ALL of our vendors' promotions.



PS- it was a s****y Keurig machine, the kind you can pick up for $39 at Walmart. My friend had the same model, it died in less than a year. Sad trombone noise.



(Edited to add- we knew what was up when we opened the package, and water with coffee grounds leaked out of each Kcup box we picked up. It was a clever effort, but drain the water out first, dummy.).

#38 Had this idiot try to change the routing number of a paper check in front of me at a register. He literally had me stand there and he was like "let me change this to a 5" and then he tried to scribble the routing with a pen. He got banned from the store and later apprehended by security. They were stolen checks and he was dumb as a rock.

#39 Worked for a bank in their printing operations where all bank statements are printed for entire customer base and all types of accounts. Call received from branch. Husband and wife had complained because husband had opened his current account statement to find his wife’s savings account statement also inside the same envelope. She had £1000 in the account and her husband didn’t know about it. He was ranting about how awful this was that the bank had made the error, that it had caused issues with his wife and was demanding Bank pay him the same amount in compensation. Branch manager called angry the error had caused this man to kick off too demanding to know what and how this has happened. One of the print managers very calmly asked the branch manager to read out the series of numbers in the top right hand corner on each statement then proceeded to explain what the numbers meant. That they’d been run off of 2 different printers at different times how print ops worked (account types run off and printed together) so couldn’t possibly have ended up in the same envelope. Branch manager called to apologise after few hours. Apparently on relaying the info to the customer and his wife it became apparent he’d opened his wife’s mail, she’d got posted at him and he blamed the bank instead of owning up AND tried to get compensation.

#40 "My kids gave me a $100 gift card and I lost both the card and the receipt. How should I go about redeeming it?"



Woman was BAFFLED when none of us would just take her word for it.

#41 Parents pretending they are not together so they do not have to count their total income for childcare fees to be assessed.

#42 Big box retailer, call center, so I hear a lot, but here are a couple recent ones that come to mind.



We can offer a future use promo code for X percent off for a bad experience. Customer tells me that he had a bad experience and he talked to someone earlier and they offered him the code. (Found no record of the call, documented), but I asked my manager anyway. He asked me to check with customer about what # the customer used to call in on. I asked, apparently there was no record of the call, so no code for customer. He was pissed and hung up on me.



We have another special financing offer that offers a nice discount on the first order that you use that card with. The codes were incredibly misused when I first was hired, but they changed some things and it doesn't happen that much anymore, but.....people still try occasionally. There is even a subreddit on here for that code and people can buy one, but.....it's highly unlikely they will work but a few weeks ago, I actually had a customer tell me he bought the code and wanted me to add it. He wasn't happy when I said I can't do that.



Gift cards.... most of the time it's the consumer who gets scammed and some of those stories are incredibly sad, but then there are those who scam the company with them. I can't get into details of that one, but it involved hundreds of different orders and some really big bucks. A previous rep had noted something was off and she suspected fraud, but she had messed up in her documentation a bit, so the scam was still going on when I took a call related to it. After reading her notes and doing a little detective work with the phone #, I made sure to get it correctly documented. So many things about that call, were just off, especially the roosters doing their thing in the background.



I'm already cynical enough I suppose but I still think it would be interesting to work in loss prevention.

#43 You wouldn't believe the lengths people go to to try and get a free ride on public transportation...

#44 I've been coming here for years! I know ________ They always give me a discount.



They don't work here anymore. Probably because they always gave you a discount.

#45 Back when I was working in retail - a big consumer electronics chain to be precise - the company I was working for was going under, so in a desperate attempt to get some quick cashflow to try and cover costs, they offered gift vouchers for a 10% discount at a few big supermarkets and servos. We also happened to have another offer, not related to this, where we offered a one-off 10% discount for customers when they signed their email up to our loyalty program. These two guys had figured out that they could buy the store vouchers at 10% off at the supermarket, and then get a further 10% off each time they signed up to the loyalty program with a new email in-store. T’was probably intended by corporate as one of those “limit 1 per customer” types of deals, but my store manager didn’t give a s***e as it was our last week before we lost our jobs anyway. These two blokes walked in with massive grins on their faces and a massive bag full of $100 gift vouchers they picked up from the woolies nearby - one even brought in a laptop and proceeded to create Gmail accounts right in front of us as they made purchases - iTunes gift vouchers. They spent hours with me and my manager, creating a new transaction for each individual iTunes voucher they bought, as a new customer in our system - they even had fake names - which they assured us were friends of theirs (and the customer is always right, so who was I to question it, there was a chance for us to take in some serious cash just for the fun of it (all the store sales were still being reported, and we were told to sell everything we could that was left, right down to shelving and fixtures in the shop space that weren’t even owned by the company haha - anyway, these two guys were effectively getting the iTunes vouchers at 20% off. The funny thing is that my manager and I failed to mention that as we were under administration, a lot of the stock we had on the floor hadn’t been paid for by the company yet, as all the suppliers - including Apple - would have become “unsecured creditors” that the company owed money to… Apple most likely just cancelled the vouchers, rendering every single one of them completely worthless. Oops. Never found out how that one went for the two blokes though, as we closed down haha.

#46 Used to work in a large grocery store.



Lady would look in the outside trash for receipts, get a cart and find all the items and wander around the store until shift change. Then she'd come up to a register and claim she was returning all the products because her mother had gone shopping earlier and gotten the wrong things.



First time I just went with it. It was less than $10, just one receipt, and I'd never seen her before. Second time she had multiple receipts with different customer information on all of them, and $50 or so in returns. I feigned a computer error with the register and called up my boss. He let her get away with it because he didn't know wat she was doing. After the lady left, I told my boss what was going on and he said to call him up to the register if she tried the same thing again.



Third time, I just called up my boss after she got done loading up all the products but before I processed the return, again feigning a computer error. Boss tells the lady that he knows what she's doing and that she needed to leave before he called the cops.



The best part was when she tried to act offended and said she would never come back to the store again.

#47 I used to work retail in the returns area. We would regularly get people trying to return tile saws after they used them for their one job or contractors bringin in batteries that didn't work only to find out they were over 5 years old. Our store used to allow paint with the customers color tint to be returned. Quite a few people caught on and they would buy a bunch of gallons of paint, return them and buy for half price the following week. It was a huge loss everytime that happened. We also had people return lawn mowers and snow blowers claiming they didn't start etc. And we would take them back if within the 90 days with receipt. They would get basically a free mower since they got their money back. Then the mower or snowblower would come back 30- 50 percent off after it was refurbished.

#48 Random person pulls into my drive through:



Me: *Tells them their total.*



Them: *Proceeds to throw the money on the ground and pretends I am the one who "dropped" it.*



Me: *Plays along, we are on a tight ship.*



Them: *Proceeds to grouse and complain ceaselessly before demanding free food.*



Manager had to fix everything and I almost had a meltdown from stress.

#49 Worked at a gas station in highschool. Lady came in to self serve and started putting diesel in her car I told her not to put that in that she needed regular gas and she said she knows what she’s doing. Her car broke down just a few minutes away and then she tried to sue the gas station. Also had a customer there use our air pump on their tires and overfilled their tires and their tires popped they also tried to sue us for it.

#50 I was working as a cashier and this lady gave me $3.43 in the form of 3 ones, 4 dimes, and three pennies. I put the exact cash because that’s what the item cost in the drawer and gave the receipt. She asked for her change so I had to explain this. She eventually drove off.

#51 In college I worked at a car parts store. Different parts had different warranties, some which were abused when customers would exchange them years later with regular wear and tear. That never really bothered us. What did were folks returning other items in the box for cash, especially when it was animal or even human waste. They just expected us to toss the box in the trash behind us and would take off for the door if you opened the boxes, which admittedly took some work to get into.

#52 I used to work in a couple of different bars and the common trick was: customer orders a beer, I serve them, they “subtlety” take a sip and then ask for it to be topped up “because the foam died down”



Loved refusing those people, telling them that they didn’t have a problem when they took their first mouthful.

#53 I worked in retail for years in college before my current job in surgery. A woman came in, in a wheelchair, had me assist her with all kinds of clothing items. She took lots of time in the dressing room, of course, then handed me back clothes — she did not want them. As I was walked back to the bin, and started the put the clothes in the go backs — the censors fell all over the floor. Her husband had already wheeled her out. I couldn’t believe It. She most likely did not need the wheelchair.

#54 I’m an small independent business and yesterday someone tried to pay via Venmo and pretended to scan my phone. She said “okay paid you!” And then just zoomed away. Took a couple seconds to realize she didn’t actually pay me. It was for an over $100 transaction too.

#55 In high school I would frequently do the pettiest larceny of all - putting soda in the free water cups.

#56 I use to work in a floral department at a shopping center. We had these trays of flowers that were on sale for a dollar. So what does this woman do? She takes some nearby expensive flowers and switches them into the dollar pots. I mean actually switched them, soil and all. She thought she got away with it until I told her the total was $50 something. She argued up and down they were only a dollar until my manager walked up like a boss and told her you know what you did mam. I guess he saw the whole thing on camera and came to confront her.

#57 Was working at a Games Workshop store. Guy returned a tank model still shrinkwrapped. The shrinkwrap was a different quality than what comes from the factory. Opened it up, he had filled the box with empty sprues (the plastic frames that you cut the model part off of). Banned him from GW and it got around to other gaming stores as well.

#58 Back in younger days group of friends were all broke but really enjoyed snowboarding which tends to be pretty expensive. Below is a list of scams that looking back were pretty stupid and could have had serious consequences. Do not recommend trying them.



1) Flights- Find someone that worked for airline or FedEx and get them to buy us employee tickets. Wasn’t bad but some times you fly all over the country before getting to your desired destination. Once we arrived, have local friend grab some of luggage before got to baggage. Wait around and then file lost luggage claims. Or just say items were missing/stolen from luggage and have friends that worked at shops provide receipts. Thousands and thousands of dollars claimed.



2) Lift tickets- On first day purchase regular lift tickets, there after buy single ride, half day, or twilight tickets and cut off type of ticket identifier off and retain date portion. Tape that over date of original purchased regular ticket. Or If we were lucky enough to have some weed ride the green pass.



3) Lodging- Same as flights, find someone that worked at hotel chain and use their employee privileges. Or rent room, but shortly after say have emergency and can’t stay requesting refund. Wedge some gum or paper in lock of room and return late night and stay or just have friends never leave in the first place. Key is to request high floor away from ice machine and elevators and if possible handicapped accommodation.

#59 This happens all the time when I work. People will try and guilt trip me about the price being different. And if anyone knows that grocery chain common in the Chicagoland area, the one with a red logo that’s pretty much everywhere (I don’t want to cause issues for myself), they can be well-known for hard to read sale tags. I always have to call the people in the back to confirm prices before I alter it on the register and people will always try and get money off of it, even becoming aggressive.

#60 Years back I used to deliver pizza, and there was this one lady who would order a potato skin pie every Friday or whatever. She'd get the same thing every week, and every week she'd call and complain that something was wrong with the pizza. "Not enough bacon," "too little sauce," "too much cheese," whatever. The first couple times she got a refund, but she'd call and complain so consistently that it got to the point where the manager started making her pizza when she'd order, and then shut her down when she'd call to complain about it.



She was a horrible tipper to boot.

#61 Signed a rate contract and tried to say we won't be paying because we didn't have our expected software product at the end. Same people who rejected a clear scope/deadlines definition upfront and said we'll discover as we go and do "agile". Like f**k you. All of a sudden their a******s got tight and they wanted a finished product in two weeks, which is just a joke considering where we were based on their prior input.

#62 Say that hid wife bought milk the night before when we didn't have milk for 5 days. He had no receipt, and was trying to scam us out of a gallon of milk. He made and scene and everything.