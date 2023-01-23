Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic
A disenfranchised budding magician hunt for magic remaining by the old canal estuaries of London but finds something older and more ancient than even she thought existed.
CHECK OUT MY NEW WEBCOMIC, CUPCAKES, AND CANALS. This story is drawn by my fabulous two artists and collaborators, pencil/inker Brian Azcurra and colorist Erick lay. I have written the story and lettered the type. Enjoy!
Beautifully drawn!
...aaaand cupcakes! What a quirky ending, perfect for the comic. Love colors, style, and facial expressions... that one hitting the water had me laughing.
