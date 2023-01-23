Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic
11points
User submission
Comics

Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic

Scott Watson
Community member

A disenfranchised budding magician hunt for magic remaining by the old canal estuaries of London but finds something older and more ancient than even she thought existed.

CHECK OUT MY NEW WEBCOMIC, CUPCAKES, AND CANALS. This story is drawn by my fabulous two artists and collaborators, pencil/inker Brian Azcurra and colorist Erick lay. I have written the story and lettered the type. Enjoy!

Cover

Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic

Page 1

Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic

Page 2

Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic

Page 3

Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic

Page 4

Cupcakes And Canals: My New Webcomic

Scott Watson
Scott Watson
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Old Roadie
Old Roadie
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...aaaand cupcakes! What a quirky ending, perfect for the comic. Love colors, style, and facial expressions... that one hitting the water had me laughing.

0
0points
