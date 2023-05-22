Curious to learn more about fellow Earth inhabitants, we scoured the internet to compile a list of taboos prevalent in certain parts of the world. Although we did our best to gather factually correct and up-to-date examples of taboos in different cultures, if you notice any discrepancies, we kindly ask you to point those out in the comments or send the writer an email so we can improve our content. Also, we want to stress that the countries or cultures mentioned in brackets don't imply that everyone in that social group holds the same views. Are there any other cultural taboo examples that we forgot to mention? If so, share those in the comments.

Even in a country as open and welcoming as the United States, there are still several taboo subjects to be aware of. Interestingly, in contrast to other nations, cultural taboos in America are seldom directly related to religion or tradition. Instead, taboos in America are often connected to public manners and social conduct, such as wolf whistling or talking about politics or business at the dinner table. And although particular, though very few, taboo things are exclusive to the US (e.g., not leaving a tip at a restaurant), many of them are universal, suggesting that in many countries around the world, the same things and behaviors are deemed socially inappropriate and might get one the side-eye. However, it's interesting (and sometimes disturbing) that in some places, engaging in certain social taboos may not only result in receiving dirty looks from strangers but may also be punished by law. This is often the case in countries with strong religious grounds. Thus, it's interesting to note that sometimes, cultural taboos are not only enforced by society but also by laws, both federal and religious.

We could argue that there's no such thing as a cultural taboo for Gen Z-ers. However, it would be very egocentric to think that. Although humanity as a whole is slowly steering towards being more open-minded and liberal, cultural taboos are here to stay. They might change and evolve in the future, yet it's unlikely that social taboos will cease to exist entirely since there rarely is a subject that the majority would agree on.

#1 Wearing shoes indoors (Worldwide) — Although Ireland, the UK, the USA, and Australia tend to be less stringent about this practice, the rest of the globe prefers to take off shoes before entering the home.

#2 Taking photos of strangers (Worldwide) — Taking a picture of a stranger without their consent is considered a violation of their privacy. In some instances, it may even be unlawful. Before sharing the photos, it's polite to blur the faces of any people whose faces can be made out in the background.

#3 Being late (Japan, South Korea, Germany & Switzerland) — Several cultures highly value punctuality, so call ahead if you see that you will be late.

#4 Men wearing a dress (Western world) — Although this is swiftly changing as gender norms start to blur, in the West, a man wearing a dress or a skirt may still get a lot of dirty looks, yet in certain other cultures, wearing traditional apparel that resembles a dress is acceptable. Scotland is one Western exception, where men are expected to wear traditional kilts.

#5 Wearing shorts (Morocco) — Even at the height of summer, males are typically expected to wear long pants. Young men or boys may be seen wearing shorts, but long pants are often the most common.

#6 Spitting in public places (Worldwide) — Spitting in public sites is prohibited in numerous cities. However, it's interesting to note that police seldom enforce this. Still, spitting in public is generally frowned upon, so it's more strictly enforced culturally than legally.

#7 Chewing with your mouth open (Worldwide) - In Western culture, it's considered inappropriate to chew with one's mouth open, and is seen as gross and ignorant.

#8 Not leaving any food on the plate (Paraguay & China) — To indicate that you are full and satisfied, it’s recommended to leave some food on the plate in certain countries.

#9 Starting to eat before everyone is at the table and has their food (Worldwide) — It’s standard practice to wait until everyone is seated at the table before digging into your food. If the host is serving the food, you should hold off on eating until after he or she has finished and is seated at the table.

#10 Showing someone the soles of your feet (Asia & Middle East) — Many countries in Asia and the Middle East find exposing the soles of your feet to another person or tapping somebody with your feet highly offensive.

#11 Direct eye contact (Aboriginal Australians) — While making eye contact is advised in the West as a sign of active listening, in Aboriginal Australian cultures, direct eye contact can be considered rude or even aggressive. The appropriate response in conversation would be to avert or lower your eyes to show proper respect.

#12 Standing too close (Western world) — Personal space is held in high regard in many Western countries. It can be perceived as overly intimate or an invasion of personal space when people stand too close while conversing.

#13 Haggling (Japan & Sweden) — While it is less common in more developed economies, bartering for a price is part of the culture in some countries (Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and India).

#14 Couples arguing in public (Worldwide) — Although every couple has disagreements and arguments, most people expect couples to present a united front, at least in public.

#15 Leaving food on the plate (some European countries & Turkey) — If you leave food on the plate, the host might think you didn't like the meal. For Turks, leaving a portion on the plate is considered a sin.

#16 Discussing your wealth or income (Worldwide) - In Britain, like in many other countries, it is highly taboo to discuss your wealth and income. However, in a modern setting, the long-held restraint about money conversations might be more related to people's anxiety about their finances rather than being rude.

#17 Leaving the office before your boss (Japan) — The concept of "I can't leave until the boss does" is widespread in Japan. It's frowned upon for lower-level employees to leave the workplace before their supervisor, and doing so might hurt their chances of getting promoted.

#18 Asking a woman’s age (Western world) — Because youth is valued in Western cultures, some women find growing older disconcerting. Therefore, asking them their age could be seen as highly offensive.

#19 Public displays of affection (Worldwide) — Couples should avoid overt displays of affection, particularly among more traditional cultural groups. While "free love" and PDA are more widespread in the Western world, public handholding and kissing are frowned upon in conservative regions of the globe.

#20 Head touching or patting (some Asian countries) — In countries with sizable Buddhist populations, such as Thailand, China, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, touching someone's head or hair is considered offensive since the head is considered sacred, and the body's purest part. Touching someone's head is an incredibly invasive gesture. This also applies to some Hindu religious cultures.

#21 Adultery (Worldwide) — A restriction against adultery is either written down or is considered taboo in almost every society's marital law. In reality, it seems adultery is as prevalent and, in some instances, as common as marriage. In Judaism and Christianity, one of the ten commandments is the prohibition of adultery.

#22 Eating pork (Jewish, Muslim, and some Christian countries) — Muslims don't eat pork primarily because the Holy Quran specifies that some foods are permitted while others are expressly listed as haram or forbidden. And one of those off-limits foods is pork. However, the Holy Quran also makes an exception, stating that you may eat it if you need food and have no other options but pork. This also aligns with Jewish beliefs, which follow kosher meat-eating customs and restrictions.

#23 Drinking alcohol (some Arabic countries) — While drinking alcohol is generally accepted in Judaism and Christianity, it is haram (or prohibited) in Islam.

#24 Discussing business at dinner (Worldwide) — In some places, discussing business during a casual supper is considered impolite.

#25 Discussing politics at dinner (Worldwide) — Political conversations may become quite tense if you all disagree on something. So, discussing politics at dinner is typically viewed as inappropriate.

#26 Offering to split the bill (Thailand) — Whereas many cultures expect diners to divide the cost, the host is typically expected to pay the bill in Thailand.

#27 Standing above the tribal chief (African countries) — When speaking to a tribal leader in many African nations, people are expected to keep their heads below his.

#28 Not leaving a tip at a restaurant (USA) — While tipping is not considered standard practice in some countries, it is in the United States of America. Although nothing would happen if you didn't tip, tipping in America has become so customary that not tipping would be considered rude.

#29 Pointing at someone’s chest (Worldwide) — Pointing at objects is acceptable in many countries worldwide. However, it's considered rude and even provocative to point directly at someone, especially at their chest.

#30 Swearing (Worldwide) — Foul words can be found in most languages. However, swearing is frowned upon, especially in professional and formal settings.

#31 Burping and flatulence (Worldwide) — Most countries view burping and flatulence as inappropriate behaviors in almost all social environments.

#32 Refusing a gift (Worldwide) — Most cultures expect people to accept gifts respectfully. It may be offensive to the person who chose your present to let them know you don't like it or that you'd prefer to return it to the store.

#33 Public nudity (Worldwide) — Generally, being fully naked in public is taboo. Nearly everywhere in the world, if you're seen walking around naked, expect people to be in complete awe (some take their phones out) and the police to show up.

#34 Polygamy (Western world) — While polygamy, or having multiple spouses at once, is still taboo in Western culture, it's relatively common worldwide. Of 200 sovereign states, 58 allow polygamy, including most African and Middle Eastern countries.

#35 Abortion (Worldwide) — Although many countries have legalized abortion, most religions continue to condemn it, and it's still considered taboo. As of April 26, 2023, 19 states in the USA have banned or restricted abortion.

#36 Showing your hair as a female (Muslim countries) — The fact that the hijab does not appear anywhere in the Qur'an surprises many people. When used, it serves as a "curtain" or "barrier" meant to keep others from the Prophet Muhammad's wives. More generally, the hijab indicates modest behavior, and both men and women must dress modestly according to the Qur'an.

#37 Celebrating birthdays (Jehovah's Witnesses) — Most holidays and occasions honoring people who aren't Jesus are not observed by Jehovah's Witnesses. That includes holidays like Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and birthdays.

#38 Placing your elbows on the table (Western world) — In Western countries, putting your elbows on the table is considered impolite.

#39 Sitting at the head of the table (Worldwide) — In Western cultures, the head of the table is usually taken by the host and hostess or the oldest family member.

#40 Eating with your fingers (Worldwide) — Eating with your fingers is regarded as very impolite and low-class in formal settings.

#41 Eating before saying a prayer (Christian cultures) — Before a meal, Christians have a long-standing tradition of pausing and giving thanks to God. If you are dining with a really religious household, you should refrain from starting to eat until the host says grace.

#42 Don’t share a plate of food (Nepal) — Never share food from the same plate in Nepal because, in contrast to Korean eating, after it has been touched by one person, it is deemed nasty to be eaten by another.

#43 Going against superstitions (Worldwide) — People often avoid doing superstitious things like opening an umbrella inside a house or moving a package of salt from one hand to another because they believe doing so will bring bad luck. Going against superstitions and doing the opposite is considered taboo. Christianity is generally against trusting in manmade superstitions.

#44 Talking about death (Western world) — Death and dying have always been taboo subjects in Western culture, despite their inevitable nature. Instead of just saying “die,” other expressions, such as “go to a better place,” are often used to “soften” the subject.

#45 Questioning authority figures (countries with authoritarian governments) — Citizens of nations under authoritarian governments often have fewer rights and privileges. They are restricted in their ability to freely practice their religion, express themselves, or elect their leaders in free and fair elections.

#46 Yawning in public (Worldwide) - Yawning is considered rude and may be perceived as disrespectful since it indicates disinterest in the conversation. Covering our mouth can be a nonverbal gesture to indicate that you do not want to seem impolite—even if it doesn't disguise the yawn.

#47 Bribery (Worldwide) — Even in cultures where bribery is a widespread and highly publicized problem, it's still considered taboo to discuss.

#48 Putting your hands in your pockets (Worldwide) — Putting your hands in your pockets might be perceived as overly nonchalant, depending on the circumstance. Try to avoid reaching into your pockets when around influential individuals or those with whom you are doing business.

#49 Showing your shoulders (Arab countries) — In many Arab nations, women are expected to dress conservatively. Western women visiting Morocco or UAE frequently drape shawls over their shoulders to show respect for their host culture.

#50 Homosexuality (Most Muslim and Christian cultures) — As of 2023, 34 countries, predominantly in Europe and the Americas, have passed national legislation permitting homosexual marriage. However, some of the major religions have rules against homosexuality. According to the National Secular Society, more than 90% of the people who live in countries that forbid same-sex partnerships are Muslim or Christian.

#51 Birth control (Catholic countries) — The Catholic Church has long insisted that using contraception to stop the conception of new human beings is inherently immoral.

#52 Menstruation (Worldwide) — Many cultures still view a woman as "unclean" when she has her period. In parts of Indonesia, India, western Nepal, and among tribes of Nigeria, menstruating women are still shunned from social and religious events and occasionally even their own kitchens. According to Unicef, 70% of Afghani females avoid taking a bath or shower during their periods out of concern about infertility.

#53 Eating dog meat (Western world) — While it is taboo in Western countries, in some parts of China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia, eating dog meat is acceptable.

#54 Halal meat (non-Muslim countries) — Although halal is not just meant for Muslims, it's relatively taboo to use the halal method (butchering an animal by cutting the major blood vessels to ensure rapid and complete blood loss) in non-Muslim countries. Likewise, eating haram food (forbidden food) is considered taboo in Muslim countries.

#55 Kosher (non-Jewish countries) — Similar to halal, kosher is a set of regulations governing what and how Jews can eat. Dairy and meat, for instance, cannot be consumed together.

#56 Using a fork instead of chopsticks (some Asian countries) — Due to the stigma attached to using a knife and fork at restaurants in Asia, some people opt not to do so.

#57 Chewing gum in public (Worldwide) — Some view chewing gum as low-class and impolite. Gum is often spat out on the streets, which can also be associated with filthiness.

#58 Discussing religion at dinner (Worldwide) — Religion often causes disputes, much like politics. Discussing religion at work is also frowned upon in order to maintain an inclusive workplace.

#59 Taking drugs (Worldwide) — Non-medical drugs are outlawed in almost every country.