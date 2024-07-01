ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! I'm in touch, a cross-stitch lover, and digital pattern designer. Lately, I've been interested in creating and stitching geometric patterns. I really like this style. I want to show you what I did!

More info: ballwool.com

My Geometric Stitch Cross Patterns (6 Pics)

I really love how the geometric patterns look in the black frame ♥

My Geometric Stitch Cross Patterns (6 Pics)

My Geometric Stitch Cross Patterns (6 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

My Geometric Stitch Cross Patterns (6 Pics)

The beauty of geometric patterns is that the frame on the wall can be placed not only in the classic version. I really liked this idea!

My Geometric Stitch Cross Patterns (6 Pics)

My Geometric Stitch Cross Patterns (6 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!