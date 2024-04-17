ADVERTISEMENT

What to give—the very first question before any holiday. After all, we always want something unusual for friends and loved ones. I believe that handmade work is the unique addition to a gift. And sometimes it can even be the main symbolic gift. To create a handmade gift, it will take a lot of time and effort. And that is very valuable.

I create digital cross-stitch patterns. I want to suggest ideas for creating handmade gifts for loved ones.

