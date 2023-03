My name is Natali and I am an amigurumi toy designer. I create and sell my author's toy patterns and finished toys ready-to-use. For my products, I use only high-quality yarn. Crocheting is a very demanding and time-consuming process. My toys are a really nice gift idea for a birthday and other occasions. I always hope my products find a new home where they will be truly loved!

More info: inspireuplift.com | Instagram