ADVERTISEMENT

I really like to crochet with a crochet hook. I mostly crochet toys. Toys are big and small, colorful, straight and curved. Sometimes, I have the idea to crochet something original, usable in the interior, and comfortable. So, this time, I want to present my handmade eyeglass holders to you. I give them to friends who wear glasses. It's a convenient thing to put your glasses on so you don't lose them somewhere in the house. And if the glasses aren't placed on the holder, it's just a beautiful interior decoration.

More info: Etsy | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

VioletaOwl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Crochet Eyeglass Holders For My Friends Who Wear Glasses

    VioletaOwl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!