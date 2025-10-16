ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween doesn’t just belong to plastic pumpkins, skeletons and fake cobwebs. Out there in the botanical underworld, there are species so bizarre, so sinister and so downright fascinating that they deserve a place in your own haunted home.

From flowers that reek of decay to succulents shaped like brains and eyeballs, these eerie plants are proof that Mother Nature can do spooky better than any special-effects artist ever could.

If you’re ready to create your own greenhouse of horror, Climadoor has put together a list of 24 of their favorite creepy, weird-looking plants that are perfect for Halloween, with useful tips on how to keep them alive and your pets safe too…

More info: climadoor.co.uk