So we’ve gathered some of the creepiest ghost stories people shared in this viral thread . Get comfortable as you scroll through, double check the locks, ensure perhaps one light is still on, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own tales in the comments section down below.

Ghost stories are a contentious issue, some folks think they regularly encounter the paranormal , others insist it simply doesn’t exist. Regardless of where one stands, it becomes a lot easier to understand how someone could come to the former conclusion when something goes bump in the night.

#1 When I was pregnant with my daughter my ex husband & I stayed with people at the time before moving into our house & every single night I would wake up panicking & crying because I would see people standing over us watching us sleep. This happened every single night until we moved out. Sometimes it would be one person. Sometimes it would be a whole family just standing over us watching us sleep. It traumatized me so bad that I can't watch scary movies anymore & I used to LOVE scary movies.

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#2 I felt one of my cats jumping on the bed. I turned to see which cat it was. No cat and all our cats were asleep. I’m 100% sure it was our recently deceased cat saying hi…and I’m one that doesn’t even believe in ghosts.

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#3 Fell asleep really late/early morning. Couldn’t sleep at all almost as if something was keeping me awake. Husband snoring, I’m laying on my side with my back towards him. I felt “him” tap my arm (he’s still snoring). I ignore it, then I feel “him” grab my shoulder. I jumped up like “STOP PLAYING WITH ME” I startled th out of him so I knew it wasn’t him……got up to use the bathroom (still creeped out) 3 minutes later my aunt called and told me my dad passed away.

#4 A few hours after my mom [passed away] (self inflicted) I went to my baby sister's(14) and climbed in bed next to her, neither of us could speak. We just laid in silence, in the dark. Then clear as day I heard our mom say “I love you girls. Goodnight.” And I just held my breath. After a few minutes, my sister asked “what did you just say?” And I was hesitant bc in those few seconds in between I had convinced myself she didn’t hear it and that I was just grieving/in shock. So I answered her “I said I love you.” She said…. “You sounded just like mom.” I didn’t respond. She spoke again and said “why did you say you girls? With an S.” I told her that I was just tired. First thing out of her mouth the next morning? “I know that wasn’t you. You heard her too. Mom said she loves us.” I think she’s right.

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#5 When my kids were 4 & 3, they still would usually end up coming into my bed at some point during the night and sleeping there At like 4am my son sat up abruptly which woke me, and looked out in the hallway, and then he got up and went out the door. I figured he had to use the bathroom or get his blankie or something But he went into his room, then down the hall to his sisters room, then came back in and said “mom I can’t find sissy.” And I said “she’s right here buddy look she’s sleeping” and pointed at her in bed with me. And he said “then who was the little girl that just ran down the hall?” And I was like nope nope nope GET BACK IN THE BED FAM We only lived in that house for a few months, haunted as hell.

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#6 Me and my daughter (she was 5 y o at the time) came home to my old apartment once and in the hallway she stopped, looked into the kitchen and said "hi". I said "Who are you talking to? There's just us here". She said "No, someone's in the kitchen. He said hi". A few nights later I was watching TV and the door to the living room just slammed shut. I knew this already before moving in: An old co-worker of mine lived there before me and [passed away] in his bed. He had cancer.

#7 Not me but my cousin. He was a security guard at a haunted hotel that had shut down a whole floor in the 50’s because a man murdered his wife on it and guests kept reporting seeing her in her red dress. Anyways he decided to walk the full hallway once and he said all the rooms were locked except one which he opened and saw the woman sitting on the bed, she looked at him, he booked it to the elevator, and when the door was closing he saw her walking towards him. He quit that job later that week.

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#8 I just moved to this house about 2 or 3 months ago now

1. Hearing someone walking around;

2. Doors being open or shut when I know for sure I left it open or closed;

3. Saw someone walk behind me while I was doing the dishes.



All of this could totally be explained I am a paranoid person BUT THEN one day in the bathroom I saw my hairbrush in front of my eyes slowly turn and pointing at me with the end. Since then I have not been talking to myself but to now my ghost roomie.

#9 I’ve had a lot, but the most recent one was less than a year ago. I moved in with my then-partner to the same house she once shared with her whole family. Her family were non-practicing Catholics with some background in witchcraft, her late grandma was a devoted Catholic though. My ex kept our bedroom door open for the cat. One night I woke up to someone calling my name. I looked over, my ex was asleep. Since I was up, I went to the bathroom. Walking past the living room, I caught someone sitting by the couch in my peripheral vision but ignored it. I knew I’d have to face whoever it was on the way back. And there she was: her grandma, who’d passed two years earlier. She just looked at me, I smiled back, then went to bed. I tried telling my ex the next day, but she hates when I bring up things like that, so I never mentioned it was her grandma Chuy. I brought my rosary and put it on the living room shelf. That same night I woke up again, this time she was in the bedroom. She smiled at me, I smiled back, and that was the last time I saw her. Idk why but I’m guessing she just wanted me to bring faith back into my ex’s life, even just a little bit.

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#10 One night when I was a kid I was sitting at my bedroom window with the curtain at my back, watching a thunderstorm. Lightning flashed, and when it faded away I saw a glowing figure with big black holes for eyes standing right in front of me on the other side of the window. Not just for an instant, either. I remember several seconds of direct eye contact before I finally chickened out and came out from behind the curtain. Ever since then I have been totally fascinated by the supernatural.

#11 The house I own now had a previous owner whose mom [passed away] in the house. My first night in the house, my babies and I had to sleep in the living room (the second floor was under construction) and when I woke up in the morning, every single cabinet was open in the kitchen and every window in the house was open, including the second floor, in rooms where the window was inaccessible due to the construction. I told that ghost we could cohabitate but that she was never allowed to scare my kids.

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#12 I was a carer back in England, doing night shifts with babies and youngsters in their own homes. I’d just finished feeding one of the little ones, and as I lifted him up to ‘wind’ him, he smiled and reached out to someone standing in the darkness behind me!

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#13 In 2017 there was a big power outage during summer so everyone in my house was sleeping with their bedroom doors open or in the living room bc it was so hot. Well I was sleeping at the foot of my bed facing the open door and suddenly it felt like someone kissed me but also like the sensation of when you lick the end of a battery. I jolted awake and saw the outline of a person that looked like they were made of electricity. I heard them say “I’m sorry” then walk out of the room. Then a few seconds later my sister in law ran to my room and said she saw someone walk out of my door and into the kitchen then disappear. That wasn't the only weird thing that happened there but it was the most like intense one for me.

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#14 Well for our 1st sons 1st Christmas I bought toys online that I thought he would be interested in. There was one toy that really fascinated me. It was a post office, that would say, You've got Mail!” I Well over 3 yrs he barely touched this toy. But I noticed that that it would go off multiple times during the night. So I removed its batteries thinking that would solve the problem. Tell me why did it keep saying that “You have mail!” with no batteries? The toy went to the garbage later that day!

#15 My ex and I were in his room at his grandmas house , we KNEW that house was haunted but nothing crazy happened just a feeling until one day we were talking and his hat fell off the wall from its hook and we were both freaked out and I said it’s ok it was probably a small earthquake to lighten the mood then seconds later a stuffed animal FLEW from the inside of his closet and fell in between us across the room and we RAN LIKE WE WERE SCOOBY AND SHAGGY.

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#16 I lived in an apt, it was my dearest friend who passed, apt. Once I was doing paperwork and suddenly smelled cigarettes, like someone was smoking next to me. I was home alone. A few days later I was walking through the dining room and smelled patchouli burning. I had no incense. Later my TV turned on to channel 42, we don't get that channel, it was static. These all related to my friend. He smoked, loved patchouli incense and we often watched Buffy on VHS tapes. Buffy aired reruns on 42 then.

#17 When I was 12, I was staying at my friend's house. Her Dad had [passed away] about a month before that. We stayed up super late and we walked out of her room to get a drink. Well, the heater on the wall was on and was blowing directly on us, but this chill came over the whole room. I turned and her dad was standing there just staring at us.

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#18 As a nurse working night shifts on long term care/dementia unit, I would see people standing in the doorways of the patient rooms, when I would go to the room, the patient would be soundly sleeping in bed. Anytime this happened, a patient would pass sometime in the next 24 hours. Happened at least 10 times in the 2 years I worked there.

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#19 We moved into a new house and after about three months, our boy looked ragged. (He was about 6 at the time) I asked him what was wrong and he said as if it were completely normal, "The old woman at the end of my bed won't let me sleep." We never told them that the house used to be a hospice. I saged the room and he never talked about her again.

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#20 My room in the apartment where I grew up.Every night, I heard children giggling in the closet. I usually left and slept on the couch. My grandmother had dementia and my mother moved her in and gave her my room. She lasted two nights. She screamed all night long that children were eating her. My best man slept over the night before I got married. He didn’t sleep a wink. He heard children laughing all night long. That night, in the kitchen, something whispered DIRECTLY INTO MY EAR “Bye, Frank”.

#21 When I was 8, my 3 y/o cousin Christina was in the hospital w/ leukemia. My mom also minded a 5y/o named Christina. Our phone rang--1979, landline--My dad picked up expecting bad news. It was a toddler saying hello? Dad asked who it was, she said "Christina" & hung up. My mom called the mom of the girl she babysat to see if it was her. But she was asleep, she didn't know our number, and couldn't reach the phone anyway. We got the call the next morning that my cousin Christina had [passed].

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#22 I was about 14 or 15, asleep. Felt myself being shook awake. I'm thinking it's like my mom or dad waking me up for school. My eyes fly open to the face of a man I have never seen in my life! I was so terrified I was frozen silent. I closed my eyes thinking something terrible was going to happen to me. But nothing does. I open my eyes, the man is gone. I couldn't shake his face from my mind for a long time. I chalked it up to some sort of dream.



At 19, still living with my parents, my bf of the time was spending the night. He stayed in the guest room. Woke up that next morning and he was looking at me funny. I asked him what was wrong. He then said "Why didn't you tell me your house was haunted?" I'm looking at him like 😐 whaddu mean? He then describes in detail the same man I saw those years earlier.

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#23 When I was in middle school we lived in a house where an entire family was unfortunately unalived by their step father. We always saw and heard stuff all the time and our parents would try to tell us it was just our imagination. Then one day after school we was all chillin and one of the kids’ friends showed up asking if they could come in because they missed her and wanted to visit with her and her brothers spirit.

#24 I had an out of body experience while sleeping in a 1800’s house where I woke up with claw marks on my back… even my wife was freaked out.. On the same property we would hear people talking, feeling watched, and I even felt a hand on my back while outside.. creepiest house ever.. which later burned down..

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#25 I took a Polaroid of my daughter when she was little. When it developed there was a transparent little girl next to her dressed in her Sunday best. She even had a bonnet!

#26 I was hiking with my mom, and I saw an indigenous woman perched on top of a rock. I could tell that she was a woman because of her curves, but when she looked at me, her face didn't have features. She jumped off the rock and vanished. Mom didn't see her. I wasn't even a kid. I was an adult when I saw this. Once in a while I hear things I can't explain. One time I was in the shower, right after my husband's heart attack. He was still in the hospital. I heard a voice say, "QUE TONTO!" It means, "How dumb!" I thought it was my grandma as she would lob that one at our brother once in a while and she's been gone for a while. I told my husband about it, and he said, "Pretty sure that was my grandma yelling at me because she couldn't see where I was."

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#27 We lived in a house that was haunted. Family never talked about it until after everyone moved out of that house. The people who moved in after us asked if anything weird ever happened there. Described the same things.



And I cleaned a house once and heard a little kid running and laughing, turned around to step out of the shower I was cleaning and there was a little girl standing there. Flowered dress. White collar, white tights. Long brown hair. I said hi there and she was gone.

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#28 Worked in a "haunted house" a few years back. I was stationed in the boiler room which was the actual boiler room when the building was used for industrial purposes around the turn of the last century. One night while waiting for the guests to arrive, I glanced into the corner of the room and saw a man staring at me. Had a handlebar mustache and I could see the wall behind him. When I made eye contact, he disappeared.

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#29 I was in my room trying to crochet and my husband was at work it was just my animals and me home. My door was closed because they all think the string is for them and will hunt my crochet if I’m not careful. But I heard full on man steps walking in my kitchen and my name being said, I almost called out but it felt like someone stole my voice, when my dog started growling I opened my door and got every animal in and locked it and called my husband to come home.

#30 I've always been pretty skeptical but one time at work (antique store so not shocking) I was closing and I walked down an aisle to turn off the lights and I passed a mannequin torso on the way down. Did all the lights and walked back the same aisle. That torso was then facing the other way.

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#31 Once I had a Henry the Octopus plushie, exactly like this one, lack of hat and all. When you pressed his tentacle, his theme song would play. Once I saw him floating in the corner of my bedroom, doing a motion similar to a real octopus, talking in garbles, with the music being played. I ran out of my room traumatized.

#32 Was staying at the Hollywood beach hotel in Florida with my friend and her boyfriend. It was a studio apartment and we had just gotten there. They both went into the bathroom to take a shower and I was laying on one of the beds watching the office. My friend came out and asked “why were you calling for Zack?” And I was so confused. I didn’t say word? I was just watching the office. And she told me “you kept yelling his name” which I absolutely was NOT. They thought I was crazy. We later went to Walmart to pick up groceries for the week and we didn’t have a car. We ubered and the guy we had was asking where we were staying and we told him and he told us “oh wow I’m surprised you’re staying there. That place is really haunted and that’s where Al Capone stayed”. well checks out, I wasn’t the one screaming for Zack after all.

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#33 I was sleep then suddenly became half lucid and heard something call my name twice, after the 2nd time it said it louder since I didn’t open my eyes. A day or 2 before I cried to my passed on aunt to visit me.

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#34 After my mom [passed away], weird things happened around my apartment. Things falling to the ground out of mid air. As if they manifested out of nowhere and just fell. It happened so many times. Then her record player would turn on by itself and play. That one made me unplug it. My dog constantly barking while looking in a strange direction. Cabinets opening on their own. I currently work at an insanely haunted building in Chicago. Doors opening on their own. Shadows of people around the corner.

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#35 I lived in a house where my great grandpa [passed away] before I was born My dad was trying to install an electric gate and he did something that made the power go out. I was alone in the living room, it was still light out but it was a little dark inside. Again I was ALONE. I go to walk out of the living room so I had to walk past the computer desk and I heard the keys on the keyboard start clacking. Like someone was typing but I was ALONE. Scared the heck out of me.

#36 There was a mirror in my old house that every time you passed it, a dark shadow would run across it.

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#37 My wife and I took a class on psychic phenomena. They organized a field trip to an undisclosed location. We were to gather impressions, tell what we experienced, then compare to the history of the place. The day of, as everyone was getting ready for the trip, I suddenly very sick, aches, feverish. My face looked yellow. I dragged myself along. We came to an old artillery fort, fanned out, taking notes. I got nothing. Everyone else had vivid impressions: sickness, madness, screaming.



My symptoms cleared up. Then we were told this had once been a quarantine zone for victims of yellow fever. The symptoms: fever, aches, yellow skin. Later while exploring the site, as i was examining the architecture, a woman from the group shouted a warning. Suddenly, I felt surrounded by something hostile, like angry static electricity. I fled. She told me she saw dark shapes come out of the walls at me

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#38 One night I was home (inherited from my grandmother) with my then 8-week-old youngest, husband had taken the older two to the circus. I was surfing the net while baby slept when I suddenly felt my grandmother standing behind me watching my son over my shoulder. An hour later one of my cousins called to tell me that my grandmother's brother had passed, twenty years ago today. I figured that she stopped off to say hello on her way to pick him up.

#39 Worked at a private country club that had guest rooms on the second floor. Closing up one night and heard footsteps upstairs. The thing is no one was staying in any of the guest rooms. The property the club was once a part of the underground railroad.

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#40 I once forgot to set my alarm prior to a shift at work and I was in a deep, deep sleep. I then heard a woman's voice right beside my ear (I was alone) state, "it's time to wake up." And it woke me up at the exact time I was supposed to have my alarm set.

#41 I was woken up to what sounded like growling by my bed. I thought it was the dog so I opened my bedroom door to let him out. Across from my room is the bathroom and on the floor was a woman with pale gray skin and long black hair. She was sitting on the floor but when I opened the door she looked up at me. I slammed my bedroom door, locked it and jumped back into bed. The dog wasn’t even in my room.

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#42 One night my mom told me she woke up in the middle of the night to a little boy with a bowl cut standing near the end of her bed but his mouth was open and very big, sucking everything in the room into his mouth. She was freaked out and turned on her bedside lamp and he was gone. A few weeks later I was in the bath, meditating. I suddenly heard a super loud high pitched screech and in my mind saw that boy. It freaked me out so much I had to end my bath and leave the room.

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#43 A lot of stuff has been disproven by me accepting that I grew up and I was young at the time so it was my imagination but the last thing that felt real was a few years ago. I was walking my dog and I felt a presence in the wood inside this tree trunk. I couldn't stop looking. I felt frozen almost. I didn't want to accept the fear though because things only have as much power as the fear you give them. So I manned up and continued walking but the entire time I felt the heavy presence weighing me down. I refused to turn around. I passed the tree trunk and continued on. I figured if my dog didn't notice anything then it must be in my mind. I have no idea what it was or if it was real but the feeling was so random and surreal. We made it out fine but im old at this point and I don't believe in ghosts but that was intense whatever it is.

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#44 I was playing with a magic 8 ball at the end of my driveway (I was 7 or 8 y/o). My house was empty (parents just down the street - it was the very early 90s lol), nothing in my windows no curtains, nothing. I asked the magic ball if the ghost of my great GMA was in my window, it said “Yes, definitely.” I turned around and there was a white blur in my window. When I say I hightailed it down the street….

#45 My husband can see 'things'. He told me that one time he was sleeping in the living room, he saw his "doppelganger" standing across him. Just staring at him. He also saw our daughter's 'doppelganger' couple of times, usually peeking from her bedroom. He saw mine once, he thought it was me inside the bathroom. But when he enters our bedroom, I was lying down on the bed.

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#46 I was a little kid, probably 8 or 9. And I woke up and there was a boy sitting on the edge of my bed, legs facing away from me, but body and face turned around to look at me, with his hand on the bed in my direction. I tried to wake up my dog, who normally would wake up if she heard a fly fart, but she wouldn't wake up. I screamed and ran out of my room, my mom somehow knew what the boy looked like and told me he's nice (???) and she let me sleep in her room.

#47 Well, when I was a young child and getting recurring nightmares every night and hearing angels calling for me during the day, I would also get malevolent spirits trying to get me to come to them. One night, I woke up and standing in the hall was my moms spirit in a golden glow with her arms around my two younger sisters their spirits glowing gold too. I just stared at them. They were staring at me trying to get me to come with them. I did not. To this day, I do not know what it means.

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#48 I had two bouncy horses on opposite sides of my basement that started bouncing at the same time.

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#49 I have many stories bc i’ve moved a lot but most recently a few months ago I was sleeping facing away from the edge of my bed and ts woke me up it was almost stomping and on CARPET floor. 6 steps exactly around my bed to where I was sleeping then it stopped. I froze in fear but it wasn’t sleep paralysis bc I could still move I was just too scared to and I stayed still for hours hoping it went away.

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#50 I’m laying in my bed and I’m like on my back but my head is turned to the left and I open my eyes and I see this figure but there were clothes on my bed so I though maybe it’s the clothes but it was kinda transparent like over the clothes and it’s blurry and I can’t make it out. And RIGHT when I made it out it SNAPPED its head to look over at me then immediately faded away. It was like, a small, orange round head? And a face with big eyes and thin, stringy brown hair. It was so scary omg

#51 2 things comes to mind. 1. Driving home from a drinking sesh I took a shortcut where there were no streetlights and it was just dim and suddenly I see or thought I saw like a dog run straight at my car at the corner of my eye but when I turned nothing was there. 2. One night trying to sleep it suddenly got real quiet and I started hearing whispering and in a drowse state I just yelled shut up. Next morning I asked my parents who was in my room and when they said no one, I got freaked.

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#52 I heard someone call my name, whispering, as I was having a sleepover at friends grandparents old old farmhouse. My friend slept in the same room so I thought he pranked me but nope. The house had this creepiest stairway to a basement nobody had visited for years.

#53 Literally watching the corner of my shawl levitating itself into my late dog’s water bowl, out of the corner of my eye. It didn’t fall in; it was hanging below the edge & away from the bowl. It hopped up, over the rim, & into the water bowl.

#54 I woke up to a shadow figure standing near my bed. I screamed, shouted for Jesus, & called my bestie to calm down. Bestie tells me that she was JUST talking about me to her hubbie. Just a couple months ago I heard a woman whisper "hey" I turned my back & slept. I don't have the time for gossiping ghosts.

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#55 I was lying on the couch in the basement and something started to feel…not right. The TV was playing country music and something in the next room over started singing along in the dark. It sounded exactly like my little sister’s Furby.

#56 I once lived in a house that was haunted. I woke up at 3am to the overhead lights on, the guitar falling off its hook on the wall and the room door flying open all at the same time. Terrifying way to wake up.

#57 About a year ago I had to stay home alone for an extended period of time and went to bed that night. I kept waking up every few mins to a dark figure standing at the door frame and coming closer everytime I woke up and then the last time I saw it, it was sitting on the bed side next to me and I jolted up with cold sweats and difficulty breathing. Thankfully that was the only time and it never happened again.

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#58 There was this lil girl that was haunting my house. An I was about to go to sleep an my baby daddy was already in a deep sleep when all of a sudden I hear a whispered "SURPRISE" in my ear an my baby daddy woke up panting scared.

#59 Background: when my parents were dating they went to the castle of a famous monarch. Long story short they stole a cannonball. Anyway. That cannonball lived in our house (still does). One evening it was on the landing floor, there was no carpet as my parents were getting a new one. Middle of the night, I hear the cannonball roll across the landing to just outside my bedroom door, then roll back. Didn't sleep much more that night.

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#60 My youngest son’s IPod was missing. We looked for days. Went over everything with a fine tooth comb. About a week later, I was sitting at the computer desk prepared to log on. I looked out the living room window and saw his iPod slowly spinning atop my husband’s riding mower precariously balanced in an impossibly way. Was a hot day and the sun was shining. I yelled at my children to come look. Everyone’s mouth was open.

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#61 My dog was the most casually and calmly confident thing I’ve ever known. I lived in a brand new condo, so no backstory to a haunted house or anything. We had just gotten home, and she and I went up the stairs, turning the corner to head to my room. She stopped cold, her hackles raised, and she let out a low, rumbling snarl that shocked my entire body. Then she kept backing up and shouldering against me to make ME back up as well. I was scared and said “hello? Whoever’s there, you’re freaking out my dog and me, so please move along.” She kept at it for a moment, then she snorted and very tentatively started to walk to my room. I turned on the bedroom lights, and she kept facing the center of my bedroom, putting her paws up and sniffing the air above the bed before she jumped up and was able to settle down. I praised her for being such a good girl, but she never did anything like that before or after. I KNOW someone was “around” that she wasn’t okay about.

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#62 About 7yrs ago my husband and I were just talking and a light just appeared in between the two of us and swirled around twice and then went towards my husbands chest. Not even 5min later his mom called him and told him that his brother in law passed. We were literally just talking about him and my husband said he need to call him and see how he was doing.

#63 I heard whistling and then started to feel sick a few minutes later when I was in the vaults in Edinburgh. My mom also had water drip on her (from no discernible source) and one of the guys stepped into the demon circle. Also in the vaults. Oh! And our guides torch stopped working right around the time I heard the whistling.

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#64 The house I lived in with my family over 15 years ago truly had the most rancid vibes. Sometimes could see reflections of people in the TV when it was turned off. Dogs would constantly bark at the kitchen but refuse to go in. One night, I was laying down to go to sleep, was *this close* to passing out, then I felt a large hand clap hard over my mouth. I bolted upright and no one was in the room with me. So glad I'm not in that house anymore.

#65 Flew home to visit my folks for Christmas and had jet lag, so while they were all sleeping I was awake in the guest bed playing solitaire on my iPad. Something that felt like a bony finger poked my shoulder and I rolled over ready to ask wth to my dad, and saw a 7 ft tall all black shadow. Screamed and threw the bedding at it, and it vanished.

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#66 When I was about 12 I was eating dinner at my aunts house and I saw a young girl walk by the dining room doorway. I asked my aunt who she was, and she said there was no one there. Saw this young girl clear as a bell. Still gives me goosebumps.

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#67 Saw a “pirate” standing in my bedroom door when I was around 6yrs old. Turns out it was a British soldier. We lived in a farmhouse from the 1700’s in the area where the Battle of the Brandywine took place.

#68 Working nights in a hospital. around 0400h sitting beside my coworker talking. lights off, just really dim ones high up on the ceiling. MID SENTENCE she glitches and is staring down one of the halls looking up at the corner. I wait a few seconds and ask her to continue her story. without looking at me still looking down there she's like "there's something there." and I got COLD like a huge shiver something walked through me it felt like. Then she just continues talking like nothing happened.

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#69 My ex showed me claw marks against her wall where a demon that haunts her scratched it. Said demon also told her I was gonna break up with her.

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#70 When I was 6 we lived in an apartment, I was in a shower waiting for someone to shampoo my hair (I was 6 ok) and I thought someone came back because I saw a hand reaching for the shower curtain and the lights immediately flicked out as soon as I pulled the shower curtain back, had nightmares for a week.

#71 Was on a drive with mom and grandmother. We stopped on the side of the road, it was out in the middle of no where. Saw this small structure , it was low and open and so we got out to stretch our legs and took a look. Inside saw a ritual situation. Before going up to it the air felt weird but after looking i kid you not i could feel things around me staring and moving in. Heard some weird stuff and told them we need to go. The feeling went away as we drove farther away.

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#72 I was once chased out of the house by something unseen. To preface this; a few months prior I'd been sat in my bedroom and heard this horrendous noise like my parents dogs all ran upstairs together at the same time. So I jumped up assuming they were chasing one of the cats, to find nothing there. I was /freaked out/ and quickly ducked back into my bedroom. Fast forward, I'm leaving at about 4:30am for work. I get halfway downstairs and hear that same horrendous thundering running noise. Only this time it's starting at the top of the stairs and coming down behind me. So I run downstairs, leap out the front door and slam it shut behind me. As something hits the door with a resounding solud THUD like whatever had been chasing me couldn't stop and hit the door.

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#73 Well…. I’ve seen a dog have its stomach ruffled by nothing there.

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#74 When I was a little girl, I told my mom Dracula lived in my room. He’d sometimes stare out my bedroom window, like he was waiting, but he’d usually stand at the bottom of my bed and stare at me. Well, one day my mom saw him in my room by the window; a tall man, top hat, tailcoat, very tall, pointy teeth like a vampire. She told me it was my imagination until I was about 20 years old. I was always scared going to bed. I still remember what he looks like.

#75 I was in my 20s. Friends basement. Another friend said he saw a spirit and it was angry and didnt like me. So I walked out of the room. A few minutes later I felt my heart tighten like it was being squeezed in my chest. Then it stopped just as fast. Friend looked at me and said "I told you he didnt like you". Shrugged and walked away.

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#76 When i was 13 my grandma told me no to playing around when dawn, that’s was the time all the djinn are out. I ignored her, and get instant lesson. I was standing across the back garden, i saw someone entering the maid bathroom. Out of curiosity, i walk down there. Knocking.. and open the door. There’s no one! its dark and very cold. Turns out im not the only one who experienced it. My grandma house is very famous for odds sighting.

#77 When I was younger, the house I lived in, you could lock the front door, turn the deadbolt and everything. The next day the door would be wide open with the lock still turned.